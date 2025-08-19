New Home and Away promo teases huge drama and a wedding

A new Home and Away promo has aired in Australia, giving a look at the exciting and dramatic stories in store in the months ahead, including a first look at Cash and Eden’s wedding.

Tonight’s Australian episode of Home and Away saw Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) leave Summer Bay after more than three decades.

Irene’s departure has been heavily promoted across 7 and 7Plus over the past month, with a series of promos featuring flashbacks of Irene’s three decades on the show.

Perhaps in anticipation that a number of lapsed viewers would tune in to watch her departure, a huge promo aired after the episode, promoting a number of storylines coming up over the next few months.

The fast-paced promo featured a number of different action scenes, and it’s at times difficult to tell which scenes are connected.

However, in the coming months, the trailer reveals that we’ll see at least one car chase, an accident leaving lives in danger, and the long-awaited wedding of Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

The promo begins with the message ‘Welcome home’, over a shot of longest-serving character Alf (Ray Meagher), who has been in Home and Away since the very first episode in 1988.

Under the text ‘Welcome old friends’, we see Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) at the diner, Alf looking after baby Archie, and Roo (Georgie Parker) hugging foster child Cohen (Nathan Murray).

In the first hint of what’s to come, we see the unlikely trio of John (Shane Withington), Tane (Ethan Browne) and Mali (Kyle Shilling), who appear to be heading out of Summer Bay on a boys’ camping trip.

“Welcome to paradise!” shouts John as he throws his hands up in the air, while Tane and Mali take in their surroundings. But what causes such an unusual trio to head out into the bush together?

And will they have a more enjoyable time than the last Summer Bay camping trip, which saw Cash and Eden’s holiday take a dark turn when Eden was taken by two men attempting to dispose of Remi’s (Adam Rowland) body?

Overlayed by the text ‘Welcome new friends,’ we see Mali and Abigail (Hayley Pinto) frollicking on the sand as John watches on, and recent arrival Sonny (Ryan Bown) walking along the beach.

We then see new couple Theo and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) kiss.

It looks like a party is getting underway as Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Remi (Adam Rowland) walk towards some balloons, as Mackenzie hugs another female character.

The promo also shows new couple Dana (Ally Harris) and Sonny dancing together later in the evening, in what appears to be the same party.

The festivities feature at various points in the promo, as we see Mac and Levi (Tristan Gorey) sitting with their arms around each other, and later see Mac, Levi, Mali and Abigail hug.

The promo also shows Leah running to hug Lacey (Sophea Pennington), with both Lacey and Theo smiling.

In a different scene, Leah tells Theo: “We’ve gotta keep the ones that we love close.”

In a hint that new arrivals David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Lacey eventually repair the rift between them, the new trailer also shows what appears to be the father and daughter sitting on the beach together, with David putting his arm around Lacey.

We also hear David say, “I’ll do whatever it takes to keep my daughters safe,” as he’s seen hugging both Lacey and Jo (Maddison Brown).

As we’re told to welcome “the unexpected,” we see David – who arrived in late May as Yabbie Creek’s newest Sergeant – involved in a police chase in a grey unmarked police car, seemingly speeding after a white car ahead of him.

The chase is picked up later in the promo, as David overtakes two other cars, where we see that Cash is in the car with him.

We later see the driver of the white car looking through their rear view mirror as David and Cash continue to give chase along the country roads.

Towards the end of the promo, David’s silver BMW skids as it screeches around a corner.

At Northern Districts Hospital, we also see Bree strugging with a patient, who seems to be fighting back as she attempts to restrain him.

The promo then shows Bree, who’s seemingly in pain, collapse to the ground against a wall. Will she be okay?

Both Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Theo (Matt Evans) are expected to leave the soap later this year, as neither actor has been seen filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach in recent months.

Could the scene in question be part of Bree’s exit storyline?

The promo also shows Tane and Jo kissing next to the water.

The pair put their fledgling romance on hold after just one date, with Tane deciding that things were simply too complicated as he shares parental responsibilities for Archie with his former fiancée Harper (Jessica Redmayne).

However, Jo isn’t willing to give up that easily. Last week’s episodes saw Jo show Tane what he was missing by planting a passionate kiss on him before walking away. The new promo appears to confirm that the pair will eventually end up together.

However, with the promo also showing Harper beaming with joy as Tane interacts with his son, will her feelings for her former fiancé continue to cause trouble for Tane and Jo?

Later in the promo, the pair’s unconventional new living situation continues to be awkward, as we see Harper looking around to find Tane in a towel.

The clip also sees Justin surfing, and Remi running along the beach with a weighted bag over his shoulders.

Is he finally turning his life around after recent weeks have seen him turn to the bottle after his and Bree’s breakup?

Remi’s drama doesn’t appear to be over just yet, as a later shot sees Cash lunge at his former friend, as Sonny (Ryan Bown) holds him back.

Later, we see Bree and Remi hug in the Lyrik house – have they been able to repair their fractured relationship?

Intriguingly, the promo also shows Cash running into the water at speed, having left his boots and the top half of his uniform on the sand.

Later in the promo, we see what Cash is doing – an unknown man is in the water, rapidly swimming away from the shore. What has he done, and will Cash be able to catch them?

The next shot sees Cash racing through a wooded area in civilian clothes. When that scene is picked up later in the promo, we see him dive on top of a mystery assailant, as the pair collapse to the ground.

While David’s police chase scenes all take place during the day, the promo also shows a car speeding through the country roads at night – presumably from a different incident – before swerving left.

A brief shot then shows the scene of an accident, with a character who appears to be either Leah or Roo running towards the scene, where the paramedics have loaded someone onto a stretcher.

Whose life is in danger?

Mackenzie is also seen reacting angrily to something, smashing her hand down in front of her. She and Levi have been struggling to get pregnant in recent months – does her anger suggest they’ll face yet more setbacks in their journey to conceive?

Elsewhere in the promo, Mali falls after jumping over a fence, while Remi’s love of music seems to have fully returned as he strums his electric guitar in the share house garden.

The promo finishes with a first look at the wedding of Eden and Cash, confirming that they do finally get married, after the myriad of twists and turns that have come their way over the last few years.

“It’s not over, it’s only just beginning,” Cash tells the bride-to-be.

We then see Eden in her wedding dress, walking down the steps in the garden of a beautiful manor house, towards the aisle where Cash and celebrant John are waiting.

They share a kiss as John pronounces them husband and wife, before the guests erupt into rapturous applause.

The pair first became engaged in August 2024, but after Cash’s sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) collapsed towards the end of their engagement party, and later died, Cash called time on their relationship.

He believed that he was cursed to be unhappy, with all his loved ones dying around him, and broke off his relationship to ensure nothing bad happened to Eden as a result of her connection to him.

They eventually reunited, and Cash proposed a second time in May of this year at dad Gary’s (Peter Phelps) farm, surrounded by their friends and family.

As their friends and family come together to celebrate their big day, it looks like Theo catches the bouquet. How will Lacey feel about that one?

The promo ends with Alf telling Roo, “I wouldn’t be anywhere else, love,” before we hear Eden say, “I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 20th August (Episode 8554)

Cohen has more than just a new dad. Levi and Mackenzie take a moment. Is Lacey starting to thaw?

Thursday 21st August (Episode 8555–8557)

Cash and Eden look to the future. David breaks the rules to help Roo. Theo goes behind Lacey’s back.

Roo is at Adrian’s doorstep. Eden and Remi blow up. Alf keeps Cohen in the dark.

Remi’s running out of friends. David hits another speedbump. Roo gives up on Adrian.

Monday 25th August (Episode 8558)

John’s generosity raises eyebrows. Lacey rejects her father. David shuts down the party.

Tuesday 26th August (Episode 8559)

Harper and Tane are awkward housemates. Is John hiding his despair? Mali’s done with Abigail’s mess.

Wednesday 27th August (Episode 8560)

Bree has an unruly patient. Mali hits the bottom. Harper changes tack.