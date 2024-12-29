10 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 30th December to 3rd January

Next week on Coronation Street, Kit decides to teach David a lesson, Leanne faces the consequences, Carla is rushed to hospital, Daisy makes a heartbreaking decision, and Mason uncovers incriminating evidence.

1) David is in danger

All manner of drama descended on the Platt household last week as the family prepared to bid farewell to Gail (Helen Worth), not least Shona (Julia Goulding) finally admitting to husband David (Jack P Shepherd) that she had slept with someone else.

The confession only came after David had jumped to the wrong conclusion and accused Adam (Sam Robertson) of being the mystery man, with a scuffle between the pair ending with Adam carted off to hospital after falling down the stairs at the builder’s yard.

Although Shona stopped short of telling David who her lover was, Kit (Jacob Roberts) couldn’t resist digging the knife in with a not-too-subtle hint that it was his hotel room Shona had ended up in that night. After waving Gail off, a dejected David walked off and didn’t return home.

When David finally returns to the street on Monday, still in his wedding get-up, he quickly crosses paths with Kit again and an argument ensues. Kit’s mum Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) soon intervenes as she reminds Kit of how good a friend David was to his late brother Paul (Peter Ash).

Finally returning to No.8 to be met by Max (Paddy Bever) and Lily (Brooke Malonie) demanding answers about his absence, things are made all the more awkward when Shona explains to the kids that David had stopped her from seeing son Clayton (Callum Harrison) when he needed her most.

When David later approaches Kit, hoping to trick him into implicating himself over the evidence planted on Nathan Curtis (Christopher Harper), Kit can see what David is up to and decides to teach him a lesson.

Having previously warned Logan (Harry Lowbridge) and Matty (Séamus McGoff) away from David on request from Shona, when they came after him for stealing Harvey’s (Will Mellor) money, Kit later takes great delight in informing David that he is now back in the sight of the Radcliffes, and that he better watch his back!

Meanwhile, Shona tries to extend an olive branch and repair the damage done to the family by calling at the salon and asking David to join her and Lily for an evening of board games. David is clearly reluctant to forgive, but Audrey advises him that he needs to put his family first…

Revenge on Kit is still bound to be on David’s mind though, as Jack P Shepherd admitted to EverySoap and other media at a recent press event.

“I think he’ll react in a way where he’ll have to try and get his own back somehow,” Jack told us. “And he’ll have to try and do it in a clever way. Being six foot taller than David, he won’t be able to take him on physically. It’ll have to be something mentally I’d have thought, he’ll do something to f*ck his life up somehow!”

2) Leanne faces her new reality

Elsewhere, Leanne (Jane Danson) is now facing the consequences for trying to frame sister Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and ex-fiancé Nick (Ben Price) for fraud. Her scheme backfired after Nick found CCTV footage of her using a burner phone, which was subsequently found by police in a jacket she had been wearing when arrested for starting a brawl with Toyah in the bistro.

The phone proved that Leanne had set up the fake bank accounts in Toyah’s name, into which she transferred funds from the bistro, and she promptly found herself arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Whilst Nick has been happy to see the book thrown at Leanne, Toyah is feeling conflicted over her feelings towards her sister, particularly knowing that Leanne has always had a tendency to take things too far without realising.

When Leanne later argued with Nick over his going to the police with the proof he needed to clear his and Toyah’s names, they were berated by Nick’s son Sam (Jude Riordan), who told them they’d both behaved appallingly.

Leanne was heartbroken as Sam gave her back the laptop she had gifted him, and told her that he wanted nothing more to do with her.

Next week, Toyah is shocked when Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) informs her that Leanne could well face a custodial sentence for her crime, leading her to ask Nick if he would consider dropping the charges against her. Nick is reluctant given what Leanne has attempted to put them through, but will he be persuaded?

“Toyah feels great compassion for Leanne and because she does have quite a forgiving nature she wants to do anything to stop her sister from getting into more trouble and causing her more pain,” Georgia Taylor explains. “Whereas Nick has had enough, this is the straw that broke the camel’s back for him. He’s quite determined to take Leanne down which I think is going to cause a bit of conflict between Nick and Leanne.”

When Leanne later runs into Nick, Toyah and Sam on their way into town to celebrate Nick’s birthday, it’s a stark reminder to Leanne of everything, and everyone, she has lost…

3) Carla professes her love to Lisa

Carla (Alison King) and Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) relationship is all set to jump a few steps in the coming days, at least temporarily. When Lisa finds out that her flat has been flooded following a burst pipe, Carla kindly offers for Lisa and daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) to stay at her place over the new year.

As a thank you, Lisa later arranges a romantic lunch for Carla in the cafe, but the moment is interrupted when Lisa receives an urgent call to an incident. When Kit later receives a call for backup, he finds himself heading to the same address where the incident has left Lisa with a bruised face and split lip.

It’s all in a day’s work for Lisa though as she later assures Carla that she’s fine and ready for a drink to see in the New Year at the Rovers. As midnight comes around, Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) rings the pub bell and begins the countdown to midnight.

It’s at this crucial moment that Carla lets slip to Lisa that she loves her… will the pair begin the new year on a high?

4) Carla is rushed to hospital

Either way, things are set to go massively downhill for Carla within the first days of 2025 as she faces a major health crisis.

Roy (David Neilson) is concerned when he notices that a confused Carla is hearing things that aren’t there, and advises her to go home and get some rest. But when Roy later calls in to check up on her, he’s shocked to find Carla lying on the living room floor barely conscious.

After Carla is rushed to hospital, the doctor tells Roy that they suspect Carla could be suffering from sepsis.

Meanwhile, Lisa returns to the flat with wine and flowers but is confused to find no sign of Carla.

Carla is eventually told by the doctors that the sepsis has damaged her kidney, to the point where she may need a further transplant, having originally had one in 2018.

It’s not until much later that Lisa learns exactly what has happened, by which point Carla’s nephew Ryan (Ryan Prescott) has returned from his trip to Ireland and headed to Carla’s bedside.

Lisa rushes to the hospital, hurt that Carla lied to her about her whereabouts. Carla simply says that she didn’t want to cause a fuss, but it’s clear that Lisa is deeply hurt as she heads out.

5) Lisa takes on Matty

Lisa is also having to deal with her wife’s death all over again, with it becoming clear that Mason’s (Luca Toolan) brothers Matty and Logan were somehow involved. Becky was killed in the line of duty after being mowed down by a car, and a recent comment from Matty as he was dragged to the police station for a separate incident has been playing on Lisa’s mind.

With Matty now released from the police station, Lisa follows him to the precinct where she confronts him, demanding he tell her where he was on the night Becky died.

Kit soon steps in to try and warn Lisa off Matty, knowing how dangerous the brothers are, but Lisa isn’t going to let this go…

6) Is Mason planning to leave Weatherfield?

Meanwhile, Betsy’s relationship with Mason has begun to turn a corner. The pair have been casually seeing each other on and off for the past few months, but now that things are becoming more settled in his life with the help of Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine), Mason clearly has romance in mind.

Mason is in the middle of cooking a special meal for Betsy when Dylan (Liam McCheyne) calls over, having now been filled in by Tim on Mason’s past and the abuse at the hands of his older brothers.

Although Dylan and Mason have a chequered history, Dylan can see that Mason has been attempting to turn his life around in the months since his release from the youth offenders institute, and suggests that they finally put the past behind them.

Mason is thrilled that Dylan is willing to start afresh, which puts him in a positive mindset for his evening entertaining Betsy, who is surprised to arrive at No.4 to find a three course candlelit meal awaiting her.

Later in the week, Betsy has spent a happy afternoon in bed with Mason when she discovers text messages from Mason’s former mentor Stu (Bill Fellows) on his phone, offering him the chance to join him in Germany to work as a trainee chef.

Betsy is hurt that Mason would keep this from her, particularly since their relationship seemed to have been blossoming over the past few weeks, and orders him to leave. Lisa arrives home amidst the chaos, and demands to know what’s going on.

7) Mason uncovers some incriminating evidence

Having gotten over her initial fears of Mason seeing her daughter, realising that he is not like his brothers, Lisa later approaches Mason to talk about Becky’s death. She shows him some photos of the crime scene, and tells a shocked Mason that his brothers were actually the ones driving the car that mowed Becky down.

Mason can’t hide his genuine horror at what Lisa has told him, and is determined to try and do right by her and Betsy. Asking Dylan to keep lookout for him, Mason returns to Matty and Logan’s flat…

Mason and Dylan later show up to the police station with a WWII helmet that he found amongst his brother’s possessions, which could prove to be just what Lisa needs.

“[The helmet] was something that was from Becky’s flat, and basically just pins Mason’s brothers to the scene of the crime,” Luca Toolan tells us.

Are Matty and Logan about to be locked up for good?

8) Evelyn embarks on a new adventure

Evelyn makes a bold decision next week which will later see the character bowing out of the street for a while.

Actor Dame Maureen Lipman has announced that she is taking a short break from the cobbles before returning as a part-time cast member, in order to spend more time with her fiancé following their recent engagement.

Recent weeks saw Evelyn threaten to sue Steve (Simon Gregson) after he accidentally damaged the backgammon board that Roy had bought her for Christmas. Although the solicitor’s letter she served Steve with was a fake, written by herself, Evelyn’s legal knowledge impressed Alya (Sair Khan) who commented that she clearly missed her calling.

Evelyn explained to Alya and Roy that she had always been interested in law, but she’d never pursued a higher form of education, not being the done thing in her working class family. Roy later gifted her a law textbook that he’d once bought for himself, hoping that it would provide a stimulating browse.

Next week, as the residents head towards the new year, Evelyn can’t help but feel her life is lacking any purpose. Roy is quick to take note of their recent conversations and suggests that Evelyn could embark on a law degree.

Though thrown by the suggestion, Roy’s words clearly have some effect when Evelyn later admits to grandson Tyrone (Alan Halsall) that she has filled in an online university application.

Things move surprisingly fast with Evelyn invited to an interview at the university at the end of the week. Tyrone accompanies his gran as she nervously awaits her interview, but she’s stunned to then come face to face with none other than Marjorie Tavistock—the lady whose name tag she stole in order to trick her way into a fully-booked law lecture at the Chariot Square Hotel a couple of weeks ago.

Is Evelyn’s lifelong dream over before it’s even begun?

9) Daisy makes a heartbreaking decision

In the Rovers, Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) is still reeling from her Christmas Day surprise—a positive pregnancy test. The revelation also comes with the complication of not knowing whether the baby is the result of her new romance with Kit, or the one-night-stand she had with ex-fiancé Daniel (Rob Mallard) a few weeks back.

Just to make things even more awkward for Daisy, Christmas Day also saw Daniel become engaged to girlfriend Bethany (Lucy Fallon).

When Daniel later checked in on Daisy, to make sure she was okay following the announcement, she feigned indifference and gave Daniel short shrift. But inside she was in turmoil, later admitting to stepmum Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) that she didn’t know which would be worse, to have Kit or Daniel as the father of her unborn child.

Next week, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) is on alert when she sees Daniel speaking to Daisy, still showing some uncertainty about her future son-in-law’s relationship with his ex.

When she sees that Daisy has been reduced to tears following the conversation, Sarah follows Daisy into the back room and asks what is going on.

Later in the week, Daisy figures it’s best to try and cut her ex out of her life for good, but she can only do that by cutting ties with his 5-year-old son Bertie (Rufus Morgan-Smith).

Although it pains her to do so, Daisy heads over to Daniel’s flat with a big bag full of Bertie’s toys, and reluctantly explains to Daniel that she can no longer be part of Bertie’s life…

10) Hope and Joseph prank Tyrone

Also next week, Tyrone could find himself being the latest viral sensation if stepdaughter Hope and her cousin Joseph (played by real-life twins Isabella and William Flanagan) get their way, as he falls foul of their pranks.

The mischievous pair pull the old ‘salt for sugar’ trick on Tyrone as he sprinkles it over his cereal, with the resulting videos being the perfect fodder for their social media accounts.

Whilst there’s no real harm done this time, except maybe to Ty’s blood pressure, soap law dictates that it won’t be too long before one of Hope and Joseph’s pranks will have far more serious, life-threatening, consequences…