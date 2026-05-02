5 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 4th to 8th May

Next week on Coronation Street, Theo’s death sparks a murder investigation, Shona is rocked by David’s confession, and Daniel is on the brink.

1) A murder investigation begins

After months of build-up and a special week of episodes, the body discovered by Betsy (Sydney Martin) was finally confirmed to be Theo (James Cartwright) last night, bringing his campaign of terror over Todd (Gareth Pierce) to a sudden and violent end.

Friday’s episode saw the evening of Carla (Alison King) and Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) wedding reception take a number of dark turns across Weatherfield, with several lives left hanging in the balance by the end of the night.

Whilst things were beginning to wind down at the reception, several separate strands across the street were reaching breaking point.

At No.8, Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) had turned on the Platts after discovering that Shona (Julia Goulding) had lied about never receiving the letter she sent after leaving home as a teen.

Having used Shona’s phone to lure a drunken David (Jack P Shepherd) upstairs, Jodie was thrown out after a bitter confrontation—but she later returned, trashing the living room and cutting her hand in the process.

As Sarah (Tina O’Brien) walked in to find the house in a mess, she approached Jodie’s trinket box only to be hit over the head from behind by Jodie, leaving her unconscious on the floor.

At the precinct, Maggie (Pauline McLynn) caught up with Megan (Beth Nixon), who had recorded her conversation with Melanie (Cindy Humphrey) about Maggie’s involvement in husband Alan’s death.

The confrontation escalated further when Megan confirmed that she had lied about miscarrying Will’s (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) baby and had in fact had an abortion. As Maggie lost control, she held Megan over the stairway—only for Will to arrive and stop her before it went any further.

When Maggie revealed to Will that Megan had terminated his child, it left Will shaken, but he still refused to admit that the baby was his. Maggie was last seen arguing with Will at the precinct, where he told her he didn’t care if he never spoke to her again.

Maggie was later found by two passers-by, unconscious in Victoria Gardens.

Meanwhile, Megan’s earlier confrontation with Eva (Catherine Tyldesley), Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Leanne (Jane Danson) led to all three being arrested for false imprisonment. However, once at the station, Kit (Jacob Roberts) confirmed that they’d found something in Megan’s file that changed everything.

Carl (Jonathan Howard) was also left in a critical condition after an act of revenge against Kevin (Michael Le Vell) backfired. After breaking into the garage and tampering with Kevin’s car, Carl was caught by Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), who pushed the jack away and left him crushed beneath the vehicle.

Ronnie then put Carl in the back of his car, but rather than get him help straight away, he eventually dumped him outside the hospital. Although Carl was found and taken inside, where he was treated for a punctured lung and broken ribs, his condition soon took a turn as he flatlined.

Elsewhere, Todd’s attempt to leave Weatherfield after a terrifying encounter with Theo earlier in the day had also fallen apart. Having set off for the airport, he realised he’d left his phone behind and got out of the cab—only to find Theo waiting for him with the phone in his hand.

Theo gave chase as Todd ran to the precinct, but Todd managed to make his escape. Todd later called George (Tony Maudsley) asking to be picked up from a phone box on Inkerman Street, with Christina (Amy Robbins) heading out to bring him home to safety.

Meanwhile, having let herself into Todd and Theo’s old flat, Summer (Harriet Bibby) found herself cornered by a threatening Theo, who took her phone off her and threw it from the window.

Later that night, as a drunken Betsy and Lauren (Cait Fitton) stumbled into the ginnel, Betsy ended up in the back garden of the corner shop, where she was horrified to find Theo’s dead body at the bottom of the scaffolding.

Next week, Weatherfield is reeling from the news. Kit begins questioning those caught up in the night’s events, while Carla and Lisa focus on Betsy, who has been left traumatised by what she found.

The newlyweds soon decide to postpone their honeymoon, knowing that Betsy needs them at home.

At first, the circumstances surrounding Theo’s death remain uncertain. But once the pathologist’s findings come in, the case takes a different direction, with police now treating Theo’s death as murder.

“Kit has someone nailed down in his mind almost immediately,” Jacob Roberts tells us. “He’s got his primary suspect, but the tricky part is that everyone else on the street has their own suspicions too. It’s going to be a matter of Kit weeding through the noise to find the actual proof. It’s definitely intense.”

On Tuesday, Lisa begins a formal round of questioning, and it soon becomes clear that one resident’s version of events doesn’t quite add up. Before long, the investigation leads to a very public arrest.

Those closest to the person being questioned are left struggling to process the development, but the case is far from settled. The following day, a fresh piece of forensic evidence leaves Lisa and Kit believing they may be close to a breakthrough.

The investigation also begins to expose other secrets from that night. When someone tries to get rid of incriminating footage, it becomes clear that Theo’s death may not be the only thing certain residents are trying to hide.

By Thursday, pressure builds around one couple as questions are asked about a sudden change in behaviour. A lie buys them some time, but with police tech experts working to recover deleted evidence, the danger of being exposed only grows.

At the same time, an innocent photograph inadvertently reveals that someone else was present at the scene of Theo’s death…

2) Todd’s conflicted over Theo’s death

Over at No.11, Todd is left facing a difficult mix of emotions.

Although Theo’s death means he can no longer control Todd, it doesn’t bring the clean ending that he might have hoped for. Instead, the discovery leaves him shaken, conflicted and under pressure when the investigation turns into a murder inquiry.

“Upon finding it’s Theo that’s died, there must be some relief, but I think there’s also a great deal of shame,” Gareth Pierce tells us. “It had got to that stage where there’s some self-blame for Todd, it must be a horrible feeling when you know something has suddenly got so much more serious and so beyond your ability to control the situation. He must also be really, really scared as well.”

As the police begin looking into what happened, Todd knows that his history with Theo puts him firmly in the frame.

“I think Todd is very intelligent and he also knows that he is a likely suspect,” Gareth explains. “So I think there’s also that situation where as soon as you know that you are having to convince someone that you had nothing to do with it, then you start acting in a way that could very much read as suspicious.”

“He’s being watched by the police, by Lisa and Kit. That leads Todd to analyse how he’s genuinely feeling about it but also what his grief should look like and what other people think it should look like. So there’s all of that going on for Todd in the aftermath. There’s no room for his genuine reaction to the news.”

As the week continues, Todd is still trying to make sense of what Theo’s death means for him. Although the abuse has ended, there is no real resolution, and Todd is left angry that Theo will never have to answer for what he did.

When Todd later opens up to George, he admits how much that is troubling him. George has been trying to support Todd since long before he could admit there was a problem, but even with Theo gone, Todd is still damaged.

Later in the week, Todd is surprised when Theo’s ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) approaches him in the Rovers, asking for a chat.

Danielle admits that she knows first-hand what Theo could be like—a significant shift after she previously reacted angrily when Sarah asked whether Theo had ever been violent towards her.

For Todd, it gives him a rare moment of understanding from someone else who has seen that side of Theo. As he and Danielle talk, the pair begin to bond over what they both went through.

Can Todd begin to move forward now that Theo is gone? Or will the inevitable scrutiny that he and his loved ones now face only prolong his trauma?

“Just as the audience will say that Todd has plenty of motive, they’ll also know that lots of other people have motive as well,” Gareth points out.

“People like George and Summer had definitely seen Theo for who he was. George, Christina, Glenda we’ve seen become very protective of Todd. Then there’s also Carl very much in the frame having developed this rivalry with Theo and looking in a bad way himself.”

“Also Gary who had that bright friendship and professional partnership with Theo for a time. We’ve seen Gary starting to feel genuinely let down and hoodwinked by Theo and we know Gary’s attitude to bullies. So, yeah, you’ve got a fair few people in the frame.”

3) Will Will leave Weatherfield?

For the Driscolls, the damage left by Megan is still far from over, with the truth about both Megan’s past and Maggie’s actions now threatening to cause further fallout.

With Will still reeling from everything that has come out, his mum Melanie arrives at the Rovers and makes it clear to Ben (Aaron McCusker) that she believes her son should be with her now. After what he has been through, she wants Will to leave Weatherfield and move to Scotland.

Ben immediately pushes back, unwilling to lose his son at the worst possible time. But when he reveals the latest truth that’s come out about Megan, Eva tries to calm the situation, reminding Melanie that Megan fooled them all. Ben wasn’t the only one who didn’t see the full picture.

Melanie isn’t easily talked round. The following day, she returns to the pub and puts the idea directly to Will, hoping he’ll agree to come with her. Ben remains firmly against it, but the pressure becomes too much for Will, who loses his temper and storms out.

By Friday, Ben begins to shift. With everything that has happened still hanging over the family, he reluctantly tells Will that spending some time with his mum may do him good after all.

To Ben’s surprise, Will agrees to go the very next day.

Later, Ben’s frustration gets the better of him again when Sean (Antony Cotton) tries to offer some parenting advice. After taking cash from the Rovers safe, Ben stalks out and accidentally leaves the safe door open behind him.

When young Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) later comes downstairs, she’s shocked to find someone rummaging inside the safe. Who has taken advantage of Ben’s mistake?

4) Shona is rocked by David’s confession

Over at No.8, Jodie’s disappearance and the attack on Sarah have left Shona frantic as the police begin to investigate what happened.

As the evidence is pieced together from the trashed living room, David is forced to admit to Shona that Jodie used Shona’s phone to react to his drunken booty-call message, leading him to believe that Shona was waiting for him in bed.

It was only after he slipped into bed and started kissing her that David realised it was in fact Jodie.

Shona is still trying to process what David’s told her when Kit arrives with an update from the forensic results. Whilst they were expecting Sarah’s blood to be found, there is also blood from another person present.

David then starts to open up about some of Jodie’s other behaviour before everything came to a head, but the conversation only causes more tension between him and Shona.

As they argue, the pair are unaware that someone is watching them.

David later takes evidence to the police, but Kit’s questions leave him rattled. Rather than feeling he has helped the investigation, David starts to worry that officers may be looking at him in connection with whatever has happened to Jodie.

With the pressure continuing to build, David suggests to Shona that they need to tell the police everything they know about Jodie.

The following day brings a big development that stuns Shona—is she finally going to learn the truth about what happened?

5) Hope leaves Daniel’s career on the line

Also next week, Daniel (Rob Mallard) is on edge as the fallout from his relationship with Megan continues to haunt him.

The situation had already left him humiliated, after it became clear that Megan had been using him as cover while continuing her relationship with Will. Things then escalated further when Megan turned to Daniel after she was injured in her confrontation with Eva, Leanne and Toyah.

Daniel allowed her inside No.1 so she could clean herself up, but their exchange quickly turned hostile as he challenged her over her behaviour.

When Ken (William Roache) then walked in and saw Megan with a bloodied nose, he misread the situation, leaving Daniel stung that his own father could believe he had hurt her.

Next week, Daniel’s temper causes further problems at school when he confronts Hope (Isabella Flanagan) over a poem he suspects she used AI to write. Hope hits back with a remark about Megan, knowing exactly where to wound him.

Daniel tells Hope to write something new in front of him, but she turns the exercise against him, coming up with a poem about his relationship with Megan instead.

When Daniel tries to take the paper from her, Hope uses the moment to accuse him of assault. Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) arrives in the middle of the confrontation, leaving Daniel suddenly having to explain himself.

The accusation soon has serious consequences. Daniel is left furious when he learns that Mrs Crawshaw is taking disciplinary action, and he later vents to Adam (Sam Robertson) about what has happened.

But his anger spills over at home too, and when Bertie (Rufus Morgan-Smith) is frightened by his outburst, Daniel is shaken by the effect he is having on his own son.

Daniel tells Ken and Adam that he needs to get away for a while and is heading to the Lakes to clear his head. They agree to look after Bertie, giving him the space he says he needs.

But once Daniel is alone, it becomes clear he has not gone anywhere.

Instead, he shuts himself away with a bottle of whisky. Is Daniel about to lose his grip completely?