13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 20th to 23rd January

Next week on Neighbours, the Lights Up event comes to a shocking climax, Yaz’s connection to Heath is revealed, Leo resorts to blackmail to get Seb out of his life, and Jane lands herself a toy boy.

1) Holly’s life is on the line at Lights Up

Next week, Yasmine’s (Chrishell Stause) Erinsborough Lights Up event finally takes place.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is feeling proud of her work, but is completely oblivious to the risk she faces when she switches on the dodgy transformer for the final showstopper.

Her colleague, Kendall (Nicole Chapman), had told Yaz that the equipment was a deathtrap, which inspired Yaz to take one final act of revenge on Holly for pushing her brother to his death.

Yaz is getting ready to leave Erinsborough when she’s approached by Blaze (Stefanie Jones), who urges her to listen to the latest Crimesborough podcast. Blaze claims it gives a fresh perspective on the outback drama.

Meanwhile, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) searches for Yaz, concerned that she’s not at the event. She checks her hotel room and is shocked to find it trashed with Yaz clearly gone.

This week, Nicolette found a business card for a criminal lawyer in Yaz’s room, when she let herself in to retrieve her earrings.

This time, she takes it and shows it to Krista, who tells her it’s the same lawyer who was representing Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) family and contacted Tess!

2) Yaz’s secret comes out

Nicolette starts to piece everything she knows about Yaz together – while she already knew about Yaz’s brother’s death, she finally realises that he’s none other than Heath!

Elsewhere, Yaz finally listens to the new Crimesborough episode, and hears testimonies from Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), Haz (Shiv Palekar), Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) about their experience with Heath in the outback.

Their words help her to see that her grief caused her to misjudge the situation, as she realises Heath was in the wrong, not Holly!

Realising her serious mistake, she rushes back to try and stop Holly from getting electrocuted by the faulty equipment, as all the residents of Erinsborough come together to enjoy the show.

But Yaz is stopped in her tracks by an angry Nicolette, who wants answers from her former lover. Is Yaz too late?

3) Who gets electrocuted?

Yaz is out of time and the transmitter is pressed for the final light switch on. But with Holly occupied trying to fix a last-minute issue with the Eirene Rising display, it’s Max (Ben Jackson) who takes on the role.

As he turns on the transformer, he’s electrocuted and knocked unconscious with severe burns to his hands.

Feeling helpless, Yaz disappears but Nicolette goes after her following her to the airport… she needs answers!

It’s clear to Yaz that Nicolette has worked out the links so she gives in and shares more about her grief and determination to get closure, which led to her making the wrong choice.

Back in Erinsborough, Holly and other residents finally realise Yaz’s connection to Heath as well, when some of Yaz’s personal photos are shown in the Lost Loves display!

Back at the airport, Yaz tells Nicolette that she’s ready to confess to the police, but Nicolette makes a call and finds out that Max will eventually be okay.

She still cares about Yaz and makes a snap decision, telling her to get on the plane and go! Will Yaz face the consequences of her actions or make a run for it?

4) Nicolette keeps a risky secret

Ramsay Street faces up to the connection between Yaz and Heath, and Holly is left in shock when she discovers her boss was her ex-lover’s sibling!

As the residents try to get hold of Yaz and get answers about why she was in Erinsborough, a concerned Nicolette returns. But she is keeping quiet on what has happened to Yaz.

Holly starts to find out more about Yaz’s quest for revenge. She discovers that Yaz went to Tess attempting to get her to testify against her, and used the hidden recording equipment to make her believe she was hearing voices of Heath in her home.

She also realises that she was the one who was meant to use the dangerous transformer in the hope she ended up dead.

It’s a lot for Holly to process after everything she’s already gone through. Holly realises that Yaz was yet another person who had come into her life intending to hurt her – a pattern she can’t seem to escape from.

Despite their initial clash when he first arrived in Erinsborough, Max does his best to comfort Holly, and tries to reassure her that she did not deserve anything that Yaz put her through.

Holly tries to find a way to track down Yaz and get justice. When Nicolette hears about this, she’s consumed with guilt for telling Yaz to go – will she reveal what happened at the airport?

5) Seb’s determination to win Krista goes to extremes

Elsewhere, Seb (Rarmian Newton) uses the Lights Up saga as an opportunity to try and cheer Krista (Majella Davis) up and asks to spend the day together.

But Seb’s left feeling rejected when Krista opts for a picnic with Leo (Tim Kano) and Abigail (Nikita Kato) instead. Spying on Krista and her new financé, Seb attempts to break it up by asking for Krista’s help with a work task.

This time, Krista chooses to stay with Leo, having learnt her lesson after she missed most of her own engagement party to help Seb in the Harold’s kitchen.

Seb is left feeling blown off, which sparks a new determination in him to get what he wants. He sends an SOS text to Krista and intentionally causes himself pain by trying to damage his injured shoulder further!

6) Jane lands herself a younger man

Meanwhile, Jane’s (Annie Jones) on a new dating app which matches her with potential partners based on personality but not photos. She’s been having a great chat with a guy she has termed ‘Renaissance Man’.

But Nicolette and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are worried about her falling for someone she’s never even see a picture of!

Jane explains this shouldn’t matter as they have bonded over their shared love of books, music, puzzles – it appears the two could be the ideal match!

Jane nervously agrees to meet ‘Renaissance Man’ in the flesh, but she’s shocked when he turns up and is much younger than her. Meet Clint – Jane’s new toy boy!

7) Has Jane found the ideal match?

An embarrassed Jane tries to explain to Clint (Jason Wilder) that she believed they were a similar age when they were messaging, and tries to cut the date short.

However, Clint charms her into staying, reassuring her that he likes a mature woman. Jane is wary but decides to give the date a chance, and soon loses track of time as they become absorbed in real-life discussions about their shared hobbies.

Jane eventually decides it’s time to call an end to their time together, and wishes Clint the best with finding someone suitable on the dating app.

She heads out of Harold’s, feeling flustered by his charisma and looks back in regret.

After the date, Jane admits to Aaron and Nicolette that she was charmed by Clint, but they can’t meet again due to their age gap. However, Clint clearly disagrees, as he asks Jane for a second date!

When Byron (Xavier Molyneux) gets wind of his mum’s younger man, he questions her about Clint’s underlying intentions. When he accidentally suggests that Clint couldn’t be keen on Jane without there being another reason behind it, she’s left deeply insulted.

She decides to prove a point and responds to Clint’s messages, accepting the offer of a date. Will Byron be proven right?

Elsewhere, Andrew (Lloyd Will) updates Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Byron on the Varga-Murphys’ delayed return from their trip to New York when he spots some movement from No. 30.

He heads over to see what’s happening but concludes that it was a false alarm… as the intruder hides out of sight.

8) Byron takes a drastic step to show his support

Meanwhile, Byron is still feeling guilty that Sadie was left feeling unsupported by the piercing fiasco, so decides to make a gesture to show his girlfriend that he wholeheartedly supports her choices. He decides to commit by joining her in getting a piercing of his own!

Both Sadie and Andrew are shocked by Byron’s suggestion, but he’s determined to go ahead with testing out Sadie’s new skills.

But as Sadie comes at him with the needle, Byron freaks out and realises he can’t go through with it!

It becomes clear to Sadie that he wasn’t all in on the idea after all. Sadie tells him she appreciates the thought behind it, but asks that he won’t commit to another crazy thing just to please her…

9) Leo uses blackmail to save his relationship

Back at the complex, Krista, Abby and Leo check in on Seb, who’s worried his recent ‘accident’ might affect his job at Harold’s. Krista re-focuses her attention on the patient, leaving Leo feeling like the third wheel yet again…

When they get to the hospital, Seb suggests Leo goes to spend some time with Abby, with the plan to be alone with Krista.

He tells Krista that he’s worried that when she gets married she won’t have the space for him in her life.

Krista reassures him that she will, which is a huge relief for a besotted Seb, who’s recently realised that he’s harbouring a crush on his oldest friend.

Leo is left disappointed again when Krista cancels on plans with him and Abby.

However, he soon becomes distracted from his frustration when he realises Nicolette has a parking fine from the airport the day Yaz disappeared…!

Growing increasingly worried at how Seb could continue to come between him and his fiancée, Leo decides to take a risk.

He impulsively makes a bargain with Nicolette – he will keep Nicolette’s secret, but only if she sacks Seb!

Will Nicolette be blackmailed by Leo?

10) Sebastian grows suspicious after his sacking

Nicolette caves to Leo’s demand and fires Seb, hoping to keep secret the fact she followed Yaz to the airport.

To start with, Seb is unbothered about losing his job, but quickly grows suspicious that the decision was influenced by Leo.

Leo suggests to Seb that he could now focus on his plans for the future – perhaps returning to study in Sydney. Krista agrees, but Seb spots a secretive conversation between his old boss and Leo which makes his suspicions grow.

Leo, however, finds himself torn as he reflects on the upcoming anniversary of David’s (Takaya Honda) death. Forced to face their grief, Leo and Nicolette discuss what David would think about their decisions if he were around to advise them.

11) The housemates have a brainwave for Vera

When Gino (Shane McNamara) tells Sadie and Holly just how great life is at Eirene Rising, Sadie has a realisation and puts a plan into action.

She decides to arrange for former hairstylist Gino to pamper Vera (Sally-Anne Upton), who is delighted to have a cut with a local hairstyling icon.

Gino does an excellent job and in the process he talks up Eirini Rising, sharing tales of gossip and the single men.

The two leave as firm friends and Sadie is pleased that her plan seems to be working. But Byron takes things too far by trying to step in and convince Vera to go for it and move to Eirene, leaving Vera firmly rejecting the suggestion.

Sadie is left irate at her boyfriend after all her work – will this be another setback for Byron in his bid to prove his worth to Sadie?

12) The mystery newcomer slips up

Meanwhile, Andrew prepares for Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ’s (Riley Bryant) return by delivering some shopping over at the Varga-Murphys.

He’s convinced that he can hear someone else in the house, but Sadie reassures him that he must be overthinking it.

We find out Andrew’s suspicions were in fact correct, as a mystery newcomer is revealed to be settling in to the Varga-Murphy’s home in their absence – Remi’s half-brother Taye (Lakota Johnson).

When Andrew hears a new noise and sees a cupboard door has been opened, he’s sure his concerns were right. He begins to hunt down the squatter, as they do their best to remain hidden…

13) Aaron turns down a new future

The first anniversary of David’s death is looming and his family and friends discuss how they can remember him.

The discussion leaves Aaron (Matt Wilson) feeling low, but he covers up his worries about the anniversary in front of new potential love interest Rhett (Liam Maguire).

Afterwards, he admits to Jane that he still doesn’t know if he’s ready to move on. Feeling sad in his grief makes him feel close to his ex-husband and he doesn’t want that to disappear.

A worried Jane suggests that he thinks it over before making any decisions he might regret.

But when Aaron meets up with Rhett, he’s makes it clear that he’s not ready to delve into another relationship and ends their romance. Is this the last we’ll see of Rhett?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th January (Episode 9176 / 273)

The neighbours come together for Erinsborough Lights Up.

Nicolette learns a shocking truth.

A resident falls victim to a sizzling trap.

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 9177 / 274)

Nicolette keeps a controversial secret.

Jane hits it off with a mystery man.

Sebastian’s desperation reaches new levels.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 9178 / 275)

Leo crosses a line. Jane makes a bold move.

Byron suffers in order to make amends.

Thursday 23rd January (Episode 9179 / 276)

Nicolette conspires to protect her secret.

Aaron makes a heartbreaking decision.

Byron thwarts Sadie’s mission.

A mystery intruder flies under Andrew’s radar.