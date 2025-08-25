This week on Home and Away in Australia, Bree’s life is on the line as she’s stabbed by an unruly patient – will she survive?

Bree (Juliet Godwin) has had a tough few months, after discovering that her partner Remi (Adam Rowland) cheated on her with fellow muso Avalon (Gemma Dart).

Remi had been burning himself out, simultaneously working on Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) new album whilst also agreeing to perform on Avalon’s next release.

After Remi and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) prepared to say a sad goodbye to Kirby when she was asked by well-known band The Chosen to join them on their world tour, the pair lamented the fact that they felt left behind.

As a glum Remi returned to party at Avalon’s, he ended up missing Kirby’s farewell, and as Avalon comforted him, the pair ended up sleeping together.

After Eden and Sonny (Ryan Bown) discovered them together, Remi found himself with no choice but to admit the truth to Bree, breaking her heart.

The past few weeks have seen Remi beg Bree for forgiveness and a second chance. Bree did attempt to forgive her former partner, and they began to awkwardly date, but after they slept together, Bree realised that it was all too much for her and called off the relationship for good.

To top it off, she’s now found herself living with two loved-up couples – Theo (Matt Evans) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington), and Sonny and Dana (Ally Harris) – and has been spending all of her time at the hospital to avoid their respective love bubbles.

Her luck doesn’t get any better later this week, as she faces an unruly patient by the name of Bart at Northern Districts Hospital.

She and new colleague Jo (Maddison Brown) are already facing a busy day at the hospital when the patient arrives. It seems like he’s high on drugs, and he becomes increasingly agitated as Jo and her colleagues tries to assess his condition.

He lashes out, pushing one nurse against a wall and grabbing another by his collar.

Bree is rattled but steps in to protect her colleague, knowing things could turn nasty for Jo and the other nurses if they don’t calm Bart down.

“When Bart is combative, this automatically puts Bree on high alert,” Juliet Godwin explains to Aussie magazine TV Week. “She’s dealt with patients like this before and knows their behaviour can turn nasty in an instant.

“She has to navigate giving him the treatment he has the right to, while still managing his mood and protecting her staff.”

Looking to protect the other patients, Bree decides to move Bart to a private ward, and alerts security to the potentially risky patient. She then tries to calm Bart down, which leads to the pair grappling on his bed as she attempts to restrain him.

At that moment, Bart goes on the attack. He manages to grab a pair of surgical scissors on the table, and uses them to stab Bree in her side!

As Jo and her colleagues rush to Bree’s side, it’s clear that she’s in serious trouble. Her breathing is laboured as they realise that the scissors have punctured her lung.

“As Bree bleeds out, she’s in pain and struggling to breathe,” Juliet continues. “She tries to move as far as she can from Bart, but her injuries are too severe and she slides down against the wall.”

Bree, who’s not used to being a patient, tries to diagnose her own symptoms, and with the clock ticking, she becomes frustrated with Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Jo. Will they be able to treat her in time?

“She’s struggling to breathe with a punctured lung. As Levi and Jo make their assessment this just aggravates her more – being a doctor she understands everything they are saying,” Juliet explains.

“Blood is pooling in her lung and, unless Levi can fix it quick, Bree knows she may not survive.”

The race is on – will Bree survive?

Bree’s stabbing was one of a number of major storylines featuring in a new Home and Away promo, which aired after Irene’s (Lynne McGranger) departure last Tuesday.

The dramatic promo also showed a dramatic police chase, a car crash which seemingly kills a Summer Bay favourite, and a first look at the wedding of Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden.

View the promo and all the details here!

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 25th August (Episode 8558)

John’s generosity raises eyebrows. Lacey rejects her father. David shuts down the party.

Tuesday 26th August (Episode 8559)

Harper and Tane are awkward housemates. Is John hiding his despair? Mali’s done with Abigail’s mess.

Wednesday 27th August (Episode 8560)

Bree has an unruly patient. Mali hits the bottom. Harper changes tack.

Thursday 28th August (Episodes 8561–8536)

A life is on the line. Remi’s protective instincts come alive. Cash gives chase.

Remi feels powerless. Justin plans a poker night. Leah’s kicked out. David raises the stakes.

David’s forced to revisit his pain. Abigail’s haunted by her past. Lacey gives Theo a choice.