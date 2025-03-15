Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Cash makes a deal with Nerida to keep Eden safe, while Tane shocks Harper by proposing!

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) resorts to making a massive sacrifice next week in his attempt to protect ex-fiancée Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

Cash is currently on bail having been accused of attacking Eden’s new boyfriend Tim (George Pullar), after he woke up next to Tim’s apparently lifeless body with his hands covered in blood.

Cash had followed Tim, Eden and the rest of her Lyrik bandmates to a remote island estate after Nerida (Ellie Gall), an ex-client of Tim’s who had become infatuated with him, made a direct threat towards Eden.

Despite Cash’s insistence that Nerida must have been responsible for knocking out both himself and Tim, Detective Sergeant Mark Townsend (Craig Hall) only has Cash in his sights as prime suspect.

Cash eventually had a flashback to that evening, confirming his suspicions that it was Nerida who attacked them both, but without a comatose Tim to back him up it’s of no use for Cash’s defence.

Attempting to help Cash, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) asked to meet with Nerida, hoping that she would somehow implicate herself.

When Nerida asked if Abby would provide an alibi for her for that evening, Abby agreed before tipping off Rose (Kirsty Marillier).

Rose agreed to Abby’s suggestion that she could wear a wire and try to extract a confession out of Nerida, a plot which ultimately failed when Nerida subsequently clammed up in front of Abby.

Next week, Eden remains by Tim’s bedside whilst Bree (Juliet Godwin) runs some further tests, but there’s still no change.

Unbeknownst to Eden however, Nerida has just arrived on the ward.

As Nerida claims to be Tim’s sister, an unsuspecting staff member points her in the direction of Tim’s room.

Seeing that Eden and Bree are in there, Nerida lurks nearby, waiting for her chance. Is she plotting to finish what she started?

When Abby later arrives and persuades Eden to head down to the canteen with her, Nerida takes her chance and slips into Tim’s room.

However, Abby then doubles back having forgotten her phone, and is shocked to find Nerida standing over Tim.

Abby warns Nerida that she’s not going to let her hurt Tim again, but Nerida scoffs, asking what she’s going to do about it. Abby offers her the opportunity to find out, but Nerida instead backs down.

Her facade now dropped, Nerida menacingly tells Abby that she and Eden need to watch their back, before storming out.

The next morning, after asking if Bree can stay with Eden for a while in Tim’s room, Abby rushes over to Cash’s place to tell him that Nerida came to the hospital.

All too aware of how dangerous Nerida is, Cash instructs Abby to return to the hospital, as he decides to risk everything by meeting with Nerida…

Back at the hospital, Abby suggests that Eden try talking to Tim, after Bree confirms that it can often help. But Eden doesn’t know what to say, knowing that she can hardly talk about their future together.

Their last conversation before the attack had consisted of Eden admitting to Tim that she was still in love with Cash!

Stepping outside, Eden is forced to admit to Abby that, as awful as it sounds, the only reason she’s praying for Tim to wake up is to save Cash.

Meanwhile, Nerida agrees to meet with Cash where he proceeds to tell her that she was caught on CCTV arriving on the island. Nerida doesn’t believe him but Cash doubles down, and tells her that he can make the evidence disappear on one condition…

If Nerida promises to not go after Eden or Tim, then Cash will not fight the charges. He will plead guilty to the assault!

As Nerida agrees to the deal, is Cash really going to sacrifice his freedom to ensure Eden and Tim’s safety?

Meanwhile, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is finally able to return home after her recent surgery, which had been closely followed by the possibility of a premature birth for her and Tane’s (Ethan Browne) baby boy.

Dana (Ally Harris), who had ducked off to Melbourne to see Xander (Luke Van Os) for a few days to give Harper and Tane some space, has returned and is getting the Beach House ready for Harper’s arrival when Tane arrives with groceries and a bunch of flowers for Harper’s room.

Dana is curious as to what Tane and Harper’s future plans are for living arrangements, given their relationship is still relatively new after opting to get together on account of the pregnancy.

Tane admits there’s been no decision yet, leading Dana to warn him that they really need to start planning.

The next morning, Harper is brought home where Tane asks for some alone time with her. Harper’s heart flutters as he declares that he’d like to talk about their future…

But her expectations come crashing down when Tane brings up the idea of them moving in together, noting it “just seems more practical.”

Harper excuses herself as she asks to talk about it later, and later laments to Dana that she feels stupid.

She thought they’d finally turned a corner when Tane wanted to talk about the future, only for it to be about them as co-parents rather than their status as a couple.

Dana later decides to have a little word with Tane, pointing out that Harper feels if there hadn’t been a baby, then there wouldn’t be a Tane.

If he’s really as committed to Harper as he says he is, and not just to the baby, then he needs to prove it as she’s terrified of losing him.

This gives Tane some food for thought, and when he later returns to Harper he has a different proposition.

“We should get married,” Tane states.

“What…?” Harper replies, evidently overwhelmed by the raw emotion of Tane’s fairytale proposal.

“Marry me,” Tane reiterates.

And they say romance is dead. What will Harper’s answer be?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th March (Episode 8411)

Summer Bay celebrates the opening of the new Bait Shop. Eden waits at Tim’s side. Cash makes a deal with the devil.

Tuesday 18th March (Episode 8412)

Rose is overruled. Will Mali and Abby come clean to Levi?

Wednesday 19th March (Episode 8413)

Levi makes his feelings clear. Alf is in his element. Tane finds a way to show his commitment to Harper.

Thursday 20th March (Episode 8414)

Harper has an answer for Tane. Remi returns with big plans. Mali makes a big move for Abigail.

Friday 21st March (Episode 8415)

Kirby receives support in her fight. Gary and Rose discover the truth.