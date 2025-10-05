Explosive EastEnders Spoilers as Ben returns and Joel hits Vicki

Next week on EastEnders, Joel hits Vicki after an incident at Walford High sparks debate, Callum is stunned by an unexpected return, Suki and Eve make a life-changing decision, and there’s more danger for Kojo.

1) Callum and Johnny’s secret is exposed

A few weeks ago, we saw the brief return of Jonno Highway (Richard Graham), the father of Callum (Tony Clay) and Stuart (Ricky Champ), who was last seen back in 2019.

Jonno collapsed from a heart attack soon after an unexpected reunion with son Callum.

Yet despite having seemingly made some progress at building bridges with his estranged son, in his final moments, he confessed to Johnny (Charlie Suff) that he was still ashamed of Callum.

Johnny, not wanting to cause Callum even more hurt, lied and told him that Jonno had instead said how proud he was of his son.

Since then, Callum has been desperately trying to convince Jonno’s limited friends and family to attend the funeral, and was left feeling stupid when Johnny eventually confessed the truth about his father’s last words.

Tomorrow, the day of the funeral finally arrives, and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) gathers up the rest of the Mitchells to support Callum on the difficult day.

With Callum and Johnny having finally decided to give things a go, Callum asks Johnny not to attend so as not to arouse suspicion, but as they share a kiss, they’ve got no idea that they’ve been spotted by Kathy!

2) Kathy reveals all to the Mitchells

At the café, with the funeral just hours away, the Mitchells are left dumbfounded when Kathy reveals all about what she’s just seen!

Phil (Steve McFadden), Billy (Perry Fenwick), Honey (Emma Barton), Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Harvey (Ross Boatman) all pile along as they collectively confront Callum.

Despite his shock, he hits back at them with some home truths about their own past and relationships, before heading off in search of Johnny.

Finding him, he reveals that he wants him at the funeral after all, and that he’s ready to fully commit to their relationship!

Callum’s brother Stuart then arrives after Johnny manages to talk him into attending, and the Mitchells all agree to keep the truth from Ben on the agreement that Callum tells his husband and Lexi (Isabella Brown) about his new relationship after the funeral.

Callum agrees to their demands – but everything gets turned on its head when Ben makes an unexpected arrival at the funeral!

2) Harry is furious as Kojo collapses

This week, Harry (Elijah Holloway) was shocked when Ravi (Aaron Thiara) set him free, telling him that he was no longer needed in the drugs business.

Ravi made the decision after a confrontation with Nicola (Laura Doddington), who had threatened to go to his bosses if he didn’t stop messing with her son, and had promised to pay back Harry’s debt.

Harry then headed off on a romantic weekend away with Gina (Francesca Henry), on the assumption that he and Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) were both finally free of Ravi’s clutches.

However, Ravi had already told a surprised Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) that they’d still be using Kojo’s flat for their activities, and it was only Harry who was being let go.

Next week, as Harry and Gina return from their trip, Harry realises that Kojo is still working for Ravi and Okie when he collapses in The Arches!

Harry tries to speak to Ravi but his former boss dismisses him, forcing him to this time turn to Teddy (Roland Manookian) for help.

Will Teddy be able to come to Kojo’s rescue, or is the hot-headed Mitchell matriarch set to make things even worse?

3) Suki reaches out to Eve

Jack (Scott Maslen) recently put No. 5 on the market to pay off Ravi, and as the house sale goes through next week, Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Ravi are forced to move back to No. 41 with kids Avani (Aaliyah James) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) as Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) gets the keys to the property.

With everyone back under one very cramped roof, Avani tries to convince Suki to reach out to estranged wife Eve (Heather Peace), who moved out after Suki’s plan to raise Avani’s baby collapsed in spectacular fashion.

Eve began to warm to Suki after they chatted following Eve’s homophobic attack by Jonno, and next week sees the pair agree to a drink as they finally work to rebuild their fractured relationship.

As the pair meet up at The Albert for a drink, things get off to a rocky start, but as the pair warm up, Eve drops a bombshell – she wants to adopt a baby with Suki!

4) Callum wrestles with his feelings

At the funeral, Callum is shellshocked as Ben joins him at his father’s graveside, as Johnny and Stuat work hard to keep the truth about Callum’s new relationship under wraps.

It’s revealed that Ben has been transferred from the US to a UK prison after snitching on his former cellmate, and he was granted release for the funeral.

While Phil and Kathy are both thrilled to see him, they struggle to give him their full attention as their minds are on the secret they’re harbouring about Callum’s infidelity.

As everyone retreats to The Vic for the wake, Johnny tries to convince Callum that it’s not the right time to tell Ben about them, but Callum insists that he’s going to do it before Ben heads back to prison.

Will he find the courage to break Ben’s heart?

5) Concern grows for Kojo

George (Colin Salmon) has spent the past couple of weeks on a boxing tour, but he rushes back to Albert Square after Phil fills him in on Kojo’s collapse. However, in true George style, he soon finds himself pushed out as Kojo grows overwhelmed by his brother’s concern and tells him to back off.

Meanwhile, Teddy manages to talk Harry out of turning himself in to the police, and instead assures him that he’ll sort it out. However, when he confronts Ravi, Ravi simply orders Teddy to stay out of his business.

Later, Teddy tells Harry to take Kojo and Gina out for dinner, leaving the flat empty. He then tries to catch Ravi out as he heads to Kojo’s flat in search of clues, but when Ravi and Okie unexpectedly return, he’s forced to hide in the bedroom…

6) Suki’s adoption plan is uncovered

In Wednesday’s episode, after Suki and Eve agree that they’ll start their adoption journey, it’s not long until their plan is uncovered. At No. 41, Priya soon spots Suki looking up information about adoption, and realises that she and Eve are planning to do it together.

The family are united as they share their judgement with Suki, reminding her of what a bad mother she’s been in the past and making it clear what a terrible idea it would be.

As Suki heads to No. 31 to talk to Eve, will her family’s words have put her off, or just encouraged her to right her past wrongs?

7) Will Phil and Ben get one last reunion?

With Phil planning to head to the airport for as yet undisclosed reasons, Kathy and Julie (Karen Henthorn) encourage him to stop off at the prison on the way and pay Ben a visit.

Will the pair get a chance to reconnect?

8) Okie continues to groom Kojo

As George’s concern for Kojo grows, he continues to ply Harry with questions, but he does his best to avoid them. Meanwhile, Gina and Anna (Molly Rainford) order their dad to stop smothering Kojo.

Soon after, Harry discovers that Okie has booked a trip to a car show for Kojo – but knowing that Okie isn’t really looking for friendship with Kojo, he knows that it’s just a ploy for another job…

9) Joel’s behaviour gets out of hand

Thursday sees a special episode focused on misogyny and the manosphere, with Joel (Max Murray) at its heart. On the same day, ‘EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere‘ airs on BBC Three at 8pm, as the cast of the show explore the issues raised by Joel’s misogyny storyline.

In Wednesday’s episode, Joel exerts more misogynistic views, leading to another argument between him and Vicki (Alice Haig). As Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) tries to get a handle on the situation, Joel defiantly answers back, leaving both Ross and Vicki at a loss of how to fix the situation.

Then, in Thursday’s special episode, we head to Walford High, where Joel and Tommy’s (Sonny Kendall) behaviour causes an incident at the school.

Their behaviour raises debate across Walford as both parents and teens come together to discuss the ramifications, and the impact of harmful content on the internet.

The incident leads to difficult conversations between parents and children, with differing perceptions on both sides thanks to the differences in ages and genders.

Back on Albert Square, Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie) team up with Ross and Vicki to attempt to change their sons’ misogynistic views, but things soon escalate at No. 43 when Joel turns to violence and hits Kathy!

10) What’s next for Joel?

The drama continues the following week, as “A worrying situation escalates in Albert Square” on Monday 13th October.

On Tuesday, “Ross is shocked by recent events,” while in next Thursday’s episode, “Ross struggles with the consequences of Joel’s actions.”

Will the family find a way to change Joel’s misogynistic views before it’s too late?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 6th October (Episode 7201)

The Mitchells join forces to support Callum.

Harry’s happiness is short-lived when a worrying situation comes to light.

Suki extends an olive branch.

Monday 7th October (Episode 7202)

Callum is forced to admit the truth.

George inadvertently makes a situation worse.

Teddy makes a risky decision.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 7203)

Phil is touched by Julie’s support.

Suki receives unsolicited advice from her family as she prepares to make a decision.

Harry attempts to take matters into his own hands.

Thursday 9th October (Episode 7204)

An incident at Walford High sparks a heated debate.