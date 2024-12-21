10 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 23rd to 27th December

Next week on Coronation Street, Audrey makes a revelation before Gail’s wedding, David confronts Adam, Toyah is arrested, and Daniel proposes to Bethany.

1) Will Gail marry Jesse before she leaves for good?

The time has finally come for Gail Rodwell to depart Weatherfield, as actor Helen Worth bows out of Corrie after more than fifty years in the role. But the question of exactly how Gail leaves will remain a mystery until her final episode airs on Christmas Day…

Gail is planning to marry Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) on the day, before leaving to live together in a villa in the south of France, news which came as a shock to her family.

Gail’s mum Audrey (Sue Nicholls) has taken the news particularly hard, and has been doing all she can to try and prevent Gail from departing, including by faking illness.

In the meantime, David (Jack P Shepherd) has found himself in cahoots with Jesse as he’s tried to launder the cash he stole from Harvey (Will Mellor). When Jesse discovered the cash hidden under the stairs, he agreed to help David so that he would be able to put down a deposit on the family home, which Gail had put up for sale to pay for granddaughter Bethany’s (Lucy Fallon) medical bills.

Jesse agreed to transfer David some money from the sale of his own house, and use David’s cash to pay his builders in France who are doing up the villa.

Next week, when Jesse quietly tells David that he’s managed to launder the remaining cash, Gail is curious as to what they’re talking about. Panicking, Jesse tells her that he was confiding in David about a honeymoon that he’s booked them in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, with all attempts to gently persuade Gail to not go ahead with the wedding having failed, Audrey delivers her daughter an ultimatum—either she cancels the wedding, or she will never see her again!

Tensions remain high within the family as they later gather for Gail and Jesse’s farewell party in the Rovers, with Audrey refusing to back down and give Gail her blessing.

Realising she’s fighting what seems to be a losing battle, Audrey decides to drop the bombshell that David and Jesse have been up to no good behind Gail’s back. Could this be the final straw for Gail?

That night, an exhausted and emotional Gail is on the sofa drifting in and out of sleep when she receives a very unexpected visitor… will this shock help Gail make her final decision?

As Christmas Day dawns, the question on everybody’s lips is whether Gail will depart Weatherfield for a new life with her sixth husband, or as a newly independent woman leaving her feuding family to fend for themselves?

Although the circumstances of Gail’s final scenes are strictly under wraps, Jack P Shepherd explained to EverySoap and other media at a recent press event how difficult it was to film during Helen Worth’s final days on set, having worked alongside her for almost 25 years.

“Me, Tina and Ben all had our own emotional scenes with her separately,” he explains. “There’s this thing where she comes to each of us separately in separate scenes and gives us a farewell. Even in rehearsals, I couldn’t really run it, because I know I’ve only got one go at it, I’ve only got one take and then there’ll be tears and then there won’t be anything else left. So I couldn’t run the lines, which is a f*cker for Helen.

“She was just worried about getting the lines right, and I was like, it doesn’t matter, does it. Just say whatever you want. You’re saying goodbye, you know? So we did it and it’s really good. Then I have a speech, but I can’t talk about that…”

Jack also ended up being responsible for a significant change in Helen’s final filming day. With scenes being filmed out of order, it was realised that Helen’s scheduled final scene consisted of just three actors.

“Her last scene was with me and Julia in the Platts, and I went, ‘No, no, no, her last scene has to be ALL of us Platts.’ Jack tells us. “And they were like, ‘There isn’t one, where you’re all together.’ So I went, ‘Well f*cking write one! Just write one! You can!’ And they said ‘Oh yeah, we can!”

“‘We don’t have to be doing anything, we can be all NS, not speaking. Just make sure we’re all together in the Platts, for God’s sakes, please, for when she finally goes.’ So they did. Luckily, they were able to do it and schedule it so that we were all together.”

“The Christmas period for us is all about trying to tap into the family dynamics of the Platts, what makes people tick and ultimately trying to make sure that we give glorious Gail the exit that she deserves,” show producer Kate Brooks told us. “She’s been such an icon on the street for such a long time—50 years of television, which is amazing.”

“We can’t tell a story on Christmas Day about her exit without it feeling and being steeped in nostalgia, and there’s tons of nostalgia in this episode. Hopefully people will be crying, they’ll be laughing, and there’ll be gasps as people watching it go, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s just happened’.”

2) Will David’s confrontation with Adam lead to tragedy?

Meanwhile, David’s suspicions continue to grow about Shona (Julia Goulding) having an affair, leading to a disastrous confrontation.

Viewers know that whilst David’s inklings are correct, he is way off mark by directing his attention towards Adam (Sam Robertson), rather than Shona’s actual lover Kit (Jacob Roberts).

Although David had initially apologised after accusing Shona of sleeping with Adam, after she spent the night on his sofa, his theory came to the surface again when he spotted Shona talking to Adam in the precinct.

Next week, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is trying to drum up interest in her New Year’s Eve party at the Chariot Square Hotel, but as she attempts to rope in Shona she declines, leaving Debbie offended.

As Debbie points out that Shona seemed happy to be at her hotel a few nights ago, David happens to hear the tail-end of the conversation, putting him on red alert.

On Christmas Day, having previously found a bottle of aftershave in Shona’s bag, David is concerned when it isn’t amongst the presents that he unwraps. When Adam later calls over reeking of aftershave, telling David it was a Christmas present, David’s suspicions rise further.

With the day also marking David’s 34th birthday, he asks Adam to join him for a celebratory drink, leading us to wonder what exactly he has planned. Whilst Adam knocks back the whisky, he doesn’t realise that the clear spirit David is sipping on is in fact just plain old water.

By the time Sarah and Shona call over at 18a, they can hear arguing coming from the builder’s yard, as David accuses Adam of sleeping with Shona.

Things become even more heated, and in the chaos an inebriated Adam crashes down the metal stairway!

Will Adam be okay, and was he pushed?

It’s not as if David doesn’t have form, having once pushed his own mum down the stairs.

“He always sort of cracks under pressure, doesn’t he?” Jack admitted to us. “It looks like he’s got it all together. And then he kind of does something extreme, like he’ll run someone over, or try and poison someone or something. He’ll always try and do something a bit extreme.”

“It always seems as though he’s completely normal, and he’s just having a laugh. And then as soon as something threatens his family, he goes hell-bent psycho. I don’t mind doing that, because it means you can obviously dip in and out of the two, and neither two are out of character!”

3) Toyah is arrested

Meanwhile, David’s brother Nick (Ben Price) has his own dramas going on, as he finds himself framed alongside girlfriend Toyah (Georgia Taylor) for a crime they didn’t commit.

Bitter about the fact that sister Toyah and ex-fiancée Nick have carried on their relationship, after the affair that broke up their own engagement, Leanne (Jane Danson) has vowed revenge on them both.

Whilst still acting as though she’s pining for a reunion with Nick, Leanne has sabotaged his and Toyah’s secret getaway to Tenerife by facilitating Nick’s son Sam (Jude Riordan) to go with him instead, as well as setting up a fake bank account in Toyah’s name and transferring funds from the bistro.

When Nick returns from Tenerife next week, Leanne calls him into the bistro office and explains that there appears to be a problem with the accounts. Nick looks over the figures and discovers there’ve been several payments to an unknown company named TLH Holdings (which just so happen to be Toyah’s initials).

Nick calls the bank to freeze any transactions, and when Toyah later comes into work excited to see Nick, she’s shocked when Kit places her under arrest on suspicion of theft and fraud by abuse of trust!

“It’s an enormous shock, she’s completely blindsided by it because she hasn’t done anything wrong,” Georgia Taylor tells us. “Nick’s been away with Sam, she’s really missed him but in the meantime Leanne has been really messing with them both, sending text messages which we may later find out not be true.”

Toyah protests her innocence and assures Nick that she’s been set up, and she thinks she knows who it was.

“When Kit takes her to the police station and starts questioning her, what comes out is that in order to set up this fake bank account the person must have known a lot of personal information about Toyah,” Georgia continues.

“So then she starts to think hang on, only a really small amount of people know this stuff and Leanne is one of them. She then starts to wonder if Leanne knows that she and Nick are back together rather than them keeping it secret as they thought!”

Will Nick believe Toyah?

4) Nick also comes under suspicion

When Leanne later sneaks a look inside Nick’s briefcase, she’s furious to see a Christmas present for Toyah, prompting her to head to the police station and show Craig (Colson Smith), alleging that Nick and Toyah must have been in on the fraud together.

As Christmas Day comes around, Toyah helps Nick set up for Gail and Jesse’s wedding in the bistro. But as the guests start arriving, so do the police, who explain that Nick is now needed down at the station to answer some questions following a further fraud allegation.

Kit shows Nick details of the TLH Holdings account but Nick assures him that he’s never seen it before in his life.

When the sisters later come face to face back at the bistro, it’s set to be a Christmas that no one will forget in a hurry…and Max (Paddy Bever) is there to film it all on his phone!

“Toyah and Nick quite boldly in front of everyone share a kiss,” Georgia shares. “Of course that is the exact moment that Leanne walks through the door and as far as she’s concerned they’re just rubbing her nose in it. A huge row escalates between the two sisters which culminates in a physical, old-school Battersby brawl!”

“It was a lot of fun to film but what I loved most was all the other characters in the scene and their reactions which were just absolutely brilliant. Craig, the bumbling police officer bursting in and making a hash of things—Colson is just so funny and such a joy to work with.”

“Then Sue Devaney (Debbie) is just hilarious, at one point there was a camera just purely on her watching all her reactions, we were all creasing up, she’s a comic genius. It was such a great atmosphere and energy having us all together in a big group.”

5) Will Nick prove Leanne’s guilt?

On Friday, Nick calls on Adam and Alya (Sair Khan) for legal advice, and they suggest that Nick does some digging to prove that Leanne set them up.

Toyah in the meantime is trying to build bridges with her sister, telling Leanne that she and Nick never meant to hurt her. But how will Leanne react?

Nick is later confused when Amy (Elle Mulvaney) accuses him of sending flirty text messages to her while he was on holiday. Suspecting further foul play from his ex, Nick decides to go through the bistro’s CCTV footage to try and pinpoint whether Leanne was using a second phone at the time the texts were sent.

Will he be able to find the evidence he needs?

6) Lauren has a difficult decision to make

Elsewhere, Lauren (Cait Fitton) is feeling the pressure from all sides as she remains on remand for the killing of Joel (Calum Lill), as well as facing the heartache of baby son Frankie being diagnosed with aplastic anaemia.

Frankie will need a bone marrow donation, but Lauren is unable to be considered after she was diagnosed with Hepatitis C at the age of 13.

All eyes are now on Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown), who has recently discovered she is pregnant with her late-fiancé’s child, a half-sibling for Frankie. Although Dee-Dee had made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy last week, and had told Joel’s parents as such, she later revealed to Lauren that she couldn’t go through with it.

Next week, Alya promises to report back to Dee-Dee about Lauren’s plea hearing as Dee-Dee heads to an appointment with a genetic counsellor, to hear more about the process that she’ll be taking to learn whether her baby could be a suitable donor for Frankie.

Meanwhile, Lauren’s solicitor warns her that her case will have to go to trial if she pleads not guilty, and there’s no doubt that the prosecution will go digging into her murky past.

As Lauren considers her options, Max visits her and points out that if she pleads guilty in order to receive a lesser sentence, Frankie will grow up believing that his mum deliberately killed his dad, which wasn’t the case.

What will Lauren decide?

7) Betsy humiliates Lisa

Having now sorted out her own love life, embarking on an exciting new relationship with Carla (Alison King), Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) attention is brought back to daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) when she spots a photo on social media of Mason (Luca Toolan) taken in Betsy’s bedroom.

The teens have been keeping things casual in recent months, but Betsy isn’t happy when Lisa confronts her over the photo.

When Lisa later calls over at the factory, Carla confirms to the workers that the news they’ll no doubt have heard from Sally (Sally Dynevor) is true—she and Lisa are now an item.

But Betsy can’t help but rain on her mum’s parade by making a sarcastic remark, leaving Lisa mortified.

Carla later hopes to start afresh by inviting Betsy to join her and Lisa at the bistro for dinner, but there’s an unexpected guest when Betsy shows up with Mason in tow… how will Lisa react?

8) Kit and Daisy have an awkward date

Meanwhile, Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) continues to try and put her recent dalliance with ex-fiancé Daniel (Rob Mallard) behind her, by concentrating on her growing attraction with Kit. The detective has been playing the field somewhat in recent weeks, but it’s clear that there’s something between him and Daisy as they head out for dinner together at Speed Daal.

Yet the special moment is interrupted by the arrival of Daniel and Bethany, who end up sat at the next table. As a guilty awkwardness ensues between Daisy and Daniel, will the two couples be able to keep the peace?

9) Daniel proposes to Bethany

Daniel is delighted when he later finds Bethany dressed up on Christmas Day, finally looking like her old self following her lack of confidence about being fitted with a stoma bag.

Bethany later gifts Daniel an expensive vintage watch for Christmas, but she’s upset by his apparent lack of enthusiasm, and again accuses him of no longer wanting to be with her.

Daniel assures her that is not the case, in fact she couldn’t be more wrong, and he proves it by getting down on one knee and asking Bethany to marry him!

Whether Bethany says yes or not is still under wraps, but Bethany is seemingly in a good mood later in the week when she sees Daisy. When Bethany had originally decided to get rid of her old clothes, she was furious to discover that Daniel hadn’t disposed of them as requested, but instead given them to Daisy to look after, should Bethany later change her mind.

Now that Bethany’s confidence has returned, she thanks Daisy for taking care of her clothes and explains she’s now ready to have them back.

Is this a new beginning for Bethany?

10) Ken and Cassie exchange gifts

Finally, over at No.1, Ken (William Roache) is delighted when he opens his Christmas gift from carer Cassie (Claire Sweeney) to find an album by one of his favourite composers.

Ken returns the favour by presenting Cassie with a fine scarf from Porto, a lovely reminder of their recent holiday together.

Coronation Street will be airing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday over Christmas week.