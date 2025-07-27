This week on Home and Away in Australia, Irene reveals to her friends and loved ones that she’s planning on leaving Summer Bay.

A few weeks ago, Irene (Lynne McGranger) and John (Shane Withington) returned from an appointment with a neurologist in the city, where Irene’s worst fears were confirmed – she had Alzheimer’s.

Irene had spoken to Bree about her worsening memory lapses, which saw her forget she was babysitting baby Archie and nearly leave the house without him.

Bree carried out a number of tests, including a lumbar puncture, which displayed signs of a potential diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

After heading to the city with John by her side, Irene returned to Summer Bay having received confirmation that she does in fact have the devastating condition.

Determined that she still had good days ahead, Irene did her best to continue with her life as normal, and headed to the diner for her shift, despite John’s best efforts to convince her to take the day off.

However, she refused John’s suggestion that she take the doctor’s other advice of breaking the news to her friends and family.

However, things soon got on top of her. She found herself snapping at both Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) as they tried to help her on her first day back, before she made the abrupt decision to head home mid-shift.

Returning to the beach house, Irene began taking out all of the photos which adorn the living room, desperately writing the names of her loved ones on the back of them for when the day comes when she begins to forget who they are.

The task gave Irene time to take a trip down memory lane, as she – and later John – reminisced on moments from her 33 years in Summer Bay through a series of flashbacks.

After some encouragement from John, Irene eventually opened up to Leah, and the two struggled to hold back the tears as Irene explained her diagnosis.

Irene did her best to continue running the diner, but when she realised she had no recollection of placing a stock order, she accepted that things were only going to get worse.

Not wanting to be a burden for Leah and Marilyn (Emily Symons), she made the decision to step back from the diner, deciding that she would sell her half of the business to Leah.

That evening, she worked her last shift and closed up for the final ever time.

The following day, Leah tried to continue with a solution where Irene could continue being part-owner despite retiring, but Irene insisted she wanted the business gone.

When a flustered Leah told Irene that she would have to speak to her bank manager to discuss a loan, Irene realised that her sudden decision was putting her business partner in a difficult situation.

She soon retracted the offer to sell Leah her half, instead telling her that she would gift her share of the business to her.

However, John was forced to intervene, telling Irene that she would need the money for her future, and reminding her that she didn’t know what the next year or decade would hold.

He also asked what it would mean for Irene’s kids. “You mean when I die?” Irene asked coldly, but John explained that they could benefit from the money.

Leah was relieved when Irene came to her senses and returned to her original offer to sell her half of the diner.

With Leah eventually getting funding in place, last week saw emotional scenes as Irene finally signed over the Pier Diner. There was a momentary hesitation from both of them as the gravity of the situation took hold. The various diners have been a big part of Irene’s life, in one form or another, for over 30 years.

After Irene encouraged Leah to sign, Leah reluctantly slid the papers over to her, pointing out that it’s harder than it looks. Irene agreed.

“So don’t do it, please, you don’t have to do it,” Leah tearfully begged of Irene.

“Yes love, I do,” Irene replied, as she signed on the dotted line.

As the two held hands, they put on a brave face as Leah offered to get them both a cuppa. But as Leah ducked into the storeroom, the tears came flooding.

A short while later, Sonny (Ryan Bown) found Irene on a bench outside collecting her thoughts, and asked how she was doing. After walking Irene home, Sonny made a cup of tea and explained to Irene that she was a bit of a legend around these parts.

As the two chatted, Sonny tried to put a positive spin on the day’s events, explaining that his philosophy on life was to try and focus on the things he really wants to do—and with Irene’s schedule now completely clear, she should start doing the same.

By the time Dana (Ally Harris) came home that evening, she was stunned to find music blaring out, with Sonny and Irene salsa dancing together.

Irene explained that they were having a party to celebrate her retirement, and the next morning she told Dana that she was taking a leaf out of Sonny’s book, and packing herself a picnic in order to take a walk up to the lighthouse.

This week, Irene is determined to ensure that all her affairs are in order whilst she still can. John and Leah are concerned that she’s taking too much on too quickly, but as far as Irene’s concerned, it’s a race against time.

Before long, Irene starts handing over some of her treasured possessions to her nearest and dearest, sharing the fond memories they all hold for her. It’s her way of ensuring those memories will always live on.

However, a further conversation with Sonny shifts things further. When he finds her lost in thought, thinking of all the places she’s always dreamed of visiting, Sonny tells her it’s not too late. She should grab the opportunity with both hands whilst she still can.

The following day, Irene drops a bombshell. She’s going to put her beloved Beach House on the market, and head off to see the world!

The news stuns her loved ones, but Irene is determined to make the most of whatever time she has left, on her own terms.

Will they support Irene as she decides to leave Summer Bay, for what is likely to be the last time?

Earlier this year, fans of the show attending the CelebTime Home and Away Tour witnessed filming for some of Lynne McGranger’s final scenes as Irene.

Her friends gathered round to see her off with a celebratory departure dinner beside the beach, complete with “Irene’s Mocktail Bar” set up nearby.

Irene’s Home and Away exit is expected to air in August.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 28th July (Episode 8534)

Leah and Irene preserve their memories. Mackenzie feels smothered. Levi issues Remi a stern warning.

Tuesday 29th July (Episodes 8535)

Mackenzie and Levi hold on to hope. Bree wants Remi to move past his guilt. Roo faces an adoption hurdle.

Wednesday 30th July (Episode 8536)

Cohen senses trouble. Roo wants answers. Can Eden get through to Remi?

Thursday 31st July (Episode 8537–8539)

Cohen’s world is turned upside down. Mackenzie and Levi receive good news. Harper delivers a tough truth.

Levi worries for Mackenzie. Justin needs Theo at work. John is troubled by Irene’s sudden urge to declutter. Lacey’s investigator is on the case.

Irene gets a big idea. Will Jo and Tane finally succeed in a date? Lacey asks Abigail for help.

