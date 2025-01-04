10 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 6th to 9th January

Next week on Coronation Street, Mason fights for his life after his brothers’ attack, Rob Donovan returns as Bobby pays a visit, and Evelyn heads off to uni.



Note: Due to football coverage on Friday, Corrie will air on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

1) Will Mason survive his brothers’ attack?

Mason’s (Luca Toolan) time on the cobbles could be over one way or another next week, as his vengeful brothers Matty (Séamus McGoff) and Logan (Harry Lowbridge) catch up with him.

Mason already knows that his card is marked after making a stand against his brothers this week.

Shocked to hear that they were suspects in the killing of Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) late wife Becky, who had died in the line of duty as she attempted to stop a burglary, Mason had risked it all to go back to his brothers’ flat and retrieve a WWII helmet that had been listed in Lisa’s case file, linking them to the scene of the crime.

After taking the helmet to Lisa, Mason told a heartbroken Betsy (Sydney Martin) that he would have to flee Weatherfield as a result, opting to take Stu (Bill Fellows) up on his offer of to join him in Germany and work as a trainee chef.

Struggling to deal with both this and the revelation that Mason’s brothers had killed her mum, Betsy angrily threw Mason out and told him she never wanted to see him again.

In Monday’s episode, Mason makes his final plans to leave Weatherfield and flee his brothers’ wrath. However, before he does so, he feels he needs to make further amends, having already managed to put things right with Dylan (Liam McCheyne) with an agreement to put the past behind them.

Hoping he can win Betsy around, Mason picks some heather for her, though makes the mistake of taking it from Seb’s memorial garden. When Seb’s mum Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) catches him, she rips into Mason and tells him where to go.

Betsy isn’t interested when Mason desperately tries to convince her that he had no idea of Matty and Logan’s involvement in Becky’s death before now.

It’s left to Sally (Sally Dynevor), who together with Tim (Joe Duttine) have taken Mason into their home, to point out to Betsy how difficult it would have been for Mason to grass up his own family to the police. But will it be enough to convince her?

“I think when I was reading the script, the only conclusion as to why I think Mason would make such a bold, ballsy, courageous and heroic effort was for Betsy,” explains Luca Toolan. “It was an act of love. I think it was an effort to recoup and essentially show Betsy that he had changed, and he’s turned his life around.”

“Despite the affiliation to Becky’s murder through the brothers, he wanted to show her that he’s not the same as them, and I think the only way that he could have a swinging chance at that is to try and put them behind bars.”

Mason later goes to see Liam (Charlie Wrenshall), and makes a heartfelt apology for what he had put him through last year. Mason’s incessant bullying of Liam had seen the teen looking for ways to end his own life.

“I think Mason does want to put all his previous wrongs right,” Luca continues. “As well as risking everything for Betsy, he also wants to prove to everyone that he’s changed. He’s aware he’s in the mud with his brothers and that he could get it in the neck, but he really does want to put all his wrongs right. Stu has offered him the job in Germany, so if he hasn’t cleared his conscience before he leaves, then he’s not starting completely fresh.”

His good deed done, Mason heads to the precinct with Dylan, only to come face to face with Matty and Logan, out for their brother’s blood after being quizzed by the police over the helmet.

The brothers give chase as Dylan and Mason try to make their escape, and manage to corner them in the precinct’s ginnel.

As Dylan manages to get away, he screams at Matty and Logan to stop, but it’s of no use as they subject their little brother to a vicious attack, which only ends when Mason is stabbed with a zombie knife!

Viewers will remember that Dylan had been carrying such a knife around in his backpack for protection in recent weeks, with Mason warning him from his own experience that no good could ever come from it.

Could Dylan have produced the knife only for it to have been swiped by the brothers and used against Mason?

A battered Mason slumps to the ground in the children’s play area, bleeding from the wound. Abi comes across him and does her best to stem the bloodflow with her scarf as she calls out for help.

When the ambulance eventually arrives following a long delay, Dylan explains to trainee paramedic Asha (Tanisha Gorey) that Mason has been stabbed by his brothers.

With Betsy now also on the scene, she holds Mason’s hand in the back of the ambulance as she and Abi try to reassure Mason that he’s going to be okay.

It’s not looking good as Mason is wheeled into Weatherfield General… will be pull through?

“That was really intense,” Luca says of filming the attack scene. “I worked my butt off for that and just prepared and prepared and prepared. We had a vision of it being somewhat like the Saving Private Ryan scene. It was very well written in the script. I did a lot of research on that to see how you would breathe, what the symptoms of that would be, how it would look.”

“And then I was just researching different things like: ‘Does it hurt to get stabbed?’ Surprisingly, a lot of the information that I was reading was that you don’t feel it, which spooked me, but then that changes the way that you play it, because it’s more of shock and focus on the breath, as opposed to screaming and agony.”

Producer Kate Brooks first spoke of the storyline at a press event EverySoap attended in November.

“We’ve worked really closely with the Ben Kinsella Foundation to make sure we’re telling the story right and that the message is to not carry a knife out of fear, because that escalates everything,” she said.

“We know we’re tackling a sensitive storyline and it’s going to be very hard-hitting. We have Mason at the centre of it and Dylan and Betsy are involved. It has massive ramifications for Abi, and for Tim and Sally going forward.”

“It’s vitally important to shine a light on this topic, and really show the impact knife crime has on not only the victim and their loved ones, but also the wider community,” Kate added in a statement this week.

“With the alarming statistics, we want to do anything we can as a show to combat this violent endemic. After watching this harrowing, but important story unfold, if one person thinks twice about bringing a knife to a fight, then we’ve achieved our aim to raise awareness.”

2) Abby struggles in the wake of the attack

Later in the week the street are still reeling from the news of the incident, as the police confirm that they have found the knife. Abi in particularly is struggling to cope having witnessed it first-hand, particularly after her harrowing experience with son Seb’s violent death back in 2021.

When Abi hears a report of Mason’s attack on the radio, her mind immediately begins racing as she gets confused and thinks the report is about Seb.

When Abi later takes two-year-old son Alfie to the play area, the memories of what happened cause her to lose her concentration for a moment, taking her eyes off Alfie.

There’s immediate panic when she then realises that Alfie has disappeared from view, and as she frantically searches the precinct she finally finds him with Toyah (Georgia Taylor). But rather than being relieved, Abi accuses Toyah of trying to abduct her son!

Back at the house, Abi now can’t take her eyes off Alfie as Kevin (Michael Le Vell) watches on with concern…

3) Joseph comes clean

Also next week, there’s an unexpected development when young Joseph (William Flanagan) heads to the police station to confess to a crime!

Joseph and cousin Hope (Isabella Flanagan) have recently taken to filming prank videos to upload onto social media. Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) has already fallen victim, after Hope prepared her a cup of gravy instead of coffee, whilst Tyrone (Alan Halsall) was filmed spitting out his breakfast after the salt was placed in the sugar bowl.

Next week, Asha tells Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) that the ambulance called to attend to Mason was delayed after a hoax call was made to the emergency services.

Joseph overhears this and immediately feels guilty, as he had made the call! Joseph heads down to Weatherfield Police Station and confesses to Kit (Jacob Roberts) that he had been responsible for sending the ambulance on a wild goose chase.

It’s left to Craig (Colson Smith) to break the news to Chesney (Sam Aston) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell), who are horrified by what Joseph has been up to. Once Craig has left, Joseph admits to them that it had actually been Hope’s idea…

Luckily for Joseph he is let off with a youth caution, and as Gemma updates Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) on the situation, Fiz is sympathetic, knowing that her own daughter was responsible. With Hope’s rebellious behaviour having been an issue for some time, will Fiz and Tyrone be able to pull her back in line?

4) Betsy admits her part in the factory robbery

The situation also prompts Betsy to confess to Lisa that she had been responsible for allowing Matty and Logan access to the factory in order to rob it back in November. Angry with Carla (Alison King) at the time for what she perceived as trying to replace her late mum, Betsy had made the offer to the brothers in the hope that they would back off from Mason.

What Betsy hadn’t banked on was Carla heading to the factory at the same time, who was left with a head wound after Matty attacked her from behind.

It was this head wound that has now seen Carla develop sepsis, with the damage to her organs meaning that she may need another kidney transplant.

Carla had soon cottoned on that Betsy had handed over the keys to the factory, but has kept this fact quiet from Lisa. When Betsy goes on to admit to her mum that Carla knew all along, she is left reeling.

Lisa heads to the hospital where she confronts Carla about yet another lie, still smarting about the fact that Carla hadn’t been honest with her about ending up in hospital in the first place.

Carla apologises and tries to convince Lisa that she was just trying to protect her from more hurt. Whilst Lisa softens, will this latest issue of trust cause further problems for the pair?

5) Carla receives devastating news

Later in the week, Carla is shattered when the doctors confirm that she will indeed need another kidney transplant, with the damage from the sepsis being severe. Nephew Bobby (Jack Carroll) has already offered to donate a kidney if needed, which Carla was touched by, but both he and Ryan (Ryan Prescott) reel from the news.

Ryan goes on to confirm that he would also be willing to donate if he’s a match, but Carla won’t hear of it, certain that an alternative will come up.

But little does Carla realise that Bobby has gone looking into another such option…

6) Bobby visits Rob in prison

As Bobby climbs out of a cab, we see he has arrived at the gates of Highfield Prison to visit his dad, and Carla’s brother, Rob (Marc Baylis).

Rob, who is currently imprisoned for the killing of Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan) back in 2014, was last seen on the cobbles after he briefly escaped from custody in April 2017.

Rob arrives in the visitors room to find his son waiting for him, and is surprised to hear that Bobby has come in the hope of persuading him to donate a kidney to Carla. How will Rob react to the suggestion?

“We think he might be a reformed character who has seen the error of his ways, but whether that’s the case or not, I don’t know!” Kate Brooks told EverySoap and other media during the press event.

“That causes a lot of trouble for Carla and Lisa. Just when they think it’s safe to sit down and watch Netflix, Rob Donovan comes along and scuppers all of that.”

“It’s a big story for them and a big story for Rob, there are lots of twists and turns. It’s a big story for Betsy as well, who is fabulous and will be right at the centre of that.”

“It’s not just a couple of episodes – it’s a good chunk,” Kate adds when asked how long Rob will be back on screen. “He killed Tina, but we can get over that,” she laughs. “Michelle’s fine on Netflix!”

7) Evelyn bids farewell

At No.9, it’s time for Evelyn to head off on a new adventure as she embarks on a law degree at University. In a remarkably quick turnaround, Evelyn had applied for the course only last week, after a pep talk from Roy saw him encourage her to follow her long-held dream.

Evelyn’s hopes seemed all but dashed when she was called in for an interview with none other than Marjorie Tavistock (Lucy Tregear) the very person she’d stolen the name-badge of whilst attending an invite-only law seminar at the hotel a few weeks back.

But Evelyn was shocked when she later received a call to say she had been accepted.

Next week Evelyn prepares to attend an induction at the university, but is knocked back to reality when Tyrone asks her to take care of the kids. Although she puts on a brave face, it’s clear that Evelyn feels put out.

Clearly deciding to go the whole hog with life as a student (in what sounds like a missed opportunity for a Corrie spinoff), Evelyn later tells Yasmeen (Shelley King) that she’ll be moving into student halls that very day. Yasmeen can’t help but feel a pang of jealousy as Evelyn talks about being excited to finally start her degree.

Roy heads over to No.9 to bid Evelyn farewell in his own awkward way, admitting that he’ll miss her whilst she’s partaking in her studies.

When Tyrone and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) later call in the Rovers, they find Evelyn having a farewell drink with Roy, Yasmeen and Brian (Peter Gunn).

With the car now packed up, Tyrone tells Evelyn that it’s finally time to head off.

8) David goes after Kit again

Meanwhile, despite realising that didn’t want to split from wife Shona (Julia Goulding)—after the revelation that she had a one-night-stand with Kit (Jacob Roberts)—David (Jack P Shepherd) continues to treat her with contempt at home. Sarah (Tina O’Brien) is in despair at her brother’s stubbornness, telling him to move on for the sake of his marriage and the family as a whole.

When Kit later takes a call from Shona, who has spotted Matty and Logan in the Freshco car park, he urges her to get out of there as quickly as possible, knowing that she could also be one of their potential targets now that David is back in their sights.

Sarah is concerned having heard the conversation, but when she attempts to tell David, he quickly gets the wrong end of the stick about the phone call and grabs Sarah’s car keys, planning to go after Kit… will David just land himself in more trouble?

9) Chesney receives a payout

Meanwhile, back at No.5, Chesney has mixed feelings when he receives a cheque for £20,000, compensating him for his stepfather Les’s (Bruce Jones) untimely death.

Les met his maker during an accident at work, with a fellow employee insinuating to Chesney during Les’s wake that the abattoir’s shoddy business practices meant it was an accident waiting to happen.

The fact that the owners came forward to offer a payout from the off was an immediate red light, with Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) convincing Chesney to investigate further.

Despite desperately needing the cash, Chesney was determined to try and get justice for Les, but ultimately Les’s daughter Leanne (Jane Danson) and stepdaughter Toyah decided that it wasn’t worth the risk of going through the courts.

With the offer upped from £50k to £60k, the three accepted the settlement, and when the cheque arrives, Gemma insists to Chesney that they should go for a celebratory drink. But will Ches feel able to use the money?

10) Dev proposes to Bernie

Also next week, after his spectacular failure in proposing to Bernie a couple of months back, Dev is hopeful that a second attempt will be more successful.

Dev’s original proposal came after he had managed to put Bernie offside, by handing over her late son Paul’s (Peter Ash) ashes to the space launch company before she’d had a proper chance to say goodbye.

Together with her annoyance at Dev forcing Chesney to work at the kebab shop for no pay as they performed a deep clean, Dev’s proposal at the quads’ birthday party led to a frustrated Bernie berating Dev for making it all about himself.

The pair made up after a brief split, and with things now settled down for the family, will Bernie be more open to marrying Dev when he proposes to her in the corner shop?