Home and Away Spoilers – Alf’s anger at Lacey and Jo’s Surf Club brawl

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Jo and Lacey’s feud spills over into the Surf Club, while Roo asks Cohen if he’d like her to adopt him.

Lacey (Sophea Pennington) was dealt a blow last week when dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) announced that he had sold the family home.

It’s been around seven months since Lacey walked out, unable to cope with the deep family rift that followed the death of her mum, Kristina.

Lacey’s sister Jo (Maddison Brown) had been behind the wheel in the car accident that claimed Kristina’s life, but has no memory of what caused her to leave the road.

Though the investigation cleared Jo of any wrongdoing, Lacey has long believed that David pulled strings with his police colleagues to protect his daughter.

Lacey had no contact with her family for over six months until David happened to be posted to Yabbie Creek police station as the new sergeant, with Jo soon following as they looked to settle in the area.

Lacey has made it clear that she wants no involvement with her dad or sister, and was ready to turn David away again when he turned up at the surf club last week.

However, she was thrown when he handed her a suitcase of her belongings, telling her they were the last of her things remaining in the old house before he sold it.

Going through her belongings that evening stirred up lots of emotions for Lacey, and spurred on by Theo (Matt Evans), she arranged to meet up with David the following day.

Struggling to understand how he could let go of the house, Lacey listened as David admitted that living there without Kristina had simply become unbearable.

It seemed for a moment that the two could be starting to heal their fractured relationship, until a slip-up from David saw him recall a special memory of going to buy Lacey her ballet shoes.

Lacey was quick to point out that that was Jo, not her, and the two were back to square one.

Next week, Theo lands himself in hot water when Lacey catches him chatting with her dad.

Wanting to help, Theo explains to David how shaken Lacey had been after receiving the suitcase and learning that the family home had been sold, but Lacey sees it as a betrayal and feels he’s taking David’s side.

Later, David shares a drink with Justin (James Stewart) at Salt, where the two commiserate over the difficulties of raising teenage daughters.

Heading downstairs afterwards, David manages to persuade Lacey to talk for a moment, though his reason takes her by surprise. He tells her he only wants her bank details—he wants her to have a share of the house sale.

Lacey is taken aback, but then flatly refuses, making it clear she won’t accept a thing from him.

David desperately wants Lacey to have the money to help secure her future, and when Theo asks how much he’s talking, David reveals that it’s $100,000.

Lacey’s taken aback and walks out. Theo promises David that he’ll talk to her and follows, urging her to think again.

Theo reminds Lacey that the money is partly her mum’s; it was her house too and she would have wanted her to be provided for.

Spurred on, Lacey asks to talk with David again the next morning, pressing him to confirm whether Jo is being given the same amount.

When David reveals that she is, Lacey is incensed, unwilling to accept her sister being rewarded in the same way after ‘killing’ her mother.

David is left downhearted. If she won’t take the money, he asks, then what will it take for them to finally fix things?

Lacey makes it clear to David that money isn’t what she wants from him. What she longs for is a way to remember her mum, and she tells him the best thing he could do is to hand over Kristina’s eternity ring.

Lacey and Jo had been the ones to pick the ring out for their mum when she and David renewed their wedding vows.

But David has a big problem—Jo is already in possession of it, carrying it on her necklace…

When David raises the subject of the ring with Jo, asking if she might consider passing it on to her sister, Jo is instantly on edge.

Triggered by what the ring represents, she flatly refuses to part with it. On her way home, painful thoughts of the accident overwhelm her and she suffers another panic attack.

Later, once she’s calmed, Jo crosses paths with Lacey and wastes no time in making it clear—the eternity ring isn’t going anywhere.

Lacey is furious to learn that Jo has it, convinced that she doesn’t deserve it.

Their confrontation escalates quickly, with Theo forced to intervene, but the situation explodes when Lacey accuses Jo of killing their mother. Jo lashes out and strikes her sister.

As the two start a full-on scrap in the middle of the surf club, Alf arrives just in time to break it up.

Forcing them both upstairs, Alf calls David, who arrives to pull his daughters into line. Sitting down with the pair, he explains they are going nowhere until they sort this out!

Meanwhile, with foster son Cohen (Nathan Murray) now home from hospital following a nasty case of tonsillitis, Roo (Georgie Parker) decides to push ahead with her wish to adopt him.

Cohen’s only recently learned that his mother Samantha (Heidi May) has given up her parental rights and no longer wishes to see him, with Roo hoping to bring some stability back into the boy’s life.

With Alf now coming around to the idea too, Roo asks Harper (Jessica Redmayne) if she would be willing to provide her with a character reference if she were to adopt Cohen.

Harper is taken aback. She wonders how Cohen might feel about such a big step, only to learn Roo hasn’t actually asked him yet.

Harper admits it could be a difficult conversation, but promises that if Cohen is open to it, she’ll happily provide a reference in her support.

That evening, Cohen is excited to learn that Alf plans to take him fishing tomorrow, the two having bonded whilst looking through a fishing magazine when Cohen was in hospital. Roo knows it will be the perfect opportunity to have the chat with Cohen.

The next morning, Roo and Marilyn walk down to the beach with Alf and Cohen, with Marilyn taking a picture to mark the moment.

As Alf sets up on the shoreline, Roo asks for a quick chat with Cohen.

Roo asks if he likes living in the household, and whether he’d like to become part of their family permanently, if she were to adopt him.

Cohen is taken by surprise and tries to process the news, asking whether it would mean he wouldn’t go back to live with his mum if she did happen to change her mind.

Roo gently explains that if she were adopt him, she would be his mum.

“So you want my mum to not be my mum any more?” Cohen asks.

Roo’s caught off guard, but reassures Cohen that adopting him doesn’t mean replacing his mum—she just wants him to always have a home.

Cohen seems to be coming around to the idea, even saying the name ‘Cohen Stewart’ out loud to see how it sounds.

The fishing session with Alf gives Cohen the perfect opportunity to think things over.

When Alf gently nudges Cohen into sharing what’s on his mind, Cohen admits he’s scared of forgetting his mum, but doesn’t want to upset Roo.

Alf reassures him there’s no way he could ever forget her, and reminds him there’s no right or wrong choice. He has all the time he needs to decide what’s best for him.

Will Cohen decide to become part of the Stewart family?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 25th August (Episode 8526)

It’s a boy’s night for Tane, Cash and baby Archie. Mackenzie and Levi begin a big journey. Leah can’t change Irene’s mind.

Tuesday 26th August (Episode 8527)

Tane and Jo connect. John is alarmed by Irene’s announcement. Can Bree and Remi ever repair?

Wednesday 27th August (Episode 8528)

Bree feels rejected. Irene stands up for herself. Harper’s loneliness hits hard. Dana gets kicked out.

Thursday 28th August (Episode 8529)

Alf reassures Harper. David has an offer for Lacey. Dana opens up to Sonny.

Friday 29th August (Episode 8530)

Cohen makes a big decision. Mackenzie and Levi prepare to start their first round of IVF. Jo and Lacey are back in the ring.