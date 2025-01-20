Next week on Neighbours, a resident prepares to say a bittersweet farewell to Ramsay Street, an intruder is unmasked, and Paul confronts Nell.

Who says goodbye to Ramsay Street?

Next week, it’s time for the residents of No. 32 Ramsay Street to say goodbye to another one of their housemates.

Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) has been a resident of Ramsay Street since her estranged sister Valerie’s death in 2018, when she was bequeathed the rarely-seen No. 34 in her will.

When Vera visited Erinsborough to arrange the sale of No. 34, she ended up being hit by a huge heart from Lassiters’ Valentine’s display. Claiming she was injured in the accident, she went on to sue Lassiters and Leo (Tim Kano), who was the one taking down the display.

Soon after, and much to the dismay of the residents of Ramsay Street, Vera decided to stick around and move into No. 34 permanently.

However, it wasn’t enough for Vera to sue Lassiters just once. She was successful a second time round, after she claimed to trip on some Easter decorations!

For much of her time on Ramsay Street, Vera was the least popular neighbour. We even discovered that her nephew, Curtis (Nathan Borg), got frustrated with her antics when their connection was revealed while he was teaching at Erinsborough High.

Last year, when Leo found himself with financial difficulties due to the Yorokobi wine poisonings, Vera made him an offer he couldn’t refuse for No. 32.

She purchased the house next door to hers, providing a higher offer than Aaron (Matt Wilson) who had previously lived there with husband David (Takaya Honda).

Though delighted to hear their new landlord was happy to keep them on as tenants, Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) were shocked to return home and find Vera using their swimming pool.

The housemates soon realised that Vera was lonely and eventually found a compromise which allowed their new landlord to occasionally spend time there.

Soon after, Mackenzie and Haz moved to Paris and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) took one of their rooms after Jane (Annie Jones) asked her to move out of No. 24.

On their search to fill the last space, the housemates held an open house and real estate agent Rhett (Liam Maguire) went undercover and attended on Vera’s behalf, after she was forced to sell No. 34 to fix her own financial difficulties.

Vera then moved into the sharehouse, much to her housemates’ horror. Worse still, she then recruited Max (Ben Jackson) to join her, just as the newcomer was busy making enemies with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Byron!

As Christmas arrived, a lonely Vera invited her new housemates to a Vera-inspired Christmas Day lunch.

Heartbreakingly, on Christmas Eve, Vera overheard her housemates discuss how they were fed up with her always lording over them, and that Christmas should be about spending time with their real family and friends.

This year, having taken their words on board, Vera decided it was time to move on and live with people her own age.

She’s been on the hunt for a new set-up since, with little success, despite a make-over from Sadie (Emerald Chan) and bribe brownies baked by the houseshare boys.

Sadie recently had a brainwave that Eirini Rising could be the answer for Vera, and this week she arranges for Gino (Shane McNamara) to cut Vera’s hair and promote his new life at the residential home – talking up the endless gossip, scandal and eligible men!

However, Vera is put off when Byron pushes the idea a little too hard. She makes it clear that she doesn’t want to live in an ‘old people’s home’, despite it being suitable for those under 55 – which her housemates insist is a young age!

Next week, to the housemates’ surprise, Vera has had a change of heart – having thought things through, she’s keen to move into Eirini Rising after all.

With Sadie’s encouragement, she has a tour of the facilities and decides it really does fit her requirements.

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) gets the lease process going and Vera happily signs the contract, saying a bittersweet goodbye to Byron, Sadie and Max, who have almost come to enjoy her company.

However, in classic Vera fashion, it’s not long before she rubs the other residents up the wrong way, quickly getting a reputation as a gossip and troublemaker.

But Vera embraces the conflict and suggests it’s time the place had a shake-up anyway. We’re getting ready for Vera’s new life at Eirini Rising… watch out Moira (Robyn Arthur), there’s a new troublemaker in town!

Taye arrives at No. 30

This week, as Andrew (Lloyd Will) preps No. 30 for JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex’s (Marley Bryant) return from New York, he comes very close to discovering a mystery intruder hiding out in the house.

Next week, just as he’s about to prove his suspicions were right, he’s interrupted by the teens returning home, and the intruder manages to get away out of sight.

Andrew plans to stay over to look out for the brothers and JJ is delighted to be reunited with his girlfriend, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), now that she is back on the street.

However, JJ and Dex get a huge shock when they discover their uncle Taye (Lakota Johnson) hiding out in their home! Taye is Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) half-brother, who reveals that he needed to get away from his home in Apollo Bay and knew the house was going to be empty over the festive period so decided to hide out there.

With Andrew oblivious to Taye’s arrival, Dex and JJ manage to convince him that they will be fine at home alone. While Dex is thrilled to have his uncle around, Taye’s suspicious energy leaves JJ concerned about covering up his stay.

What is Taye so desperate to hide from?

Paul threatens Nell

Meanwhile, Nell remains unimpressed with Paul (Stefan Dennis) getting back with her stepmother, despite his best efforts to try and ease the tension.

Paul is relieved to hear JJ has come back from the States, as it means Nell will be distracted with their reunion. He heads over to No. 22 hoping Terese will provide some distraction for him with the anniversary of David’s (Takaya Honda) death approaching.

But Terese remains resolute with her boundaries and refuses to break her promise to Nell that her house is a safe space for her.

Paul gets ready to head off and in the process sees one of Nell’s sketches of her family when Toadie (Ryan Moloney) was married to Terese.

Later, Terese realises that Nell overheard her discussion with Paul, and apologises. Nell returns from the Foundation, where she picked up Terese’s old tracksuit pants, which Toadie bought her last year as a way to cement their relationship and take Terese’s mind off work.

This inspires Terese and Nell to have a family movie night like old times – strengthening their bond further.

When Paul finds out that Nell returned home with the trackies Terese wanted to discard of, he’s sure this is a sign his partner is being manipulated again.

Last week, Aaron reminded him of Nell’s antics, after Toadie previously shared with him how Nell tried to manipulate him and Terese at the start of their own marriage.

Paul is not willing to put up with it happening again under his watch. He confronts Nell with a firm warning – he knows what her plan is and things will not end well for her if it continues!

Nell is shocked by Paul’s accusations and threats. Will she risk telling Terese?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th January (Episode 9176 / 273)

The neighbours come together for Erinsborough Lights Up.

Nicolette learns a shocking truth.

A resident falls victim to a sizzling trap.

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 9177 / 274)

Nicolette keeps a controversial secret.

Jane hits it off with a mystery man.

Sebastian’s desperation reaches new levels.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 9178 / 275)

Leo crosses a line. Jane makes a bold move.

Byron suffers in order to make amends.

Thursday 23rd January (Episode 9179 / 276)

Nicolette conspires to protect her secret.

Aaron makes a heartbreaking decision.

Byron thwarts Sadie’s mission.

A mystery intruder flies under Andrew’s radar.

Monday 27th January (Episode 9180 / 277)

An uninvited house guest reveals their identity.

Nell is rattled by an accusation.

A neighbour says goodbye to Ramsay Street.

Tuesday 28th January (Episode 9181 / 278)

Dex and JJ hide a troublesome secret.

Jane comes face to face with a shocking discovery.

Paul’s grief rears its head.

Wednesday 29th January (Episode 9182 / 279)

Jane makes a difficult decision. Holly finds herself a new project.

Leo’s underhanded deal comes under pressure.

Thursday 30th January (Episode 9183 / 280)

Aaron’s plans to commemorate David come under threat.

Sebastian drives a wedge between Krista and Leo.

Holly uncovers a friend’s hidden truth.