First spoilers from Neighbours’ 40th Anniversary week revealed

Neighbours has released the first teaser spoilers for its 40th anniversary week, which begins on Monday 17th March.

While Neighbours may be facing the axe for the second time in five years, the show will remain on the air until December, with the cast and crew set to film the final scenes in July.

Before then, the show is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary, four decades after its first episode aired on 18th March 1985.

An exciting week of episodes will see the suburb come together to celebrate life in Erinsborough, while the Ramsay Street residents gather for the wedding of Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) – but it’s not clear whether they’ll end the day as husband and wife!

“Everyone gathers for a wedding… But will it go to plan?” reads the first teaser spoiler for Monday 17th March.

As we previously revealed, a cheating scandal will rock Leo and Krista’s wedding day, as Krista sleeps with Seb (Rarmian Newton) after her half-sister Fallon (Kate Connick) tricks her into believing Leo has cheated on her.

Producers are keeping tight-lipped on whether Krista confesses all to Leo, or keeps it a secret and goes ahead with the wedding.

“Oh my gosh, it’s just such a wild thing to have happened,” Majella Davis told us earlier this month. “I think [Krista] knows she’s going to have to tell [Leo], but her biggest fear is losing him.

“She loves him so much, and she really does want to marry him.”

However, with Seb snaking his way around the outside of their wedding venue, preparing to disrupt it, any number of things could cause their big day to fall apart.

In the final episode of the anniversary week, “Leo’s pushed to his limit.” How far will Leo go to get Seb out of his life once and for all?

“I think he’d go pretty far and do whatever it takes,” Tim Kano reveals. “[Leo’s] finally happy, he’s found someone who he loves so much, and who he’d love to be the mother for his daughter as well. It’s the big family unit that he’s been looking for.

“So I think he would really, really do whatever it takes [to protect that]. And that’s the best part of being a Robinson, is that you do go to [those kinds of] depths, you push the limits.”

Elsewhere, “a jaw-dropping return sends shockwaves through Erinsborough.”

With previously released teasers for the week before telling us that “Remi embarks on a mysterious plan,” it seems that Remi will track down Chelsea (Viva Bianca), and bring her back to Erinsborough just in time for the 40th anniversary week.

As “Paul and Terese’s world is destabilised” on Tuesday 18th March, will they finally find out whether Paul or IT expert Jeffrey (Tim Potter) is the father of Chelsea’s baby?

Later in the week, on Thursday 20th March, “Terese fears for her relationship.” If Paul really is the father of Chelsea’s baby, can his and Terese’s newly rekindled relationship survive?

Plus, “JJ encounters a familiar face,” which is likely to be Madge Bishop – or rather, someone who looks an awful lot like her!

Late last year, it was announced that Ian Smith would be stepping away from the role of Harold Bishop for health reasons.

As part of Harold’s exit storyline, he’ll encounter a woman who looks very much like his late wife Madge, as Anne Charleston returns to the show for a brief stint.

Anne played Harold’s beloved wife Madge between 1986 and 2001, until her character was killed off in heartbreaking scenes.

While she’s reprised the role on two occasions to play Madge’s ghost, this time she’ll be playing a brand new character.

When the announcement was made in early January, Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, said: “Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper send-off.”

It’s not yet known who the woman JJ meets is, or whether she is indeed any relation to Madge – however, it’s clear Harold will be shocked by the similarities to his late wife, as he’s “rocked by a newcomer’s presence” on Tuesday 18th March.

Plus, on Thursday 20th March, “a blast from the past hits Ramsay Street,” and it looks set to be Darcy Tyler (Mark Rafferty), whose return to Erinsborough was teased last month.

“Susan’s nephew will make a shock return to Erinsborough as part of the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations,” the show teased in a social media post in early January. “But has dastardly Darcy changed his ways? Or is he set to cause more misery for his old neighbours? We cannot wait to find out…”

Dr Darcy is Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) nephew, and he moved to Erinsborough in late 2000 after taking on a job at Erinsborough Hospital. The dastardly doc was a Ramsay Street regular from November 2000 until June 2003, but returned in both 2004 and 2005.

He initially moved into No. 28 with the Kennedys, and his storylines saw him try to steal Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) GP surgery, forge a relationship with Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) before embarking on an affair with Tess, and struggle with spiralling debt which resulted in him stealing from the Kennedys.

Darcy later returned to Erinsborough Hospital as an orderly, and discovered that Karl wasn’t actually the father of Izzy’s (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) baby, as she was claiming.

Producers haven’t yet confirmed what brings Darcy back to Erinsborough, but the return of the often evil doctor is sure to send shockwaves through the Kennedy family.

Finally, on Tuesday, “the neighbours are trapped in fiery peril” as a fire engulfs one Erinsborough location. As the residents race to save those trapped inside, “one resident faces an agonising choice.”

In the wake of the difficult choice, the “sinister event turns neighbours against each other, while bringing others closer.”

With one character saying goodbye at some point during the week, will everyone survive the inferno? And who will turn against each 0ther in the aftermath?

Here’s what’s in store in Neighbours‘ 40th Anniversary week:

Monday 17th March (Episode 9208 / 305)

Everyone gathers for a wedding… But will it go to plan?

JJ encounters a familiar face.

A jaw-dropping return sends shockwaves through Erinsborough.

Tuesday 18th March (Episode 9209 / 306)

Paul and Terese’s world is destabilised.

Harold is rocked by a newcomer’s presence.

The neighbours are trapped in fiery peril.

Wednesday 19th March (Episode 9210 / 307)

One resident faces an agonising choice.

Paul and Terese grapple with a life-changing possibility.

A sinister event turns neighbours against each other, while bringing others closer.

Thursday 20th March (Episode 9211 / 308)

A blast from the past hits Ramsay Street.

Terese fears for her relationship.

Leo’s pushed to his limit.