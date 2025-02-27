7 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 6th March

Next week on EastEnders, Sharon tries to keep her secret under wraps, Zack discovers the truth about Barney, Bianca continues to struggle, and Tommy makes a new friend.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 3rd to Thursday 6th March.

1) Sharon takes control

This week’s episodes saw Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Grant (Ross Kemp) sleep together for the first time in 30 years. While Grant was elated, Sharon instantly regretted their moment of passion, reminding him that Phil (Steve McFadden) would be devastated if he ever found out.

Grant was angry that Sharon was once again choosing Phil over him, especially after Sharon had given him a speech about people needing him here, and him being a good bloke.

Sharon’s rejection made Grant realise that he needed to leave Walford again, but as he headed to grab a cab, he found Bianca (Patsy Palmer) in the middle of a panic attack.

After calming her down, the two former enemies called a sort of truce, before Grant confessed to her that he’d slept with Sharon.

Next week, Sharon is horrified when she realises that Bianca knows about her and Grant’s secret, and quickly decides to take control of the situation.

She decides to be honest, but some badly-timed circumstances mean she’s not able to speak out.

After her failed attempt to come clean, she reveals all to Zack (James Farrar), but soon realises that someone has overheard their conversation!

Later, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) reveals to Zack that he was the mystery eavesdropper.

2) Bianca continues to struggle

Bianca is struggling to return to normality after months hauled up in Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) lock-up.

This week, she suffered a panic attack when the coroner called to let her know that they were releasing Reiss’s body, and next week she continues to struggle, unable to face the outside world.

George (Colin Salmon) tries to reassure Bianca that she’s not responsible for everything that happened, but she continues to feel like a prisoner in her own home.

Later, when Kat (Jessie Wallace) pays her a visit, she begins to open up about the trauma she suffered at the hands of Reiss.

3) Tommy makes a new friend

Tommy (Sonny Kendall), Kat and Alfie’s (Shane Richie) story has been put on the back burner in the past couple of months, with Tommy still living with Zack next door despite Kat and Alfie’s hopes that he’d be back in time for Christmas.

Next week, Kat and Alfie are proud of their son as Tommy looks for ways to help a friend in need.

Later, Alfie and Tommy host a lads’ night for their struggling mate, as Tommy explains that a friend he met online was the one who came up with the idea of a support group.

On Tuesday, Kat and Alfie are overjoyed when their social worker Lesley tells them that Tommy can come home.

The pair have a frank talk about the challenges they may face with Tommy back home at No. 5D, knowing that the crux of the issues – Tommy’s short temper – has never actually been dealt with.

On Wednesday, Tommy comes home, and before long he asks if he can go online to talk to his friend. Kat is forced to admit that she got rid of his games console, but promises to buy him a new one to make it up to him.

The following day, Kat struggles to cope with her emotions as Tommy settles in. She’s still fearful, as when Alfie and Tommy return from a kickabout and Alfie has an injury, Kat jumps to the wrong conclusion and assumes Tommy was to blame.

Later, Tommy loses his cool as a row breaks out over his games console, and it’s clear that his return to 5D won’t be an easy one.

And do we have anything to worry about with his new online friend?

4) Barney’s collapse reveals a shock secret

When Nicola (Laura Doddington) first arrived on Albert Square, she shared a brief interaction with Zack, where we learnt that Zack used to be her personal trainer, and they’d once spent the night together.

16 years later, they’ve both found themselves living on Albert Square… and we all know where this is going!

With Barney having discovered the truth about Sharon’s night with Grant, things aren’t looking good for Sharon, but Zack promises her that he’ll find a way to stop Barney from speaking out.

Zack heads to Harry’s Barn and confronts Barney, but before he can get through to him, Barney starts bleeding from the injury he sustained during the explosion at The Vic.

Barney is rushed to hospital, and when Zack joins Nicola and Teddy (Roland Manookian) there, a conversation about blood groups sparks a realisation in his head.

After having a word with a nurse, Zack confronts Nicola and asks her if he’s Barney’s dad!

In Wednesday’s episode, Nicola admits that Zack is Barney’s biological father, leaving Zack reeling, and Nicola fearful that things are about to fall apart.

Zack heads back to Walford to drown his sorrows, and his day soon goes from bad to worse when he gets a phone call from Whitney, as he’s reminded of the other child whose life he’s never really been a part of.

5) Things don’t go as planned for Bianca

On Tuesday, the Knights do their best to help Bianca get back to normal, as they encourage her to join them at Beale’s Eels, but she gets overwhelmed and can’t leave the house.

Kat realises that Bianca is struggling with her fear and gives her some advice. But when Bianca takes her words on board, things don’t go as planned…

On Wednesday, Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) tries to support Bianca as he heads over to Beale’s Eels to get her some food.

However, things take a turn when some lads start hassling Kojo.

Peter (Thomas Law) sounds the alarm, and Bianca is forced to fight her fears to leave the house and be there to back up her friend. Has she turned a corner?

6) Nicola plays her trump card

With both Nicola and Sharon hiding monumental secrets, Nicola plays her trump card with Sharon to protect Barney and Teddy from the truth.

After they share a frank conversation, Nicola is pleased as she believes she’s gotten things under control.

Later, Nicola and Teddy invite Sharon and Zack to join them for a family meal at Walford East. What could go wrong?

7) Elsewhere…

Also next week, Harvey’s (Ross Boatman) attempt to do a good deed for a grieving Lily (Lillia Turner) backfires massively.

Following the blow-up, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) is a rock to Harvey after another row at home.

As the week goes on, Harvey continues to feel frozen out by the Slaters. Will their attitude towards him push him back to Kathy?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd March (Episode 7077)

One Walford resident overhears a shocking secret, Tommy steps up for a mate, and trauma takes its toll on a Square local.

Tuesday 4th March (Episode 7078)

A medical emergency prompts more questions than answers, Kat and Alfie try to rebuild their family, and Harvey makes an unfortunate mistake.

Wednesday 5th March (Episode 7079)

Nicola finds herself in possession of important information, there’s a big fallout between two family members, and a fight breaks out at Beale’s Eels.

Thursday 6th March (Episode 7080)

Nicola takes control, and Tommy’s return brings challenges.