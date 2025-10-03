9 Huge Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 6th to 10th October

Next week on Emmerdale, Charity finally receives the DNA results, April moves out, and the police descend on the King and Tate families.

Note: Emmerdale will not be airing on Thursday 9th October.

1) Charity learns the truth about the baby

The wait is finally over for Charity (Emma Atkins) after several weeks of anxiety, as she receives the DNA results concerning the paternity of her unborn child.

As far as her family and friends are concerned, the child Charity is carrying is the surrogate baby for granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill) and her fiancé Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).

But a drunken fling with Ross following an argument with husband Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb)—after believing she’s lost the implanted embryo—meant that Charity couldn’t be certain that the child wasn’t his.

Ross soon cottoned on when Charity’s pregnancy was announced, but there was a long wait for the baby to be developed enough to allow the paternity test.

Next week, after continued pressure from Ross, Charity secretly chases up the results. But the final outcome only confirms her worst fears.

Struggling to keep up appearances, Charity hides her guilt as Sarah and Jacob remain full of excitement about the baby, whilst Mack, completely in the dark, surprises his wife with a spontaneous date.

Later, at The Woolpack, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) immediately notices Charity looking tense. Pushing her to open up, Chas is floored when Charity finally admits the truth–the child she is carrying isn’t Sarah and Jacob’s, but Ross’s.

Charity knows the consequences of her admission would be devastating, destroying her granddaughter’s hopes and putting her marriage to Mack in jeopardy.

She insists she can’t bring herself to tell anyone else, but Chas warns her that keeping it buried will only make things worse, urging her to be honest before it all spirals further.

2) Will Charity continue the pregnancy?

Soon enough, struggling under the pressure of her secret, Charity decides the only way forward is to quietly book in for a termination.

Sarah is later delighted when a letter arrives confirming the date of the 12-week scan, and she wastes no time in sharing her excitement. Charity does her best to mask her discomfort, but Chas quickly picks up on her cousin’s unease.

When Chas pushes for the truth, Charity admits what she has done, prompting a heated exchange. Chas argues that ending the pregnancy isn’t the solution, while Charity insists she has no other option.

Later, as the appointment approaches, the situation overwhelms her and Charity breaks down in her car.

Matters become even more difficult when Sarah presents her with a memory box she and Jacob have started to prepare for the baby. Inside are keepsakes, including the first scan photo and a heartfelt letter from the pair, ready to welcome their child into the world.

Sarah suggests that Charity could add her own letter, not realising how uncomfortable the idea leaves her.

Has Charity gone through with the termination?

3) April moves out

Over at Smithy Cottage, tensions are at an all-time high after Leo (Harvey Rogerson) was rushed to hospital.

Tasked with looking after her brother whilst Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) were out, April (Amelia Flanagan) was summoned to carry out another deal by Ray (Joe Absolom), and left Leo alone in the house.

Unfortunately, as she left, April dropped a small bag of ecstasy pills.

On her return, she found Leo being loaded into an ambulance, having mistaken the pills for sweets, with a frantic Rhona and Marlon by his side.

As April debated coming clean after seeing police arrive at the hospital, she encountered an apparently sympathetic Celia (Jaye Griffiths), who offered to lend an ear to the clearly troubled youngster.

But as Celia’s gentle persuasion failed to convince April that going to the police was a bad idea, April was shocked when Celia suddenly turned on her, slapping her across the face.

Finally revealing herself as Ray’s boss—with viewers later learning she was also his adoptive mother—Celia made it clear to April that she would be putting herself in danger if she dared breathe one word to the authorities.

“Maybe, one day, you’ll go missing again,” Celia warned her. “Only this time, they won’t find you… not all of you, anyway.”

Forced to come up with a cover story as to why she had the pills, April spoke with a social worker about how she constantly felt pressured to live up to Rhona and Marlon’s expectations.

Rhona overheard the conversation and was furious that April would lie about them, and as they later argued, April asked them if it would just be better if she moved out. Marlon was stunned when Rhona immediately said yes.

Next week, the family debate what’s best for April moving forward.

Marlon hesitates over the idea of her moving out, fearing it would only push her further away, but April is adamant. Despite her regret over recent events, she believes leaving will ease the tension with Rhona. She then contacts Ray to tell him that she’ll accept a room he’s offered her.

Marlon appeals to her to rethink, but April holds her ground, though it’s clear she’s emotional about the prospect of leaving her dad.

At the bus stop, grandad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is shocked to find April waiting with a packed bag. Insisting she doesn’t go through with moving out of the village, he instead tells her to come and stay with him at the B&B. Relieved that she won’t have to take Ray’s offer after all, April agrees.

Later, Rhona and Marlon question whether they’ve been too harsh, but their concern turns to relief when Bob assures them April is safely with him.

While Ray is left annoyed, the family are comforted by the knowledge that April isn’t far from home.

4) Celia continues to weave her web

Meanwhile, Bob’s own awkward encounter with Celia is still hanging in the air when they run into each other again. Celia was less than impressed when an enamoured Bob attempted to strike up a conversation, as he made an innuendo-laced comment about the Belgian bun she was buying at the cafe.

Next week, Celia appears to be in a forgiving mood when the two find themselves together in the cafe again, with Celia accepting Bob’s apology and offering to buy him a coffee.

But could Celia merely be trying to ensnare Bob, so that she has more leverage over his granddaughter…?

When Celia heads up to Butlers the following day, she happens to find Rhona and Moira (Natalie J Robb) discussing April.

Celia joins the conversation and adds her tuppence worth, Rhona is reassured that she’s done the right thing by letting April go and stay with Bob.

Celia is satisfied with the outcome, wishing to keep April away from the family home…

5) Can Gabby and Vinny move forward?

Elsewhere in the village, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and Gabby (Rosie Bentham) continue to deal with the fallout of last week’s revelations.

The newlyweds have both been keeping massive secrets from each other. Gabby had cheated on Vinny during a drunken night in Portugal, whilst Vinny had been beaten and repeatedly blackmailed by Mike (Macaulay Cooper), after he sought advice from an online forum whilst questioning his sexuality.

Discovering that Vinny was due to testify in court, though oblivious as to why, Gabby turned up in the public gallery just as Vinny was about to give his testimony. Despite knowing it could put his marriage at risk, Vinny continued with his account of the events, ensuring Mike’s conviction.

Back at home, Gabby made her own admission as she and Vinny argued. After Vinny confirmed to Gabby that he was not gay, the pair eventually agreed to put their mistakes behind them and look forward.

Next week, Gabby is feeling the absence of her late father Ashley (John Middleton), who, as the village vicar, had always been a steady source of guidance. Missing that support, she turns to current vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) for advice.

Charles is more than willing to help and accompanies her to see Vinny, offering some gentle counsel to the couple. Vinny is caught off guard by the visit, but as the conversation develops he begins to open up.

When Charles points out how much the two clearly mean to each other, the mood softens, and while the future is still uncertain, Gabby and Vinny come away feeling more hopeful.

The following day, the pair do their best to carry on as normal, but Lewis (Bradley Riches) can see all is not right with Vinny and offers him a chat.

The talk helps Vinny, who feels lighter after getting things off his chest. But when Gabby walks in and sees the two sharing a hug at the end of their conversation, she misreads the moment and is left unsettled.

With doubts continuing to creep in, can Gabby and Vinny really carry on with their marriage?

6) Laurel has a full house

Meanwhile, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) finds herself with a full house when Jimmy (Nick Miles), Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and their kids move in!

Thanks to one of Jimmy’s blunders, Victoria Cottage has been flooded, forcing the family to seek temporary accommodation while the damage is repaired.

Much to Laurel’s horror, that temporary accommodation turns out to be her place, and within moments the house is overrun with chaos.

It’s not long before Jimmy has already had his fill of the mayhem, and he sneaks away in search of peace and quiet—finding sanctuary in the pirate ship out the back.

7) The Tates and Kings go to war

It’s not long before the family have another drama to deal with, as a burgeoning relationship between 11-year-old Carl (Charlie Joyce) and 10-year-old Clemmie (Mabel Addison) starts a war between the Kings and the Tates!

When Clemmie’s half-brother Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) ends up in a brawl with Carl at school, Nicola and Dawn (Olivia Bromley) despair.

Dawn brings Lucas to Mulberry to talk things through with Nicola and Carl, but it doesn’t seem as though they’re getting anywhere anytime soon, and Nicola is determined not to have her kids mixed up in any Tate nonsense.

But things quickly escalate, when both families are shocked to receive a visit from the police over a very serious matter…

What has happened?

8) Chas supports Liam

Back at The Woolpack, whilst Chas has been caught up in Charity’s problems, she comes to realise that she’s been neglecting Liam (Jonny MacPherson) and his own concerns.

Liam is awaiting the results of a PSA test to check for any prostate issues, after spending several months struggling with an excessive need to urinate.

Being in the role of the patient rather than the doctor has been a difficult adjustment for Liam, and Chas recognises she needs to give him her full support.

9) Are Belle and Kammy set to split?

Also next week, is Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Kammy’s (Shebz Miah) relationship set to end already?

Belle has been cautious about entering a new relationship since splitting from her abusive husband Tom (James Chase) last year, and with Kammy she has been careful to take things slowly. Their connection has been building step by step, and this week the pair arrange to meet up and talk about what comes next.

The conversation turns to moving their relationship forward, with both agreeing they’re ready to take things further.

But by the next day, it seems doubts have crept in.

After moving so carefully until now, have Belle and Kammy rushed this latest step?