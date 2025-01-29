Next week on Neighbours, Cara and Remi return home to a surprise house guest and a drunk son, while Nell accuses Paul of having an affair.

This week, we found out that Taye (Lakota Johnson), Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) half-brother, was the mysterious squatter at No.30.

JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) returned home from New York in time for the new school term, and discovered their uncle hiding out in the sunroom.

Andrew (Lloyd Will) had offered to stay with the brothers to help out while their parents remained in the States, but JJ and Dex managed to convince him otherwise.

This left Andrew disappointed – he was looking forward to the company, with both wife Wendy (Candice Leask) and daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) having moved out of No.26.

So, next week, he heads over the road to check in on how the boys are doing, and finds the house in a state!

Taye isn’t the tidiest of houseguests and spent much of his first week constructing a mini golf course and drinking beer, something which JJ knew would draw attention to them if Andrew ever decided to pop over.

When Andrew arrives, JJ tries to cover up his uncle’s chaos and claims that he was the cause of the mess.

Meanwhile, Dex gives Taye a warning about interacting with other Ramsay Street neighbours after he finds him talking to Max (Ben Jackson).

Later, Taye suggests to his nephews that they have a small gathering at the house, which further spikes JJ’s worries. He’s is pretty sure that this is won’t end well…

The gathering inevitably turns into a full-on house party (as is Ramsay Street tradition) and despite Dex’s warning, even Max is on the invite list!

JJ tries his best to get things under control and get the partygoers to leave, but nobody is interested in what he has to say with Taye around and a drunken Dex embracing the party vibes.

As JJ’s worries grow, Taye declares it’s time to go skinny dipping!

At that moment, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West) return home and are shocked by the scene before them – a house party, their living room a mess, their son drunk!

What’s more, what is Taye doing there!?

Cara and Remi soon find out that Taye has been squatting in their house for days without their permission.

When Remi tries to dig into why Taye felt the need to come and stay, Taye tells his sister that he knows her true feelings about him: he’s an insult to her and her mother.

Remi is thrown by Taye’s view on their relationship and is determined to find out where this stems from.

Despite his recent behaviour, Remi decides he can stay, hoping that they can get to know each other better and she can prove his theory wrong.

Will he and Remi be able to move past their issues?

The Varga-Murphys are the newest family to move into Ramsay Street, arriving in September 2023. Until now, we haven’t met any of Remi’s family, despite being introduced to Cara’s sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca) last year.

Chelsea is set to return again later this year, after Cara spotted her at the airport at Christmas with a huge baby bump.

Neighbours’ social media channels previously revealed that Taye is set to be a permanent character and is sure to break some rules (and some hearts) on Ramsay Street.

Elsewhere, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) decides to play Paul (Stefan Dennis) at his own game, pretending to play nice with him in the wake of his recent threats.

Paul grew suspicious of Nell after Aaron (Matt Wilson) revealed her history of trying to interfere with Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) relationship with Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Nell spent months attempting to break them up, disapproving of her dad’s decision to move on from Mel (Lucinda Cowden).

Earlier this month, Terese gently broke the news to Nell that she was back with Paul, and Nell appeared to give her approval.

Yet it all got too much for Nell when she saw an intimate moment between the pair at Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo’s (Tim Kano) engagement party, and this week saw her tell JJ that Paul is the last person Terese should be with.

Paul was left hurt when Terese banned him from No. 22, which she’d agreed with Nell would be a Paul-free sanctuary.

He was left worried that he and Terese would struggle to spend time together so early into their rekindled romance, and feared that Nell’s manipulation would force them further apart.

He got Terese offside when he threatened Nell, warning her that things wouldn’t end well for her if she came between them.

However, Aaron then made Paul realise his vendetta against Nell was more about the grief he was feeling over the impending anniversary of David’s (Takaya Honda) death.

When he explained the reason for his actions to Terese, he was met him with forgiveness.

Yet next week, Paul makes excuses to get out of spending time with Terese, which raises Nell’s suspicions, especially as he’s been so desperate to spend time with her up until now.

So, Nell goes undercover to try and expose Paul’s secret, and soon finds him in a compromising moment with Katrina (Farah Mak) at the hotel.

Katrina worked at the hotel for a number of years and was the one who gave Sadie (Emerald Chan) access to the hotel’s CCTV footage in exchange for free beauty treatments, as she desperately tried to prove that Eden (Costa D’Angelo) had come to the hotel to see Paul before David’s death.

In this week’s episodes, Katrina is seen working at the Erinsborough food bank, where the Brennans, Stones and Tanakas spend the day working as they commemorate David’s anniversary.

Paul is impressed to see Katrina has found her calling, while Katrina is equally impressed to see Paul volunteering to help those less fortunate than himself.

Just what is Paul up to?

Nell is desperate to return with evidence of Paul’s betrayal to show Terese.

She records the conversation between Katrina and Paul, and takes it straight to Terese, ready to demonstrate that he must be cheating on her!

Is it game over for Paul?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd February (Episode 9184 / 281)

Krista’s world is shaken up by a declaration and an arrival.

Nicolette faces the fallout.

Holly’s resolve leaves Max crushed.

Tuesday 4th February (Episode 9185 / 282)

The Varga-Murphy boys party with trouble.

Krista welcomes someone new into her life, oblivious to their disapproval. Byron susses out Holly.

Wednesday 5th February (Episode 9186 / 283)

Remi is floored by an unannounced visitor.

Nell gathers shocking intel.

Jane’s secret desire is exposed.

Thursday 6th February (Episode 9187 / 284)

Cara hides a bombshell. Remi struggles with family tension.

Terese and Paul navigate new territory.

Jane battles temptation.