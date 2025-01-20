Home and Away to air surprise marriage proposal this week

This week’s Home and Away in Australia will see a surprise marriage proposal – but will it be Tane, Mali or Levi proposing?

A new Home and Away promo aired after Monday’s episode in Australia, revealing that someone will make a marriage proposal in the next few days.

The promo teases that we’ll either see Tane (Ethan Browne) propose to Harper (Jessica Redmayne), Mali (Kyle Shilling) propose to Abigail (Hailey Pinto), or Levi (Tristan Gorey) propose to Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

Beginning with mostly old footage of Mackenzie and Levi, it shows the pair talking in Salt, as Levi tells his girlfriend: “You don’t seem all that surprised.”

“We just fell in love,” says Mackenzie.

“I’m all yours,” she adds.

“I’m all yours too,” Levi replies.

The pair got together in late 2023, when cardiothoracic surgeon Levi was brought in to consult on Mac’s case, after she collapsed in Salt and suffered what was later revealed to be a spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD).

At that point, Levi was married to Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) and had a happy life with her in the city.

However, he and Mackenzie soon embarked upon an affair, and Levi eventually ended his marriage to Imogen and moved to Summer Bay to fully commit to a new life with Mac.

A little over a year into their relationship, has Levi decided that the time is now right for them to take the next step?

The promo also teases that brand new couple Mali and Abigail could be the ones about to get engaged.

“I don’t want this to stop,” says Mali, over footage of the loved-up pair.

“I finally feel safe, being here with you,” Abby tells her new boyfriend as they lie in bed together.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Tease spoilers for next Monday’s episode (27th January) reveal that “Mali makes a big move for Abigail.” Could his big move be a marriage proposal?

The couple only kissed for the first time in last November’s Season Finale, and at present only a couple of people even know that they’re together. Just a few days into their relationship, surely Mali isn’t considering such a huge gesture already?

However, this is Summer Bay – stranger things have happened!

However, the most likely option is that Tane is the one to propose, as he looks to cement his still fairly new relationship with Harper, who is pregnant with his child.

“We need to think ahead, to our future,” Tane tells Harper in the new promo.

The 2024 Season Finale saw Harper preparing to undergo surgery, after it was discovered that her and Tane’s unborn baby had developed a cyst on its lung.

When the show returned last week, a nervous Levi carried out the risky surgery, with Harper asking him to save her baby if he was forced to make a decision between her life and the baby’s.

Thankfully, Levi successfully carried out the surgery, and Harper is expected to make a full recovery.

Harper learnt she was pregnant back in July, shortly after she and Tane had a one-night stand in Summer Bay Fit on the eve of Tane’s sentencing.

They only got together after Tane learnt that Harper was pregnant, and Harper soon began to realise that their baby was their only topic of conversation, and feared that it was only thing keeping them together.

After bringing this up with Tane, the pair spent an evening bonding over anything-but-the-baby, discussing their childhood and interests, and confirming that they were in fact compatible.

Last week saw Tane already make a big move, as he suggested to Harper that he should move in with her when she’s discharged from hospital. Is it now time for an even bigger commitment?

Teaser spoilers for the week ahead tell us that “Tane finds a way to show his commitment to Harper” in this Thursday’s episode, suggesting that he will be the one who will propose later this week.

Next Monday, “Harper has an answer for Tane,” hinting that Aussie viewers will have to wait until next week to find out Harper’s answer.

However, with the promo only confirming a proposal, and not an engagement, will she say yes?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 20th January (Episode 8410)

Cash experiences a flashback. Bree gives Eden food for thought. Abigail attempts to elicit a confession.

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 8411)

Summer Bay celebrates the opening of the new Bait Shop. Eden waits at Tim’s side. Cash makes a deal with the devil.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 8412)

Rose is overruled. Will Mali and Abby come clean to Levi?

Thursday 23rd January (Episode 8413)

Levi makes his feelings clear. Alf is in his element. Tane finds a way to show his commitment to Harper.

Monday 27th January (Episode 8414)

Harper has an answer for Tane. Remi returns with big plans. Mali makes a big move for Abigail.

Tuesday 28th January (Episode 8415)

Kirby receives support in her fight. Gary and Rose discover the truth.