Home and Away's John forces himself back into Cash and Eden's wedding plans – but at what cost?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as John forces himself back into Cash and Eden’s wedding plans, the question of who will walk Eden down the aisle could derail everything.

The day of the Newman-Fowler wedding is fast approaching in Summer Bay, but there seems to be little progress in the planning department, prompting John (Shane Withington) to intervene.

John had, of course, originally been drafted in as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) celebrant, but reluctantly stood down after hearing of Irene’s (Lynne McGranger) diagnosis, unsure at that time as to what the future may hold.

But now that Irene has left Summer Bay, with John set to visit her in Paris in a few weeks’ time, he’s itching to hear all the details about the wedding.

Next week, with Cash currently away, John can’t help but bombard Eden with a stream of questions.

Eden struggles to answer many of them, admitting that she’s not finalised the numbers, sorted out hair and makeup, or even found a dress yet.

John’s particularly keen to know how the new celebrant, Jennifer, is handling things.

He’s surprised to learn that she isn’t as far into the planning process as he would usually be, though it soon becomes clear he’s got an ulterior motive in his inquiries.

Acting entirely on impulse, John takes it upon himself to call Jennifer and inform her that her services are no longer required.

As far as John’s concerned, he’s back in the role… not that Eden or Cash know it yet!

Eden is mortified when she hears what he’s done, but after John explains himself, she starts to see the reasoning behind his actions.

His decision to step away from the ceremony had been tied up in his devastation over Irene, and he now feels ready to finish what he started.

Touched by his honesty, Eden agrees to reinstate him as celebrant, allowing John to throw himself back into planning mode.

Eden finds herself struggling to make choices without her fiancé’s input, but John is determined to keep the momentum going.

Over coffees and pastries back at the share house, the pair finally start making real progress—until John innocently asks who’s going to walk her down the aisle.

The question leaves Eden stumped. Having always imagined a traditional wedding, the moment of being walked down the aisle means a lot to her, but she doesn’t know who to ask.

After years of choosing to remain estranged from her father, Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery), she’d been reluctant to invite him at all, so he isn’t really at the top of Eden’s list.

Meanwhile, over at the farmhouse, Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) return home after spending some time in the city with her mum, ready for their next ultrasound appointment.

Their IVF talk is interrupted when Levi gets an urgent call from Eden, who insists she needs to see him straight away.

He rushes to meet her, only to find the “emergency” isn’t quite what he expected—she simply wants to ask him something important.

Eden explains that she’d like him to be the one to walk her down the aisle. Levi is floored by the request, deeply moved but also concerned about how their dad might react.

After discussing it further with Levi, Eden decides to phone her dad to break the news to him and ask for his blessing.

Levi later receives a call from Jimmy, and dropping by Eden’s, he updates her.

Whilst Jimmy was disappointed, he was grateful that she’d asked for his thoughts on the matter. It felt like progress.

With his dad’s blessing given, Levi gives Eden his answer—he’d be honoured to walk her down the aisle.

But their sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) doesn’t share their enthusiasm when she hears the news, storming into the farmhouse with her view that the decision is a step backwards from the peace they’ve finally found within their family.

Later, Mac and Levi are on tenterhooks as the IVF clinic calls with the results of their second round of ovarian stimulation.

The first had been reasonably successful, with seven viable follicles, but sadly none of the resulting embryos from the collected eggs matured.

This time around, the news is again positive, and the couple are surprised to learn that they have nine follicles to attempt to harvest eggs from.

Levi’s thrilled by the news, but as he celebrates, Mac bursts into tears.

Levi gently presses her for an explanation, confused by her reaction.

Through tears, Mac admits that it’s hard for her to feel hopeful anymore. Every time something goes right, she finds herself bracing for it to fall apart.

Levi encourages her to stay positive—maybe this time will be different.

Mac steels herself for the next stage of the IVF, the trigger injection of hormones, which she knows from experience will bring on an emotional rollercoaster and several days of debilitating cramps.

After the jab, Mac throws herself into work in an attempt to keep her mind busy.

But when she and Levi arrive at Salt, they walk straight into another confrontation with Abby, who accuses Levi of being a backstabber.

By now, the hormones have well and truly kicked in.

Mac snaps, unleashing a furious tirade as she tells Abby to grow up, reminding her that it was Eden’s decision—not Levi’s.

“I know it’s always the Abigail show,” Mac yells at her. “But I am SO over it!”

In shock and with tears in her eyes, Abby makes a quick exit, leaving Levi in shock at what he’s just witnessed.

With Eden’s loved ones already going to war over the wedding plans, will she and Cash ever get to the altar?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 27th October (Episode 8571)

Remi’s on a new venture. David makes a shocking discovery. Dana tempers Harper’s expectations.

Tuesday 28th October (Episode 8572)

Lacey’s resolve starts to crumble. John’s ready to reclaim his role. David’s drowning in the unknown.

Wednesday 29th October (Episode 8573)

The Fowler family face a decision. John fumbles a friendly chat. Mackenzie gets her IVF update.

Thursday 30th October (Episode 8574)

Bree gets some momentum. Mackenzie’s hit by hormones. Mali offers Abigail a fresh perspective.

Friday 31st October (Episode 8575)

Justin gets a good offer. Harper confides in Dana. Roo needs time to recover.