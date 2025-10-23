Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as David discovers who made the emergency call on the day of his wife’s death, Jo has a plan to bring back her lost memories.

After finally finding the strength to revisit the case files surrounding his wife’s death, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is set to uncover a crucial piece of information that was missed during the original police investigation.

David’s daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) had been behind the wheel when the car left the road and struck a tree, killing her mother Kristina (Fiona Noonan) who was in the passenger seat.

Jo has no memory of how the crash occurred, and despite extensive investigation at the time, police were unable to determine exactly what happened.

The lack of answers tore the family apart. Convinced her father had used his position to protect Jo, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) accused David of a cover-up.

Unable to forgive what she saw as a betrayal, she walked away from both her father and sister, cutting off all contact for six months—until fate brought them back together in Summer Bay.

As David and Jo finished moving into their new home, David decided it was finally time to confront the past.

Determined to bring peace between his daughters, he began going through the old case file himself, hoping a fresh look might reveal something that had been missed and finally heal the rift within the family.

When Jo discovered the file, she immediately assumed the worst, accusing her father of siding with Lacey and doubting her version of events.

Later, David sat both daughters down and explained that he couldn’t let the tension between them continue.

Up until now, he had been unable to look at the police file, and if they wanted any chance of closing that painful chapter of their lives, they needed to work through what happened together.

Next week, Jo assures David that she wants this over just as much as he does, and is prepared to do whatever it takes to get there.

Hoping for some peace, she asks Lacey whether, if the investigation turns up nothing new, she’ll finally be able to forgive her.

Yet Lacey remains convinced that David will find something that incriminates Jo, and isn’t ready to let it go just yet.

As David works his way through the accident file, one detail jumps out at him. He tells Jo that there’s no record of who phoned emergency services on the day of the crash—an oversight that doesn’t sit right.

Jo had always presumed it was just a passing motorist, but David points out that they could be a potential witness.

Wanting answers, David requests the recording of the triple-zero call as Jo leaves him to it.

Despite her assurance that she’d be fine with everything being dragged back up, Jo’s calm front doesn’t last long.

When she later sees Lacey and Theo (Matt Evans) outside the surf club, the emotion of it all comes crashing down.

Lacey scoffs that Jo’s being a drama queen as her sister becomes unsettled and retreats to her car, where she has another panic attack as she again flashes back to the day of the accident.

When the 000 call audio reaches David’s inbox, he heads home and ensures that Jo isn’t around before opening up his laptop and hitting play.But as soon as the voice comes through, his heart sinks—the frightened caller is his own daughter. Jo was the one who made the emergency call!

When Jo returns, still shaken following her panic attack, she attempts to put on a brave face and retreat to her room, only for David to stop her in her tracks.

He asks her to sit down and gently explains that he’s listened to the recording, and it was her that made the call.

Jo’s confused, adamant it couldn’t have been her—she would remember something like that.

When she demands to hear it, David hesitates, worried about the effect it could have on her. But Jo refuses to back down, and he’s forced to play the audio back to her.

Meanwhile, at the Diner, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) asks Theo how Lacey is coping with the news about the investigation. She mentions that David was in earlier and seemed completely weighed down by it all.

Theo admits he isn’t sure reopening the case was the right decision, prompting Leah to wonder whether Lacey even realises how deeply this is affecting her father.

“It can’t just be about what Lacey…” Leah begins, before stopping short as she realises Lacey has walked in and heard every word.

Leah quickly tries to apologise, but Lacey makes a hasty exit.

When Theo catches up with her outside, Lacey quietly asks if he agrees with what Leah said—whether he thinks she’s been selfish.

After a moment, Theo tells her he needs to be honest, admitting that Leah might have a point.

“You’re not the only one hurting right now,” he tells her gently, reminding her that David and Jo are still dealing with the loss of Kristina too.

Following their chat, Lacey heads over to the Beach House to check in with David, only to hear the audio file being played on his laptop.

Lacey’s stunned to realise it was Jo who phoned for help—and is incredulous at Jo’s claim that she remembers none of it.

David steps in, firmly asking Lacey to consider how traumatic that day must have been for her sister.

For the first time, Lacey starts to see how much pain both Jo and their father are still living with. She admits she only came over to see how David was coping, realising she hadn’t thought about the toll this process was taking on him.

With Jo’s permission, David later requests a copy of her pathology results from the hospital, which confirm that, as suspected, she wasn’t under the influence at the time of the crash.

With every avenue seemingly exhausted, David gathers his daughters together and admits that reopening the case hasn’t brought them any closer to the truth.

Without Jo’s memory returning, they may never know what really happened that night.

Lacey remains frustrated, urging Jo to dig deeper and try to remember what happened that day.

Jo reminds her that she’s been trying for two years, but Lacey remains firm, insisting that she has to keep trying—for their dad’s sake.

Wanting to make peace, Jo begins researching memory recovery techniques and comes across a website about hypnotherapy.

Could this finally be the key to uncovering what really happened that day?

