Home and Away Spoilers – Bree ends things as Remi confesses

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Remi confesses to his night with Avalon, Bree ends their relationship there and then – are they over for good?

The fallout from Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) departure continues to be felt in Summer Bay next week, as a spiralling Remi (Adam Rowland) confesses all to girlfriend Bree (Juliet Godwin) after cheating on her.

Following the launch of her new solo album, Kirby was offered the opportunity of a lifetime when she was asked to support renowned band ‘The Chosen’ on their world tour.

Though best buddies and former Lyrik bandmates Remi and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) were thrilled for Kirby, Remi couldn’t help but feel left behind.

Remi had been the one who offered to finance and produce Kirby’s album, but found himself pushed to his limits when he agreed to also be a featured artist on the album of Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart), who had encountered the pair whilst recording in the adjacent studio.

As Remi struggled on little sleep, Avalon let him in on her secret, as she gifted him a small sachet of drugs. Remi was adamant that he wasn’t going to go down that route, but with the pressure piling on when Kirby’s launch was brought forward, he finally succumbed to temptation.

Locking himself away in a hotel room for a few days with his newfound energy source, Remi returned to Summer Bay with the mix just as Kirby’s launch party was starting. Dispatched to the share house to track down Remi, Sonny (Ryan Bown) found him crashed out on the bed on a massive comedown.

A few days later, Kirby announced her big news, together with the fact that she would be leaving Summer Bay the next day. After some farewell drinks and a last jamming session back at the house, Remi made a quiet exit to head to a party at Avalon’s.

Remi was noticeably absent as Kirby bid farewell the following day, with Bree forced to make up an excuse on his behalf. Sonny had an inkling of Remi’s whereabouts and tracked him down at Avalon’s place, where he was hiding out, unable to bring himself to say goodbye.

Remi quickly sent Sonny packing, and when Sonny later shared what had happened with Eden, he revealed to her that Remi had recently been using, and was worried he was about to do so again.

When Remi finally came to his senses and went to leave, Avalon persuaded him to stay by kissing him. Remi was initially shocked, but quickly pulled her back in for a more passionate smooch.

As we return to the scene next week, Remi is lying in bed next to Avalon, ashamed of what he’s just done.

As he checks his phone and finds several missed calls from Bree and Eden, he announces he has to leave.

But before he’s even had chance to get dressed, there’s a knock on the front door and a voice shouting Remi’s name—it’s Eden, who has returned with Sonny!

Avalon heads for the door in her dressing gown, with Remi scrambling behind her to stop her, but it’s too late.

Avalon swings the door open and Eden barges straight in, catching Remi as he’s still putting his shirt on.

Eden and Sonny are floored as Remi realises there’s no way out of this; it’s all too obvious what has been happening.

“What have you done?” Eden gasps, before she announces that they’re all leaving.

Back at the house, Eden rips into Remi as she struggles to get her head around it. Sonny encourages her to step back and give him and Remi a chance to talk alone, but as she heads outside, Bree calls.

Eden forces herself to lie, explaining that Remi was recording with Avalon and lost track of time. But it doesn’t sit right with her, and before long she comes clean to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright)—telling him everything, including the fact she covered for Remi. Cash reassures her she did the right thing by giving him a chance to face it himself.

Eden admits that Remi has also been taking drugs, and whilst he claims he hasn’t done so today, it’s of little comfort—it means he was sober when he chose to cheat on Bree.

With Kirby gone and Remi becoming a different person in front of her eyes, she’s now also feeling lost. Cash comforts her, reminding her she’s not alone and that he’s not going anywhere.

Meanwhile, Sonny encourages Remi to get some sleep. When he eventually wakes up that evening, Remi knows what he has to do, and he finally sends Bree a message telling her that he’s coming over.

Bree’s relieved to see Remi as she lets him into the apartment, but he backs away as she goes to kiss him.

Remi explains that he needs to tell her something—he slept with Avalon!

Bree’s blindsided as Remi tries to explain that he has no feelings for Avalon and that it meant nothing. But when she asks why he did it, all he can manage is, “I don’t know.”

Unable to even look at him, Bree throws Remi out.

Bree’s rattled when Dana (Ally Harris) arrives and asks what’s wrong. Bree doesn’t hold back—Remi’s cheated. As she tries to make sense of it, Sonny shows up, and Bree demands answers. Did he know what was going on during Kirby’s launch and her farewell? And what was he going to say to her on the beach before Remi interrupted?

Knowing that Bree doesn’t yet know about the drugs, Sonny stumbles as he tries to answer. But before he can do so, a frustrated Bree snaps, telling him to go to hell.

The next morning, Sonny returns with coffees, hoping to smooth things over. But Bree’s not in the mood. Sonny makes it clear that he had no idea about Avalon, but if she wants the whole truth now, she’ll need to get it from Remi.

Back at the share house, Avalon turns up hoping that Remi will keep working on her album. Remi quickly shuts the idea down—he’ll mix what’s done, and that’s it. Eden can’t believe Avalon’s tenacity and gives Avalon both barrels; she knew full well that he had a girlfriend!

Avalon fires back, claiming she’s made Remi feel more alive over the past few weeks than he had been in ages. But in spectacularly bad timing, Bree has just walked into the back garden, seen that Avalon is there, and heard everything.

Remi manages to convince Bree to hear him out. He assures her that Avalon hasn’t stayed over—she’d only turned up that morning—and insists their hook-up was a one-off, the result of getting caught up in the moment after a few drinks.

Bree’s dumbfounded. “A few drinks?” she asks. “That’s all it took for you to destroy everything we have?”

When she then confronts him about Kirby’s launch, Remi knows that he has to tell her the truth, and admits he missed it because he was coming down.

Bree’s stunned. It’s another lie, and another line crossed. After she trusted him with all her own trauma in the past, it hurts that he wasn’t honest with her from the start.

Remi pleads with her, desperate to know how he can fix it. But Bree’s done.

“There is no way through this,” she firmly tells him. “It’s over.”

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th August (Episode 8516)

Cohen’s letters get a response. Eden feels lost. Has Remi thrown away everything?

Tuesday 12th August (Episode 8517)

Dana’s worried for Irene. Bree demands answers. Avalon’s on her own.

Wednesday 13th August (Episode 8518)

Irene’s world comes crashing down. Abigail dobs on Lacey. Bree turns on Levi.

Thursday 14th August (Episode 8519)

Will Irene’s secret come out? John feels for his friend. Jo comes clean.

Friday 15th August (Episode 8520)

Harper crashes Tane’s date. Roo is concerned for Cohen. Mackenzie is shattered.