This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Theo’s mum Cassandra arrives in Summer Bay, she directs her anger at Leah.

Last week saw Theo (Matt Evans) die after being hit by Councillor Wendell’s (Justin Smith) car as he tried to mow down Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

Theo dived out of Lacey’s car and ran towards Lacey just in time to push her out of the way of Wendell’s BMW, but he ended up being hit by the full force of the car himself.

Wendell then sped off, leaving Theo’s lifeless body in the road.

“The final moments between Theo and Lacey are incredibly raw and intimate,” Sophea tells TV Week while discussing Theo’s death.

“Lacey has just been saved by him and in those last seconds she’s holding onto the person who’s become her anchor, her best friend, her happiness.”

In Thursday’s triple bill, Theo’s death was confirmed, as Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) arrived at the scene of the incident just in time to see their nephew’s body being loaded into the back of a private ambulance.

In the days that followed, a distraught Lacey turned up at the Morgan house, hoping to express to Leah how Theo’s actions saved her life.

However, it was no consolation to Leah, who made her feelings clear as she told Lacey: “You were trouble from the moment Theo laid eyes on you. You are selfish and reckless, and that’s why he died.”

“Are you happy?” she asked through tears. “You finally got him killed!”

Leah then got her hopes up as she pointed out to Justin that they hadn’t actually seen Theo’s body – maybe it wasn’t him after all.

Leah and Justin both did their best to convince David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) to let Leah see her nephew’s body and get closure, but David explained that there were procedures to follow, and nobody would be able to see the body until it had been released by the coroner.

David then informed Leah that the body had already been positively identified as Theo’s by his next of kin – Theo’s mum, Cassandra.

Leah was upset that she hadn’t been the one to identify Theo, considering she had cared for him over the past four years, but Justin reminded her that it made perfect sense that Cassandra was Theo’s next of kin.

This week, Cassandra arrives in Summer Bay, played by Felicity Price. Felicity has previously starred in Last King of Cross and Wolf Creek, and appeared in Home and Away as Jane Avent back in 2009.

Cassandra gets her first shock when Justin explains that Theo’s things are still at “his place” – as far as she knew, her son was still living with Justin and Leah! What else has she missed?

“What? Why didn’t you tell me?” Cassandra asks as Leah explains that Theo moved out a few months ago.

As Leah and Cassandra head to Yabbie Creek Police Station together, Cassandra is shocked when she discovers the full extent of what her son has been up to in his years in Summer Bay.

David explains that Theo’s actions saved his daughter’s life – “Your son died a hero” – but as with Leah, it’s no consolation.

As she asks to speak to David alone, he fills her in on everything that happened.

Leah has been keeping a lot from her, and she has no idea of the danger Theo recently faced at the hands of the River Boys, where he ended up needing life-saving surgery after being crushed by Gage’s (Tom Wilson) car.

David fills Cassandra in on the events which led to her son’s death, and she can’t believe how little she knew about her son’s life.

She takes her anger out on Leah, who she trusted to keep Theo safe when he moved to Summer Bay back in 2001.

“You promised me that you would take care of Theo,” she reminds Leah. “Stay away from me and my family!”

She thinks that Leah failed at looking after Theo, and as the pair get into a heated argument, an angry Cassandra tells her that she doesn’t want her at the funeral!

“It’s awful because Leah’s been looking after Theo for such a long time and loves him like her own son,” Ada tells TV Week.

“To be told she’s to blame for his death and didn’t look after him well is such a stab in the heart. And the sad thing is that deep down Leah does believe that too, and blames herself.

“The fact she now can’t say goodbye to Theo just adds to her anger and grief. She’s not coping.”

Will Cassandra change her mind, or will Leah really be stopped from saying goodbye to her nephew?

Meanwhile, David continues his quest to bring Councillor Wendell to justice. The councillor has vanished since fleeing the scene of the crime, and Yabbie Creek’s finest are struggling to track him down.

When Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) returns from his honeymoon this week, he’s brought back from marital bliss with a bump and immediately joins the investigation.

He soon has a brainwave. Wendell attended Kristina’s (Fiona Noonan) funeral after his actions contributed to the crash which took her life – what if he turns up at Theo’s funeral too?

It seems too easy, and yet, as Cash and David observe the funeral from afar, they spot Wendell’s car!

The pair give chase, racing after the councillor as a high-speed pursuit begins.

After chasing him for miles down country roads, Wendell screeches to a halt and jumps out of his car, running towards the bush where he’s hoping to lose them.

Cash gives chase, and eventually manages to dive on top of Wendell.

However, when Wendell smacks him across the face, it gives him an opportunity to escape, and he flees into the trees.

Will Cash and David be able to catch him and bring him to justice, or is Wendell about to evade justice once again?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 6th October (Episode 8594)

Sonny spirals. Mackenzie gets some bittersweet news. Cash and Eden enjoy a luxury honeymoon.

Tuesday 7th October (Episode 8595)

Cash and Eden are back in the Bay. Mackenzie refuses to budge. Leah’s on the outer.

Wednesday 8th October (Episode 8596)

The honeymoon’s over for Cash and Eden. Levi worries for his relationship.

Thursday 9th October (Episodes 8597-8599)

David struggles to contain his anger. Alf and Marilyn support their friends. Sonny stands by Lacey.

David confronts an enemy. Lacey closes a chapter. Leah lashes out.

Remi honours a friend. Harper opens a can of worms. Jo gets just what she needs.