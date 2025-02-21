Neighbours cast react as show cancelled again after 40 years

The Neighbours cast have been reacting to the news that the long-running soap has been axed once again, after Amazon pulled funding for the show.

At midnight UK time today (11am AEDT), Neighbours’ axing was officially confirmed. The news first broke in The Sun yesterday afternoon, with the publication claiming that Amazon had told production company Fremantle Australia that they were pulling funding.

“Amazon gave Fremantle two years to see if it worked but sadly they just didn’t get the viewers,” a source told The Sun.

Then, at midnight, the news was officially confirmed across Neighbours‘ social media channels, which revealed that the show would be “resting” from December 2025.

“We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025,” the statement read.

“New episodes from the 40th anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love.”

Jason Herbison, Neighbours Executive Producer said: “Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.

“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally.

“We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.”

Amazon MGM Studios then issued a statement, reading: “Neighbours has brought so much joy over the last 40 years to its fanbase globally and in the UK. Forty years is an incredible milestone and we are proud that Amazon MGM Studios was able to have a small part of bringing further episodes to Freevee and Prime Video customers over the last two years, spanning over 400 episodes.”

According to TV Tonight, the cast and crew were due to be told the news Friday morning Australian time, at the show’s production facilities in Nunawading, Melbourne.

It’s believed that The Sun’s story broke before the cast and crew had been made aware of the cancellation.

Production will come to an end in July, with the final episodes airing in December of this year.

The news marks the third time that Neighbours has been axed. It originally aired on Australia’s Seven Network, from 18th March until 8th November 1985, before the network dropped the show.

It was then picked up by Network 10 in January 1986, and became loved across the world. It was picked up by BBC One in the UK, and achieved viewing figures as high as 20 million in the late 1980s.

It moved to Channel 5 in the UK in 2008, with the channel believed to provide the majority of the show’s funding. Channel 5 then dropped the show in 2022, forcing production to end.

The final episode aired in the UK and Australia in late July 2022, but it was soon announced that Amazon had picked up the show on a two-year, 400-episode deal, to air on its new Freevee platform.

Now, Amazon has announced that it will not be extending the deal, and the show will come to an end – or rather, be rested – from December 2025.

It is believed that the show has received a slight extension from the 400 episodes initially announced.

400 episodes would have taken the show until the end of August, but the announcement that the show will continue airing four episodes a week until December suggests that approximately 450 episodes of the ‘next chapter’ will air.

The cast have since taken to social media to react to the news.

Ben Jackson, who has played Max Ramsay since late 2024 and is one of the most recent additions to the Neighbours cast, wrote:

“Will forever feel grateful for this wonderful show. There’s so much left in store before we pack up shop ❤️”

Emerald Chan, who joined the cast as Sadie Rodwell in 2021, first appearing on screen in January 2022, wrote:

“This show has been my life for 3 years now and I couldn’t be more grateful for it, all the moments and memories we have created will be something I miss and cherish. To my whole family of cast and crew I love ya 🤍🤍”

Lloyd Will, who has played Sadie’s father Andrew Rodwell since 2020, added: “What a time it’s been!”

Lucinda Armstrong Hall, who first appeared as Holly Hoyland in 2013, and joined the cast full time when the show returned in 2023, wrote:

“Forever grateful for everything this show has brought me and so many. I feel so lucky to have worked with this cast/crew for the past two years. Family 🩷”

Lucinda Cowden first appeared as Melanie Pearson in 1987, and returned as a recurring guest character on numerous occasions before joining the full-time cast in late 2021.

Her final scenes aired in late 2023, but will briefly reprise the role of Mel for the 40th anniversary episodes. Taking to Instagram, Lucinda wrote:

“So very weird to hear this news after hearing so much love for the show during our tour … sending love out to all the fans, cast and crew 💔💜💔”

Matt Wilson made his debut appearance as Aaron Brennan in June 2015, and featured in the first same-sex wedding on Australian television when Aaron married David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) in 2018.

Taking to social media, Matt wrote:

“Thanks for the tonnes of msgs about the show wrapping up. Seeing how many people love this show and are so passionate that petitions are being made to save the show warms my heart. We really do have the most loyal fans. And millions of you!

“The show has changed my life and the lives of literally thousands of Aussie cast and crew. How cool is that.

“We are still filming and have plenty of mind blowing storylines coming up that we can’t wait for you all to see! Time to celebrate this beautiful thing called @neighbours”

Takaya Honda, who played David Tanaka, wrote: “Sorry to hear fam! Sorry for everyone, cast crew and fans ❤️”

April Rose Pengilly, who played Chloe Brennan from 2018 until the show’s 2022 finale, before making a breif return in 2023, wrote: “Sending love to my @neighbours family today, all of the cast and crew and everyone behind the scenes who work so incredibly hard.

“Particularly those who are going through this a second time – it was devastating when this happened to us in 2022, ut a second time is just awful.

“And to all the fans – I know how much the show means to you and I’m so sorry you have to go through this loss again. All my love x”

Nathan Borg, who plays recurring guest character Curtis Purkins, added: “Sad day for all but thank you for everything, giving me a career and deaf character 🤍🩵”

Riley Bryant, whose character JJ is part of the Varga-Murphy family who arrived in the first episode of the Amazon era in September 2023, wrote:

“Absolutely devastating to hear news of cancellation.

“Being a part of Neighbours has been the biggest honour and privilege of my life. I am so fortunate to be able to work with the kindest, most talented people from all divisions of production.”

Sara West, who plays JJ’s mum Cara, added:

“💕 love this lot 💕 Such a loss for the Australian film industry. The opportunity for emerging creatives to learn their craft and work among some of the best in the business is second to none. I’m incredibly grateful to have been a Ramsay resident 🏡”

Marley Williams, who plays Dex Varga-Murphy, wrote:

“Such an amazing experience with some even more amazing cast and crew. I’m so grateful for the show and the opportunities it’s provided me. I’m also so grateful to the fans of the show as none of this could have been possible without your unwavering support.

“The opportunity to be a part of something that is so special to so many people has been truly heartwarming.

“Still 100 episodes left to shoot over the next 6 months and there is even more still left to air. So that’s plenty of exciting story lines left to come 🙂”

Neighbours is currently celebrating its 40th year on the air, with an explosive 40th anniversary week beginning Monday 17th March.

The show will remain on the air until December 2025.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Neighbours EXCLUSIVE – Krista and Leo’s wedding day heartbreak In Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary week, Leo and Krista tie the knot, but a cheating scandal threatens their future. Majella Davis and Tim Kano tell us what to expect. Read more…