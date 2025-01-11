12 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 13th to 17th January

Next week on Coronation Street, Bobby faces danger as he visits Rob, Kevin realises he may have cancer, Abi is haunted by her late son Seb, Alya faces a moral dilemma, and Lauren’s trial begins.

1) Bobby’s in danger as he visits Rob

Carla (Alison King) and her loved ones were left reeling by the devastating news that she needed another kidney transplant this week, after she had been rushed to hospital suffering from sepsis.

As the search began for a donor, Carla’s nephew Bobby (Jack Carroll) made the bold decision to visit his dad, Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) at Highfield Prison.

Bobby had only met his dad for the first time a little over a year ago, but had been led to believe that Rob’s incarceration was due to him killing in self-defence. It wasn’t until after Bobby was directed to his Aunty Carla’s door that he learned that Rob had in fact killed Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan) in cold blood back in 2014.

So when Bobby turned up in the visitor’s room on Thursday having not visited all year, to ask if his dad would be willing to donate a kidney, Rob wasn’t very accommodating.

Complaining that his son had abandoned him, Rob was furious to learn that Carla had told Bobby the truth about what happened.

“So she’s spreading lies about me, and you expect me to give her my kidney? Jog on!” Rob spat. “What’s that cow ever done for me?”

Despite his vitriol, Rob later calmed down and phoned Bobby, apologising and asking him to come and visit again to discuss the matter further.

“I think that, as we’ve seen in the past, family means the world to Rob,” Marc Baylis tells us. “It’s not necessarily an easy relationship for him, given again, the difficult upbringing. But you know, blood is thicker than water, and he likes to have a good relationship with his family. He loves his family to the core. But with that, with the type of person that he is, it just brings difficulties as well.”

“He loves his sister,” Marc continues. “Carla is the closest that he’s had with any of his relationships. It’s the longest relationship that he’s ever had. He feels that Carla is the only person who would truly understand him, even above Tracy, because of everything that they experienced together growing up. So regardless of what behaviour Rob shows or what he expresses, deep down underneath everything is a lot of love.”

After Bobby confessed to Ryan (Ryan Prescott) that he’d visited Rob, Ryan made it clear that Carla would never have accepted a kidney from him, even if he had offered.

Next week, after Rob’s sudden change of heart, and after claiming that he’s heading into town with Max (Paddy Bever), Bobby pays another visit to his dad at Highfield.

Bobby’s stunned by the turnaround when Rob tells him that he’s found religion, and would be more than happy to offer up a kidney to his sister if he should prove to be a match.

The conversation is soon interrupted when Matty Radcliffe (Séamus McGoff) suddenly kicks off in the visitors room, now being held on remand following his and Logan’s (Harry Lowbridge) fatal attack on younger brother Mason (Luca Toolan).

Pulling out a concealed shiv, Matty grabs hold of one of the prison officers, Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson), and Bobby and Rob find themselves in a fraught hostage situation!

“Rob doesn’t really want to see Bobby in turmoil or in danger in any way, shape or form,” Marc teases. “Whether he’s truly in danger is to be seen, because there is something else that’s happening in the background at the same time, but what that is can’t be revealed until it unfolds on screen…”

2) Carla comes face to face with her brother

Later in the week, after hearing about Rob’s offer, Carla warns Bobby that Rob’s sudden turn to religion is nothing but an act, and that he cannot be trusted. Bobby seems to have more faith in his father though, and assures her that he is a changed man.

Whether part of Carla believes him, or whether it’s just out of sheer curiosity, she decides to pay her brother a visit on Bobby’s suggestion.

In the visitors’ room, Rob claims to a dubious Carla that prison has changed him, and he wants to make amends for his past by giving her his kidney.

Later in the week as Carla looks further into the possibility of accepting Rob’s donation, she discovers that she would need to go private due to the prohibitive costs of keeping a prisoner in hospital. As a result, she tells Ryan that the procedure would cost her £100,000.

Carla’s then faced with a dilemma of how to get the money. She does of course have her share in the factory, or could take a loan out, but is there another source of funds that Carla will look to call in…?

4) Kevin’s cancer fears

At No.13, there’s further trauma for the Websters as Kevin (Michael Le Vell) realises he may have testicular cancer.

When Debbie (Sue Devaney) calls in to see her big brother, she can see that he is worried about something, and she’s shocked when he eventually reveals that he’s found a lump. She urges him to tell Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), but with Abi struggling following the death of Mason, Kevin is reluctant to add to her worries.

Kevin later finds the courage to confide in Tim (Joe Duttine), and eventually goes to see Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) who refers him for an ultrasound.

Corrie producer Kate Brooks confirmed to EverySoap and other press at an event in November that Kevin will indeed discover that he has cancer.

“It causes a massive strain on his relationship,” she told us. “Obviously Abi’s a really strong character, but she’s going through her own turmoil at the same time. We want to tell this really truthfully, we’ve been working really closely with Macmillan to make sure that we tell the story right, but ultimately it’s about their relationship and testing that relationship.”

“Kevin being Kevin, it was really important that actually, we don’t show him being embarrassed or being reticent to talk to his friends about it,” Kate continued. “He’s quite open about it, which I thought was quite refreshing.”

5) Abi is haunted by Seb

Witnessing the horrific moments leading up to Mason’s death has already seen Abi struggling with her mental health, seeing visions of Mason and becoming overprotective of son Alfie.

Abi’s downward spiral will continue next week as she begins seeing her own late son Seb (Harry Visinoni), who died in an equally violent manner back in 2021.

Toyah (Georgia Taylor) can see that Abi isn’t herself, and shares her concerns with Kevin that Abi may need professional help. Back at home, Abi assures Kevin that she’s fine, but secretly is still reliving the trauma in her head.

On Friday, as her visions of Seb continue, Abi tells Kevin that Alfie has a cold so that she has an excuse to spend the day at home with him. When Kevin later comes back to the house to find an exhausted Abi crashed out on the sofa, he quietly takes Alfie upstairs. However, when Debbie then enters and inadvertently wakes Abi up, Abi is horrified that Alfie has seemingly disappeared, and accuses Debbie of taking him.

As Kevin comes downstairs to calm Abi down, Debbie lets herself out. When Abi defiantly tries to defend her actions, Kevin finally reveals his own news, that he may have testicular cancer.

Later that evening, Abi opens up to Roy and tells him that she’s been having visions of Seb. Roy urges her to seek help and tell Kevin, but will she feel able to after his shock announcement?

6) Dylan is charged

Dylan (Liam McCheyne) is struggling with his own guilt over Mason’s death, being the one who introduced a zombie knife into the mix as he tried to warn off Matty and Logan.

Logan quickly overpowered Dylan and got hold of the weapon, and it was mere seconds before it was then plunged into Mason’s abdomen.

Dylan confided in dad Sean (Antony Cotton), telling him how he’d bought the weapon last year for his own protection, and that he now planned to go on the run.

Not wanting things to get any worse, Sean reluctantly shopped Dylan to the police, but was shocked when Kit (Jacob Roberts) rocked up and promptly placed Dylan under arrest on suspicion of murder!

Dylan was later released on bail, and there’s some comfort next week when they learn that Matty has been arrested, and that CCTV footage has shown the brothers disposing of the knife. Whilst Sean tells Dylan the news, they’re both aware that Logan is still out there somewhere.

Betsy later finds Dylan drowning his sorrows with a bottle of vodka in the precinct, only metres away from the small collection of flowers and cuddly toys that have been placed in memory of Mason.

Meanwhile, undertaker George (Tony Maudsley) informs the saddened residents that Mason’s funeral will be very basic, with no family of his own there. There’s some comfort for Sally however when Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) tells her that he has had a change of heart and will conduct the service.

But little do they realise that Logan is nearby, watching them from across the street.

Later in the week, whilst in the clear for murder now that Matty has been arrested, Kit informs a terrified Dylan that he is instead going to be charged with possession of a bladed article.

7) Alya is torn

Alya (Sair Khan) finds herself in an awkward position when she learns that Dan, the solicitor she is shadowing, is in fact representing Matty. As the two meet in Speed Daal, Dan explains how they can use Matty’s disadvantaged background to their advantage as they build a case for the defence.

Alya struggles to hide her unease, and when Sean later discovers that she is involved in Matty’s case he lambasts her, telling her that she should be ashamed of herself.

Embarrassed following Sean’s dressing down, Alya seeks advice from Adam (Sam Robertson), explaining that she isn’t sure whether she can stick with her career plan if it means overruling her moral compass…

8) Bertie rumbles Cassie

Over at No.1, the 5th birthday party of Bertie Osbourne (Rufus Morgan-Smith) manages to open up a massive can of worms, leading to some shocking revelations.

With the party in full swing at grandad Ken’s (William Roache) house, young Bertie is curious when he goes into the kitchen and spots Cassie (Claire Sweeney) slipping antihistamines into Ken’s drink. Cassie has been secretly drugging Ken in recent weeks to make him drowsy, in the hope that it will prevent him from dispensing with her services as a carer.

Cassie makes an excuse and swears Bertie to secrecy, but Bertie can’t help but share his new secret with Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) who in turn quietly informs Bertie’s dad, and Ken’s son, Daniel (Rob Mallard)…

9) Daisy’s secret is out

Daniel was already having to deal with the awkwardness between fiancée Bethany (Lucy Fallon) and ex-fiancée Daisy (Charlotte Jordan), but it’s been made all the more difficult between the three after Daniel and Daisy recently slept together.

Although Bethany is not yet aware of Daniel and Daisy’s liaison, whilst they were on the briefest of breaks, Bethany continues to feel inadequate compared to Daisy.

Daisy has already managed to save the day by retrieving Bertie’s cake from the bakery, and Bethany can’t help but feel a pang of jealousy as young Bertie sits on Daisy’s knee.

Later spotting Daniel and Daisy whispering about Bertie’s revelation, Bethany hits the prosecco hard. When it eventually comes to cutting Bertie’s cake, Bethany is very tipsy and manages to make a mess of it. As Daisy tries to help, she falls in the ensuring commotion and badly twists her ankle.

Daniel runs Daisy up to Weatherfield General to get it looked at in A&E, and by happy coincidence Kit is also there.

The two head in to check on Daisy, but are stunned as they walk on in the nurse reassuring Daisy that it’s safe to undergo an x-ray on her ankle whilst pregnant.

Daisy’s heart sinks as she realises that both of the potential fathers now know her secret…

10) Daniel is blackmailed!

That evening, already reeling from Daisy’s news, Daniel confronts Cassie about the claim that she had put something in his dad’s tea. Cassie makes out that it was simply sweeteners, but Daniel doesn’t believe her.

The tables are soon turned however when Cassie reveals that she knows Daisy is pregnant, and that he might be the dad!

Later in the week, Daniel voices his suspicions about Cassie drugging Ken to Adam, but explains the predicament he’s in—Cassie is using her knowledge of the pregnancy to blackmail him…

11) Lauren ends things with Max

Elsewhere, Lauren’s (Cait Fitton) trial for the killing of Joel (Calum Lill) is finally about to begin, and whilst boyfriend Max tries to placate a stressed out Lauren, she can see that he’s just as nervous as she is.

Resigned to the idea that she’ll be spending the next two decades behind bars, Lauren reluctantly tells Max that their relationship is over, hoping that he can instead live his life to its fullest.

Max is left devastated—will he be able to convince Lauren to change her mind?

12) Lauren’s trial begins

When the trial begins on Friday, the prosecutor is just as brutal as Lauren feared, painting her out to be a liar as he describes the circumstances of Joel’s death to the court.

Bobby and Nina (Mollie Gallagher) are there to support Lauren as they watch the two barristers argue back and forth, and Lauren isn’t too hopeful when, back at the prison, her barrister warns her that the verdict could go either way at this point.

If that wasn’t enough to deal with, Lauren is also tormented by fellow inmate Brie, who winds her up by suggesting that baby Frankie would be better off without her in his life.

Will Lauren be able to keep her cool as the trial continues?