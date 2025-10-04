7 Huge Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 6th to 10th October

Next week on Coronation Street, Asha tries to end it all, a face from Tim’s past brings a shocking secret to light, and have Abi and Carl finally been exposed?

1) Asha wants her suffering to end

The morning after their long-awaited (official) wedding night, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) admits to Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) that she can’t shake her concerns about Asha (Tanisha Gorey).

Asha’s mental health has been pushed to breaking point after a nightmare year, culminating in a harrowing shift on the ambulance, where she was racially abused by a drunk patient.

Spotting her attacker Naomi (Melissa Batchelor) at a careers fair, Asha called her out–only for Naomi to deny everything.

Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) then waded in, publicly exposing Naomi and sparking threats of legal action.

With the police complaint dropped in exchange for Naomi withdrawing the lawsuit, Asha has been left humiliated, defeated and increasingly fragile.

At the shop, the depth of the problem becomes clear as we see a weary Asha knocking back wine straight from the bottle. When Brody (Ryan Mulvey) enters the shop, she asks him to keep an eye on things and walks out, leaving him flustered.

Tears streaming, Asha makes her way along the street.

A short while later, Theo (James Cartwright) comes across Asha slumped on a bench, bottle in hand, in Victoria Gardens.

When he finds that she’s unconscious, and still without his phone, Theo calls out to a passing Amy (Elle Mulvaney).

2) Dev struggles to understand Asha’s choice

At the pub, Dev rushes out after taking a worrying call from Amy. By the time he arrives, paramedics are already tending to Asha, pressing both Dev and Amy for answers on whether she might have mixed alcohol with anything else.

“Suddenly his whole world turns upside down,” Jimmi Harkishin tells us. “That’s when he starts going into denial mode, and says, ‘No, this is going to be fine.’”

Hours later in A&E, an anxious Dev is floored when Asha’s fellow paramedic Sienna (Charlotte Tyree) breaks it to him that drugs were discovered on Asha.

Bernie asks Dev whether he thinks Asha may have tried to take her own life, leaving him in shock as he waits to hear whether his daughter will pull through.

“I remember the emotion being that he just does not want to face that,” Jimmi shares. “He doesn’t want to hear that word.”

Later in the week, though he tries to hide his emotions, Dev opens up to Bernie that part of him can’t help but feel angry–angry that Asha was prepared to bring so much hurt to those who love her most by making that choice.

“I think he’s berating himself more than anybody there, and it comes out because we always do that, don’t we?” Jimmi explains.

“We only show our true emotions to the people that are closest to us because it’s just easier to do it that way. Dev goes and takes out all his frustrations, his anger, his self-doubt and recriminations with Bernie.”

Later in the week, Dev visits Asha again in hospital, as he still struggles with understanding how he missed the signs.

“Asha’s a very good grounding factor for Dev. Maybe that’s what was so upsetting; he just did not expect his daughter to feel like that because she was always just so together and so just level-headed, so anchored in life and so centred,” Jimmi continues.

“She didn’t go off the rails when she was 15-16 years old, or anything like that. She just did everything that she was supposed to. And then this disconnect happens, and it’s very hard to try and gauge it really.”

Will Asha be able to get the help she needs?

3) Tim bumps into a familiar face

Meanwhile, Tim’s (Joe Duttine) day takes an unexpected turn when he picks up a fare and instantly recognises her as Trisha Parkinson (Anita Booth), an old flame of his from the 80s.

Later, while marking his wedding anniversary with Sally (Sally Dynevor), she encourages him to head over to the Rovers with the lads to try and lift Kevin’s (Michael Le Vell) spirits.

It’s there that Trisha reappears, catching Tim’s attention once more.

Introducing her to the group as an old acquaintance, Tim’s revelation amuses Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Steve (Simon Gregson), though Kevin’s far from impressed that Tim is chatting with an old ex on the day of his anniversary.

Talk soon shifts to Asha’s struggles and Dev’s worry, prompting the men to admit that they’ve all got troubles of their own, and that they’d be better off sharing them rather than keeping everything bottled up.

4) Sally learns the truth about Tim’s past

Later in the week, Trisha seeks Tim out at the cab office. Having heard that Tim had bumped into Trisha, Sally’s stunned to walk in and find her there, and wastes no time in making it clear that she’s Tim’s wife.

Furious, she later tears into Tim–not only had he missed their anniversary meal, but now she’s caught him in cosy conversation with Trisha.

As Sally storms out, Tim finds himself reminiscing about his and Trisha’s past to Brian (Peter Gunn), casually revealing that when they first hooked up he was just 14, while Trisha was around 20. Brian is left shocked by the revelation.

When Trisha later turns up at the café asking after Tim, Brian is unable to hold his tongue and accuses her outright of grooming Tim all those years ago.

Trisha is horrified, but even as Tim leaps to her defence, Brian refuses to back down, insisting Tim needs to face the reality of what happened.

The situation forces Sally to confront Tim directly, and when he admits he was 14 when Trisha took his virginity, while she was 20, Sally is left reeling.

5) Has Kevin discovered the truth about Abi and Carl’s affair?

Elsewhere, a get-together for Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) birthday at the bistro brings simmering tensions to the surface, with Carl (Jonathan Howard) awkwardly ending up sat between both of his secret lovers, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) and James (Jason Callender).

When Alfie (Carter & Oakley Razak Townsend) spills his drink, Abi kneels down to clean it and Carl instinctively helps, a moment of closeness that doesn’t escape Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) notice.

Already aware of their relationship, a furious Debbie corners Abi and tells her outright that the affair has to stop.

Back at the table, Debbie quietly urges Kevin to get legal advice following his split with Abi, insisting Abi can’t be trusted.

As she watches Debbie and Kevin talk, Abi misreads the situation and panics, firing off a text to Carl to warn him that Kevin now knows about their affair… only to realise in horror that she’s actually sent it to Kevin himself!

As Carl scrambles to get hold of Kevin’s phone to try and erase the evidence, it looks like Kevin could be about to uncover the truth.

Later in the week, Abi turns up at No.13, anxious about Kevin and Jack (Kyran Bowes) after the chaos at Ronnie’s party, but Kevin gives her short shrift.

Making it clear she’s not welcome anymore, he demands her house key back.

When Bernie later spots Kevin tossing Abi’s belongings out into the street, she urges Abi to go and check on him.

It’s clear that Kevin has cast Abi out of his life for good!

6) Theo surfaces

At the corner shop flat, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is still upset following yet another argument with Theo, who stormed out and has been AWOL for the past two days.

Wanting Todd to suffer, Theo gave his mobile phone to Jake Windass (Bobby Bradshaw) to hand in at The Kabin—knowing Brian would ensure it got back to Todd who’d be worried about his whereabouts as a result.

When Todd admits to George (Tony Maudsley) how much it hurts that Theo has still made no contact, George insists he’s better off without him.

But it’s not long before Todd finally spots Theo in Victoria Gardens, shortly after his discovery of Asha.

When Todd rushes over, his relief turns to anger, as he lashes out at Theo for disappearing without a word.

Playing the wounded party, Theo storms off again, leaving Amy to point out to Todd that—whatever else he’s done—Theo’s timing might just have saved Asha’s life.

7) Todd’s hiding a secret

Later in the week, Theo is all set to attend Noah’s (Richard Winsor) funeral. Todd apologises to Theo for not being able to make it, but claims he’s snowed under at work that afternoon.

In truth, he’s got a hospital appointment to check for bowel cancer, something he’s chosen not to share with Theo with everything that’s going on currently.

When Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) offers to go with him, Todd gratefully accepts, and the pair later share a quiet drink in the pub.

Returning from the funeral, Theo spots them together and bristles once again with jealousy.

When he later learns Todd’s agreed to join George and Christina (Amy Robbins) for dinner, Theo’s mask begins to slip again as he seethes with anger, fed up of Todd’s constant socialising.

Will Theo begin to show his true colours around Todd’s loved ones?