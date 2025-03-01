11 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 7th March

Next week on Coronation Street, Max receives his sentence, Daniel demands the truth from Daisy, Kevin’s paranoia grows, and David prepares to die.

1) Max is sentenced

Having spent the past few weeks on remand, after admitting to starting the fire at the Platt House, Max (Paddy Bever) is finally brought back into court for his sentencing.

Max had set the family home ablaze in the hope that David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) could claim on the insurance, and use the cash to pay off local gangster Harvey (Will Mellor), whose money David previously stole.

However, Max’s distinctive hoodie was seen on the garage’s CCTV when Max snuck in to steal a jerry can to start the blaze, and when the police found it dumped in the bins behind Underworld, it wasn’t long before it was traced back to Max.

Although he initially planned to go on the run, Max eventually turned himself in, hoping that his guilty plea would be taken into account.

However the judge has so far shown no leniency towards Max, particularly since he’s already spent time inside and is currently on a suspended sentence.

As the court appearance begins next week, Max is relieved when David rushes in and takes his seat in the public gallery alongside Julia and Lauren (Cait Fitton).

As the judge begins proceedings, will he take Max’s attempt to protect his family into account as he passes down his sentence?

It’s no secret that Paddy Bever is leaving the show in coming weeks, meaning a custodial sentence is rather likely at this point.

With Harvey’s threats covering the entire family, David and Shona have already attempted to have Max transferred to a prison in Scotland, hopefully far away from any of Harvey’s acquaintances.

“Devastated!” Julia Goulding told EverySoap and other press recently when asked about her reaction to Paddy’s departure. “I love Paddy so much. I mean, I could actually be his mother, it’s ridiculous.

“I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him and I would love to see him, at some point, maybe come back, but I don’t know where his life is going to take him.”

2) Jenny turns to Kit for comfort

Over at the Rovers, relations between Jenny (Sally Ann-Matthews) and Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) reach an all-time low, as the truth about Daisy’s baby threatens to unravel.

There had been question over the father after Daisy slept with ex-fiancé Daniel (Rob Mallard), whilst also having an on/off fling with Kit (Jacob Roberts). Although Daisy has now completed a paternity test, she had been reluctant to reveal the result.

Despite Daniel hoping to get back with Daisy, Daisy had been considering heading to France after being offered a job as an au pair.

Jenny then panicked and told Daniel that he was the father, hoping that he would be able to change Daisy’s mind.

Daisy was horrified when she heard what Jenny had done, finally revealing that Kit was the actual father of her baby.

Jenny’s lie soon snowballed, as Daniel talked about clearing Daisy and Jenny’s debt to Carla by investing son Bertie’s money into buying the Rovers himself.

It seemed to be a win/win situation for Jenny, which Daisy soon clocked onto, accusing her of manipulating the situation for the sake of the pub.

Daisy soon bit back though, when she informed Jenny that in order to protect Daniel’s investment, his name should go on the deeds… and Jenny’s name come off them. But with Jenny refusing to entertain the idea of losing the Rovers, it was clear that war was about to break out between the pair.

Next week, Daisy hands Jenny a brown envelope, inside which are the documents required for Jenny to sign over the deeds to Daniel.

It’s particularly cutting for Jenny, considering it’s also her 54th birthday. Embittered, Jenny warns Daniel to watch himself with Daisy.

Jenny later lashes out at her stepdaughter, blaming her for the fact that she’s about to lose her beloved pub, but Daisy reminds her that it was her lies which got them into this mess in the first place. It serves Jenny right for manipulating Daniel into paying off their debt.

Resigned to the fact that this has been her worst birthday ever, Jenny hits the wine and tries to cheer herself up by making a drunken pass at Kit!

3) Daisy’s cornered

The next day, a rather fragile Jenny is feeling foolish after her attempt to seduce Kit.

Kit on the other hand is more concerned about Daniel, and when he spots him in the pub, he suggests that he should probably ask Daisy for proof that he’s actually the baby’s father. Jenny squirms as she overhears.

When Daisy later returns, Daniel asks her outright whether he’s the father, and as she struggles to answer he tells her to swear on the baby’s life that it’s him…

A few moments later, Daisy rushes out of the pub…

4) Andy’s on a mission from Harvey

Meanwhile, the previous evening, David is locking up the salon when Andy (Andrew Goth) turns up unexpectedly. David has recently been working as a getaway driver for Andy as he does all he can to raise funds to pay back Harvey, a fact which Shona isn’t best pleased about.

“I think she’s in a position where she doesn’t think that anything else could shock her,” Julie explains. “And then this happens, and it’s so beyond reality for David to suddenly become a getaway driver.”

“It sounds like something from a film, rather than a back street in Weatherfield, she’s flabbergasted by it. He’s putting himself in danger, he’s putting the family in more danger.”

Last week’s episodes revealed that Andy was also working against David, having quietly given some youths the nod to give him a beating.

It seems Andy is taking a more hands-on approach this time however, as he enters the salon and pulls out a knife!

Andy explains to David that he has orders from an impatient Harvey to kill him, so that Shona can claim on the life insurance and pay him back!

How will David talk his way out of this one?

5) David prepares to die

Wednesday’s episode begins with a special flashforward for viewers, showing a bloodied David in the hospital as numerous medics battle to save his life.

Back in the present, it’s the morning after Andy’s threat and David has made a huge decision. He has arranged to die.

“I know I will die today, killed by a hitman,” we hear David say via voiceover, as per a dramatic trailer released yesterday.

David watches the clock, knowing that he only has seven hours left to live…

Shona can sense that something is up with David, but assures him that they’ll manage to find a way through their problems, blissfully unaware of the depths David is sinking to in order to protect the family.

As David hides his inner turmoil, he spends what could be his final lunchtime knocking back vodka in the Rovers, as concerned siblings Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and Nick (Ben Price) watch on.

When 2pm finally comes around, David exits the Rovers and stumbles the few steps over to Rosamund Street to meet his fate, just as Shona arrives on the scene.

“Obviously he’s been really shifty,” Julia tells us. “She’s quite suspicious and then as she’s driving down the street, she sees David standing in the middle of the road.”

A speeding car then hurtles towards David…

6) David’s plan backfires

There’s a last-second complication however, when an upset Daisy suddenly appears out of nowhere, having made her swift exit from the pub following her confrontation with Daniel!

David pushes Daisy away from the full force of the impact, but the car still manages to knock her off her feet as it ploughs into David, sending him flying over the roof and crashing down onto the tarmac.

The car comes to a sudden stop as it smashes into another car parked underneath the bridge. David and Daisy lie motionless on the ground.

Horrified, Shona rushes over to David as Nick, Sarah, Daniel, Jenny and Kit come flying out of the pub, having heard the impact.

Both David and Daisy are seriously injured, and it’s clear that David is bleeding to death as Kit puts a call through to the ambulance service.

“Oh yeah, he’s dead,” Julia teases. “He’s going to bleed to death with her trying to stop it. There was a lot of blood. Jack was on the floor for a couple of days, and we were both covered in this sticky, glucosey, syrupy blood. I think we wore quite dark clothing as well so it doesn’t upset compliance!”

Two nurses from the adjacent surgery are quickly on the scene to help both casualties, as Jenny and Daniel rush to an unconscious Daisy’s side, concerned for both her and the baby.

Shona’s suspicions are firmly in the back of her mind as she battles alongside the nurse and Kit to help her husband.

“I think from when the car hits him, her mind isn’t even working, I think she’s just trying to keep him alive, or hope that he stays alive.

“We’ll see if he survives or not, and then I think she can start to actually think about putting pieces together of the jigsaw puzzle.”

Will David, Daisy, and the baby pull through?

7) Kevin’s paranoia grows

Elsewhere on the street, Sally (Sally Dynevor) attempts some damage control after hearing about Kevin (Michael Le Vell) lashing out at Tim (Joe Duttine).

Kevin had been in a bad place after he’d learned that his testicular cancer had spread, but Tim’s attempts at wisecracks to lighten the mood didn’t go down well.

Sally invited Kevin and Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) over to dinner in the hope of smoothing things over. But Sally doesn’t realise that she’s about to make things a whole lot worse by also inviting Kevin’s sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) and her partner Ronnie (Vinta Morgan).

Kevin’s diagnosis and subsequent surgery is already making him feel inadequate, and seeing Ronnie doing odd jobs around the house for Abi only cemented it further.

Paranoia soon began to kick in too, as he observed Ronnie and Abi having a joke together.

At the dinner party, Kevin’s suspicions are only raised further as he starts to believe that Ronnie is flirting with Abi.

As Kevin’s mood darkens, will he speak up and potentially cause even more issues?

8) Will Julie come clean to Eileen?

At No.11, Eileen (Sue Cleaver) has been thrilled to reunite with sister Julie (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe), unaware that she’s hiding a tragic secret.

When Todd (Gareth Pierce) and George (Tony Maudsley) ran into Julie at the Chariot Square Hotel, Julie’s attempt to make a quick getaway the next morning were thwarted when she left her bag behind.

Todd picked up the bag and took it home, forcing Julie to return to Coronation Street.

Seeing that Julie was very protective of the bag, Todd looked inside and found prescription drugs and a cancer leaflet.

Julie swore him and George to secrecy as the moment was interrupted by the return of Eileen, who was elated to see her sister.

Julie later confided in Todd that she was suffering from Stage 4 sarcoma which had spread to her liver and lungs, and she wasn’t expecting to live beyond the summer.

Julie was determined to not be a burden on her family, and asked Todd to keep it from Eileen. Despite that, George eventually managed to convince Julie to stay with them at No.11.

Next week, Julie’s former partner Brian (Peter Gunn) is thrilled to learn that she’ll be sticking around following Eileen’s offer to put her up.

But Eileen is already beginning to notice that something isn’t right. As Julie tries to hide the fact that she has an appointment with a palliative care nurse, she makes excuses as to why she can’t spend the day with her sister, leaving Eileen feeling put out.

Will Julie be able to cover up her illness whilst keeping Eileen on side, or be forced to admit everything?

9) Ken has second thoughts about Cassie

Last week saw a dramatic showdown at No.1, after Ken (William Roache) finally realised that his ongoing grogginess was due to carer Cassie (Claire Sweeney) spiking his drinks.

Cassie had been slipping Ken antihistamines to make him feel unwell enough to keep her on as his carer.

But as further temptations took over, Cassie began ordering herself various expensive items on his credit cards, gaslighting him into believing that he had bought them as gifts for others but had forgotten.

The resulting confrontation saw Ken order Cassie to leave his house, before he suddenly collapsed into his chair, suffering a heart attack.

Ken was rushed to hospital and once out of danger, informed the family of what Cassie had been up to, leading to her being arrested on the street later that evening in front of a triumphant Tracey (Kate Ford) and confused step-granddaughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan).

Returning home the next morning, Cassie tried to explain her actions to Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine), who promptly threw her out and ordered her to stay away from their kids.

Cassie went to visit Ken in hospital, ending up in a slanging match with Tracy at his bedside. Ken eventually told Cassie that Tracy was right, and that she needed to face up to her actions.

However, next week, Tracy is incredulous when Ken tells her that he wants to drop the charges against Cassie, troubled after hearing that she was now homeless and had lost everything.

Hope had also stuck up for her gran with Fiz and Ty, pointing out that they’ve all done bad things over time. “I’d rather have a granny that loves me and makes mistakes, than no granny at all,” she told them.

When Hope subsequently convinces Tyrone to go for a drink with Cassie, will he be able to forgive his mum?

10) Yasmeen and Alya eye up new careers

Also next week, both Alya (Sair Khan) and grandmother Yasmeen (Shelley King) find themselves with an unexpected change in employment.

Since her return to the street, Alya has been continuing to work for Fabian’s solicitors, whilst also embarking on a relationship with former boss Adam (Sam Robertson).

But when the firm deliver Alya an ultimatum next week, as they try and force her to take on a coercive control case, Alya quits out of protest. It’s a subject far too close to home for Alya.

She’s dealt a further blow when Fabian’s then inform her that they are billing her for the training provided whilst she’s been on the job, and with no source of income, Alya asks Adam whether she can have her old job back.

But with relations between the pair now being considerably more complicated than they once were, will Adam say yes to working with her?

Meanwhile, Alya is stunned when Yasmeen tells her that she’s been offered a dream job working for a charity in London. Yasmeen is keen to take it, but doing so will mean selling her share in Speed Daal, which the pair co-own.

How will Alya react to the news?

11) Has Rob returned?

Also next week, despite her traumatic ordeal only a couple of weeks ago, which saw brother Rob (Marc Baylis) kidnap her mere hours after he’d donated a kidney to her, Carla decides she’s ready to return to work.

Carla had initially believed that she’d killed Rob, after she pushed him down a stairwell at an abandoned office block that she’d been taken to.

But after Lisa (Vicky Myers) told her that Rob was indeed dead before rushing Carla back to hospital, it soon became apparent that Lisa was mistaken. By the time the police arrived, Rob had disappeared.

Carla remains on edge whilst Rob is still on the run, and when Betsy (Sydney Martin) informs her that there’s been a possible sighting of Rob in Brighton, Carla is hopeful that he may be caught soon.

But when Carla later returns to the flat to find it’s been turned over, she’s left wondering if Rob is a lot closer to home than anticipated!