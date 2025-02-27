Home and Away have revealed a preview of the much anticipated return of Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni, in special episodes filmed on location in the Whitsundays region of Queensland.

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy’s (Sophie Dillman) guest return was first teased back in October, when the episodes were filmed, and today’s announcement confirms that the popular couple will be visited by Dean’s half-sister Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend Levi (Tristan Gorey).

Dean and Ziggy were last seen in Summer Bay in March 2023, when they left for the Sunshine State with baby daughter Izzy.

Dean’s ex Amber (Maddy Jevic) had been offered a job which would require her to move interstate with Dean’s son Jai (River Jarvis), and so Dean and Ziggy made the decision to also make the move so that Dean could be close to Jai, and Izzy would grow up knowing her half-brother.

The storyline begins with Levi surprising Mac with some tickets to head up to Queensland, though Mac is nervous when she realises that Levi hopes it could be the perfect opportunity for him to get to know Dean.

Mac had been nervous about Dean’s reaction to her relationship with Levi, or more specifically the circumstances in which they got together.

Although Mac has already paid an off-screen visit to Dean, to break the news that she’d had an affair with a then-married man, Dean is yet to come face to face-to-face with Levi.

As the pair head off on their adventure, Mac and Levi enjoy a helicopter ride over the stunning scenery of north Queensland, before they head to Dean and Ziggy’s place to pay them a surprise visit.

Ziggy’s shrieks with excitement on Mac and Levi’s arrival, though Dean is less enthusiastic to find Levi on his doorstep.

It’s clear that Dean doesn’t feel he can be trusted, as the trailer for the episodes reveals.

“Good to finally meet you,” Levi exclaims as he goes to shake Dean’s hand.

“Is it?” Dean coolly replies.

Dean goes on to point out that Levi has already cheated on one woman, so what’s to say he won’t do it again, hurting his sister in the process.

Mac despairs at the situation and wonders if their trip has been a waste of time, but as she and Levi decide to head back to their resort to make the most of what’s left of their trip, Ziggy manages to talk Dean into giving Levi another chance.

Despite Dean’s promise, things remain tense between the pair as the four head out on a sightseeing road trip together, complete with a trip out on a luxury catamaran with a diving excursion.

As Levi continues his attempts to clear the air with Dean, he eventually snaps and asks Dean what his problem is.

“Where do I even begin?” Dean tells him “I will never be your mate, so stop trying.”

Naturally the re-introduction of Dean cannot come without a suitable dose of action, and their issues are soon put into perspective when Ziggy and Mac find themselves in danger…

Briefly alone together, the two ladies are approached by a pair of escaped prisoners, who take the pair captive and force Ziggy to drive them away at high speed!

Mac shouts out the window as the car speeds off, alerting Dean and Levi to their peril.

Dean soon puts a rock through the window of another car in order to give chase.

As Dean and Levi pursue their loved ones, every second is critical as they’re forced to put aside their differences and work together.

The trailer shows that one of the prisoners will be ejected from the car at high speed, whilst the other keeps a tight grip on Mac in the back seat.

Dean soon comes across the ejected crim and deals him some River Boy justice, demanding to know where Ziggy and Mac are.

“Say goodbye to your mate,” the remaining convict tells Ziggy menacingly.

By the time Dean and Levi catch up, Dean’s car has been abandoned in a field with their belongings thrown all over the place… but where are Ziggy and Mac?!

Filmed on location around Airlie Beach, Daydream Island, Bowen and Proserpine, viewers will see Dean and Ziggy’s dramatic return air at 7pm on Monday 10th March, on Seven and 7Plus.