6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 6th to 10th January

Next week on Emmerdale, Dawn publicly accuses Kim of being responsible for Will’s death, Marlon’s appeal to find April backfires, and Arthur faces danger when he becomes involved with Anthony.

1) Will’s cause of death is revealed

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is still struggling to come to terms with the shock death of her father Will (Dean Andrews) after he suffered a heart attack on Christmas Day.

Having decided against his plan to take down wife Kim (Claire King) during a renewal of their vows, realising he did love her after all, Will had tried to call things off with co-conspirator Peter.

However, a mysterious third party, who had become the driving force behind the scheme, had other ideas, and following the intimate ceremony, Kim and Will were surprised by the surprise arrival of Kim’s step-grandson Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), last seen in 2018.

Revealing himself as the mysterious third party, Joe claimed he was looking to protect Kim from Will’s subterfuge, seemingly having come to realise the importance of family.

As Will desperately tried to convince Kim that he had changed, he collapsed complaining of chest pain. Kim had initially believed Will was faking it, but Joe’s intervention made her realise that Will was seriously ill.

Despite Joe warning her of what Will had planned, Kim insisted on phoning an ambulance and attempted CPR when Will fell unconscious. However, by the time the paramedics arrived, it was already too late.

Still blissfully unaware of what had been going down, a devastated Dawn has been certain that Joe’s reappearance on the same day that Will died was no coincidence, believing he may have been somehow responsible, and the pair continue to bicker at Home Farm next week.

Dawn is quick to take the phone when the coroner calls with Will’s official cause of death, but she’s thrown when it’s revealed that Will did indeed die of ‘natural causes’.

Dawn soon has another target for her accusations though when she finds a USB drive hidden away in Will’s belongings with her name on it. On the drive she finds a video that Will recorded, in anticipation of his aborted plan coming to fruition, telling Dawn that if he’s wound up dead then Kim is likely responsible!

2) Dawn publicly accuses Kim at Will’s funeral

Dawn fills husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) in on her discovery, but he’s dismissive, telling her that it doesn’t prove anything.

Later, it’s time for the village to say their final farewell to Will. Kim, mounted on Ice just as she was on her wedding day, leads the procession down Main Street, but as Dawn follows she is quietly seething.

During the service, Kim delivers a heartfelt eulogy but this only angers Dawn further.

Eventually, Dawn can’t stay quiet any longer and interrupts Kim, angrily accusing her of murdering her dad! The congregation are in shock as Dawn lays into Kim and tells them all about the video Will left her.

Kim is outraged by Dawn’s accusation and an argument ensues, which only ends when things get physical and Dawn shoves Kim straight into Will’s coffin!

Dawn storms out, and when Will’s coffin is later being lowered into the ground, Kim hopes that Dawn has cooled down. However as she looks up to see the police approaching, she realises that Dawn has called them…

3) Rhona struggles to forgive Marlon

Over at Smithy Cottage, whilst Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) are already in turmoil over April’s (Amelia Flanagan) disappearance, their marriage has come under further strain following Marlon’s admission that Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) had made a drunken pass at him.

It was revealed in today’s episode that Laurel had briefly fallen off the wagon over the Christmas period and reached out to Marlon for help in stopping after having a few drinks in a bar. When she subsequently tried to kiss him, Marlon knocked her back.

With the two since exchanging texts, the family liaison officer Anna (Rhea Bailey) quietly told Marlon that April had uploaded videos to a private social media account, where she made it clear she believed her dad and Laurel were having an affair, a claim that Marlon quickly denied.

Marlon was eventually forced to admit all to Rhona after she saw a suspect text message, and she was left angry that he hadn’t been honest with her from the beginning.

Next week there’s still tension between the couple, with Mary (Louise Jameson) urging Rhona to make things up with Marlon at a time when they need each other the most.

Suspecting Laurel is the cause for Rhona and Marlon’s latest issues, Mary decides to take control of the situation by confronting her in The Woolpack.

Marlon is furious when he spots that his mother-in-law is meddling again, and later lashes out at Mary in the cafe for her interference.

4) Marlon’s appeal backfires

Meanwhile, the search for April steps up another gear as Marlon’s loved ones convince him to film an appeal video to raise awareness.

Later, at home, Marlon pours his heart out as he films the video, but as it’s uploaded there are unforeseen consequences.

As the video goes viral, the comments from online trolls begin to flood in with abusive messages towards Marlon. Mary does her best to try and hide the messages, but when Marlon inevitably finds out, he wonders if he’s done the wrong thing by not seeking advice first.

Debating on whether to delete the video, and potentially scupper spreading the word about April, Marlon eventually decides to stand firm and let the video remain online, as he and Rhona put up a united front.

5) Jacob and Sarah hook up

Elsewhere, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) and Sarah’s (Katie Hill) blossoming romance hit a stumbling block this week following the interference of Jacob’s mum Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), but are the two about to get back on track?

Overhearing Jacob and Sarah’s plans for a first date, Leyla guilt-tripped Jacob into having lunch with her instead, leaving Sarah feeling like Jacob had gone cold on her.

Despite knowing that she shouldn’t have alcohol due to her medical condition, Sarah proceeded to drown her sorrows and was later rushed into A&E by Charity (Emma Atkins). Naturally, Jacob happened to be there on the first day of his placement for his medical studies.

Already finding his day stressful, Jacob berated Sarah for getting into such a state when there were genuine emergencies to deal with.

Next week, Jacob is continuing to feel overwhelmed from the work at the hospital, and tries to de-stress by having a drinking session with his fellow medical students at The Woolpack.

When Sarah comes across Jacob and his friends she feels cast out from his new social circle, but Jacob’s attempts to include her backfire when his friends realise that she was the drunken girl brought into the hospital a few days earlier.

Sarah is embarrassed, and Jacob is left feeling increasingly guilty, as his friends choose to also take her to task for wasting valuable resources.

As Sarah retreats outside, Jacob apologises to her for not being more supportive. The two make up and it appears as though things are back on track, to the point where the pair end up spending the night together!

Is this finally the start of a proper relationship for the pair, or will Jacob’s studies and stress levels present further issues?

6) Is Arthur in danger?

Also next week, there’s a worrying new development when 17-year-old Arthur (Alfie Clarke) becomes involved with Ruby’s father Anthony (Nicholas Day).

It’s recently been revealed to viewers that Anthony had sexually abused Ruby when she was a teenager, with Ruby seemingly fearing that he may have fathered her daughter Steph (Georgia Jay)

When Anthony finds Arthur in the cafe struggling with some maths homework, he’s able to offer the teen some assistance. But does he have a far more sinister motive?