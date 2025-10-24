14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 27th to 30th October

Next week on Neighbours, news of Holly’s pregnancy spreads, Jane meets Addison’s father, Paul’s new business is a flop, and Leo can’t believe what Krista is planning.

1) Sadie gives Holly her support

In the final moments of this week, Sadie (Emerald Chan) discovered that Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was pregnant after finding a pregnancy pamphlet in her handbag.

Sadie had been trying to return the money that Holly had given ex-boyfriend Max (Ben Jackson) to pay him back for the earrings he’d bought her shortly before their split.

Returning to No. 28 next week, Sadie is in shock after learning that her friend is pregnant, and of course she immediately assumes that Max must be the dad.

While Holly had no intention of pretending that her ex was the father of her baby, she’s caught out and has no choice but to go along with Sadie’s mistaken belief.

It’s understandable – “Actually, it’s your dad’s!” might just put an end to their newly rekindled friendship.

Sadie immediately goes into supportive best friend mode, and as they talk through Holly’s options, Sadie reassures her that she’ll be there whatever she chooses.

Later, Max turns up at No. 26 to talk to Sadie about whether she managed to give Holly back the money – and Sadie is forced to keep Holly’s momentous news to herself.

2) Holly considers keeping up with the lie

With Holly all over the place, she briefly considers calling Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) once Sadie has left.

She eventually decides against it – Izzy will only encourage her to do something dishonest, as Izzy herself did when she faked being pregnant with Karl’s baby before Holly was conceived.

While Holly doesn’t want to follow in her mum’s footsteps, she knows that Max gives her a convenient way of hiding the truth.

When she later sees Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Candice Leask) walking hand in hand, it only reinforces her belief that she can’t tell anyone who the real father is.

When Karl arrives home and spots his daughter’s upset, he assumes that it’s to do with her breakup.

He assures her that if she’s having doubts about ending things with Max, then he’s sure that they can work things out.

Later, Holly asks Max if he wants to hang out… what is she planning?

3) The big day arrives for Leo and Krista

It’s only been a few weeks since Nicolette (Hannah Monson) suggested to Leo (Tim Kano) that she carry their baby, after Leo was distraught to learn that Krista (Majella Davis) never wanted to be pregnant again.

Krista has since clarified that Nic wouldn’t be acting as a surrogate for her and Leo’s child – it would be Nicolette’s egg and Leo’s sperm, so the baby wouldn’t be Krista’s biologically.

Next week, it’s already insemination day, meaning the trio are one step closer to making their co-parenting dream a reality. But is it really a dream for all three of them?

Leo checks in with Krista to ensure that she’s definitely happy for them to go ahead.

Yet while Krista insists that she’s all in and wants them to have a baby as soon as possible, we can’t help but question whether she’s really as invested as she claims to be.

4) Greg skips town

As viewers now know, Cara’s (Sara West) dad Greg (Gary Sweet) is actually working for the Linwell brothers, the dodgy construction gang with a major vendetta against the Varga-Murphys.

When Felix (James Beaufort) discovered a gun in Greg’s sports bag, he handed it to Andrew, who confronted Greg and got the truth out of him.

Unfortunately, Greg had already spotted Andrew and Holly together, and threatened to reveal their affair if Andrew didn’t keep quiet about his involvement with the Linwells.

Fearing for his family, Andrew had no choice but to agree.

Next week, JJ (Riley Bryant) is excited as Felix moves into No. 30, no longer wanting to live with Andrew after learning the truth about his affair.

However, JJ’s happiness doesn’t last long, as he finds a note from his granddad explaining that he’s left town and “gone bush,” having become overwhelmed by life in the suburbs.

Neither he nor Cara can understand why Greg has suddenly disappeared, considering Cara and Greg were finally rebuilding their estranged relationship.

Later, Felix admits to Andrew that he gave Greg a warning, and believes that it was probably enough to make him skip town.

While Cara and JJ may be upset by Greg’s departure, Andrew can’t help but be happy that he’s gone – it means his Holly secret is safe for now!

5) Krista forms a shocking plan

This week saw new character Addison Rutherford (Florence Gladwin) briefly move into No. 24, after she revealed to Jane (Annie Jones) that she wasn’t happy in her new foster placement.

She’d been living in the school, first because her mum had gone AWOL, and then later when she couldn’t settle in her new foster home.

However, Nicolette wasn’t happy about Addison moving onto Ramsay Street, especially when she discovered that her mum was Shannon Rutherford (Grace Quealy), Krista’s former dealer.

Addison then decided to move out of No. 24, accepting another foster placement.

Next week, JJ, Felix and Krista find Addison once again sleeping rough, this time next to The Tram.

Addison begs them not to tell Jane, believing she’s already inconvenienced the school principal enough, and they have no choice but to accept.

JJ then suggests that they try to track down Addison’s mum – and Krista knows exactly how they can do it.

She can message Shannon pretending that she wants to buy drugs… It’s certain to lure her out of hiding, but when Leo learns of the plan, he’s not happy!

6) The V Bar’s launch is a flop

This week, Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Elle (Elise Jansen) officially went into business together, as they purchased the V Bar in the city – the very same bar where Holly and Andrew’s affair first began.

The pair decided to go into business after they both found themselves unemployed, and thought the uncomplicated world of hospitality would be just the right fit.

As they plan an ‘Under New Management’ event next week, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) feels a little left out.

She explains to Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that she’s always been Paul’s muse for business ideas, but now that he’s got Elle, he’s not asking for her advice at all.

Taye (Lakota Johnson) warns Paul and Elle that they’re unprepared for their big relaunch night, as they have no idea how to market to today’s youth, and he pitches himself as the perfect person to teach them how to flood the place with customers.

However, Paul doesn’t trust Taye, so doesn’t have any intention of working with him.

The pair ignore Taye’s warnings, and as the night gets underway, it’s a complete flop – their new bar is practically deserted.

As they admit that they’re a little green when it comes to handling a new hospitality venue, will they give in and take Taye’s advice?

7) Nicolette plans a move

With her baby plans underway, Nicolette decides that it might be best for her to move into one of the Eclipse apartments at Lassiters, so that she’s closer to Leo and Krista when the baby comes.

Leo’s in agreement, but Krista seems too occupied by Addison to care.

Later, Nicolette breaks the news to Jane and Sam (Henrietta Graham) that she’s moving out of No. 24 once an apartment becomes available.

While they’ll miss her, Same and Jane tell her that she’s got their blessing, and Nicolette assures them that they’ll always be her family.

8) Leo reels from Krista’s plan

Leo tries to talk Krista down after discovering that she wants to lure Shannon out of hiding by asking to score from her.

While Krista explains how desperate Addison is to get in touch with her mum, Leo makes it clear how dangerous her plan is – they’ve no idea how Shannon will react to being tricked.

Krista takes Leo’s words on board and it seems like she’s in agreement, but she later decides to go against her husband’s wishes and go through with her plan, wanting to help Addison reunite with her mum.

As their meeting goes ahead, Krista explains to Shannon why she really invited her, and Shannon agrees to meet with her daughter.

However, the plan falls down when Addison bails on the meeting at the last minute, as Addison goes from excited and grateful to upset and disappointed.

Addison feels like she’s got no choice but to go back to her last foster placement, despite not enjoying it. Jane and Nicolette once again offer to let her stay at No. 24, but Addison can tell that Nicolette still doesn’t want her there.

With Krista also able to see that Nicolette isn’t on board with the plan, she instead asks Leo if Krista can stay with them at the penthouse…

For the second time in two days, Leo can’t believe what Krista is suggesting. They’re meant to be having a baby together, not taking on a teenager!

9) Krista reassures Leo

Krista works to reassure a blindsided Leo that she still wants to press on with the plan to have a baby with Nicolette – she can juggle that whilst also looking after Addison temporarily.

However, as it becomes clear that her main focus is on Addison’s welfare, is she just trying to distract herself from the risky baby plan?

Later that day, both Krista and Jane get a massive shock as they manage to track down the identity of Addison’s father – it’s none other than Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), Jane’s former toy-boy who was caught stealing cleaning products from Eirini Rising!

10) Taye joins the V Bar team

With their opening night a disaster, Elle manages to convince Paul to hire Taye, hoping that he’ll be the answer to their prayers and bring in the punters.

Paul gives in, but he gives Taye a hardball offer, immediately getting him offside.

However, when Taye’s former escorting client Monica (Sophie Weiss) gets in touch with an indecent proposal for paying off the loan she gave him for his disastrous SaTaye products, he realises he’s got no choice.

He accepts Paul’s terms, in exchange for a cut of the profits from their next event. But can he really deliver on his promises?

Later, things are looking up for Terese when Susan encourages Paul to bring her into the loop and let her help make his new business a success.

11) Zac gets a tattoo removal

This week, Zac (Alex Kaan) revealed to Elle that he’d been forced to leave Lassiters Darwin after guests found an explicit video he’d featured in, and began bribing him for freebies.

Now fearing that he’s been tracked down to Erinsborough by people who know about his past, he decides to get his distinct tattoo removed, hoping it’ll help keep his identity hidden.

Colton (Jakob Ambrose) has already become suspicious of newcomer Zac, and when he hears about his tattoo removal, his suspicions grow.

How long before he learns the truth?

13) Addison meets her dad

Jane and Krista are reeling from the news that Addison’s father is Clint, the Erinsborough High and Eirini Rising cleaner who was caught stealing cleaning products at the beginning of the year.

Krista is worried that he’ll be yet another negative influence on troubled Addison, so Jane offers to meet Clint and suss him out before they decide whether to tell her that they’ve tracked down her dad.

When Jane and Clint meet for the first time since dating early this year, Jane quickly begins to thaw to her former flame.

He reiterates that he only stole from Eirini because of his mother’s ill health, and Jane becomes more understanding, even if she doesn’t regret turning him in.

Clint explains that Shannon kept him out of Addison’s life, but he’s keen to meet his daughter and suppose her however he can.

With Jane convinced that Clint is trustworthy, she and Krista reveal to Addison that they know who her father is.

As the pair meet for the first time in Krista and Leo’s penthouse apartment, will they get on?

Meanwhile, Leo is hopeful that Addison meeting her dad means that Krista can turn her attention back to their baby plans – but is it really that simple?

14) Max and Holly rebuild their friendship

After a rough few months, Holly tries to rebuild her friendships as she heads for lunch with Sadie, Taye and ex-boyfriend Max.

With everyone getting on well, Felix and Sadie wonder whether Max and Sadie might even be able to rekindle their romance – with nobody having any idea that Holly is pregnant with Andrew’s baby.

When Holly and Sadie discuss her pregnancy, Holly admits that she hasn’t yet decided whether she wants to keep the baby or not.

Taye spots their intense conversation and realises that something’s going on.

Hee presses Sadie for answers, and when she pushes back, she inadvertently makes Taye realise that Holly is pregnant!

Now knowing the truth, Taye insists that they have to tell Max! Just at that moment, Max walks into No. 26 and catches the end of Taye’s statement.

“Tell Max what?”

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 27th October (Episode 9336 / 433)

Holly confides in Sadie.

Krista makes a risky plan.

Nicolette feels hopeful about her future.

Tuesday 28th October (Episode 9337 / 434)

Elle and Paul’s plans fail.

Krista makes a bold move.

Nicolette considers a change of scenery.

Wednesday 29th October (Episode 9338 / 435)

Krista learns a surprising secret.

Taye feels the pressure.

Elle and Paul must admit they’re a little rusty.

Thursday 30th October (Episode 9339 / 436)

Leo hopes Krista will come around to their plans.

Taye pressures Sadie into spilling Holly’s secret.

Addison meets her father.