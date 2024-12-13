15 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 16th to 19th December

Next week on Neighbours, in the dramatic Season Finale week, Terese and Paul reconnect on a trip away, Holly gets a present from beyond the grave, and Christmas comes to Ramsay Street.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 16th to Thursday 19th December.

1) Paul and Terese take a trip away

Paul (Stefan Dennis) was surprised to spot Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) in the Waterhole this week after Leo (Tim Kano) had gone searching for him in Winterton. On hearing this news, Sebastian informed Paul that it was too dangerous for Leo to be there, but did a runner before Paul could gather any more information from him.

Deciding there wasn’t enough to approach the police with, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) suggested to Paul that they jump in the car and go and find Leo themselves!

Next week, the pair take to the road in a special two-hander episode in the final week of the season before a two-week break.

On the journey, Paul is so on edge that he almost crashes into a kangaroo. After this, Terese insists on taking the wheel, despite having a driving ban since her recent drink-driving incident. Trying to do everything she can to calm Paul’s nerves, she reminisces about a funny story and manages to calm her ex-husband down.

However, Paul’s anxiety returns when they arrive at an abandoned property in Winterton and Leo is nowhere to be seen.

2) Terese finds a concerning clue

After inspecting the area, Terese comes across a piece of Leo’s shirt attached to a barbed wire fence.

A triggered Paul fears the worst, especially after he is confronted with a cliff face after he goes out to search for his son in the bush.

It acts as a stark reminder of the way Leo’s twin brother, David (Takaya Honda), died. David sustained injuries from falling off a cliff after defending himself from an attack by Krista’s (Majella Davis) ex-boyfriend Eden (Costa D’Angelo), who Paul had sent there to break up Krista and Leo.

Paul becomes overwhelmed with emotion and tells Terese, “I can’t lose another son.”

Soon after, Paul receives word from Leo that he is safe and on his way back to Erinsborough.

Although full of relief that his son is safe and well, Paul is left embarrassed at his outburst of vulnerability in front of Terese. He is left feeling subdued and the pair sit in silence on the journey back.

Eventually, Terese gently encourages him to open up, relating to his fears after she also lost a son, Josh, in a tragedy at Lassiters in 2016.

3) Paul and Terese are left stranded

Paul remains on guard with his emotions and the pair are forced to find somewhere to stay after landslides in the area block the rest of their route home.

Paul finally decides to open up about his biggest fears as they approach their base for the night. Terese listens with empathy and understanding as their bond grows stronger.

After securing a cabin, they step inside to find a romantic set-up designed to cater for couples getaways. It lightens the mood after a heavy day and the pair laugh at their new surroundings.

Over dinner, tucking into the heart-shaped chocolates, they begin to reflect on their complicated romantic history.

The chemistry remains between them, but Terese stops anything going further when she ends their discussion to head to sleep.

However, it’s easier said than done, and the built-up tension between them means that neither can get to sleep.

4) Paul makes a bid for Terese’s love

They give up on trying to sleep and come together for a frank discussion. They admit that there is still chemistry between them, but that they can’t rekindle their relationship as despite being a power couple, they’re toxic together.

But the next day Paul awakes with fresh eyes on the situation. He decides to be bold, and heads outside to find Terese standing by a beautiful lake. He wastes no time in declaring his affection and tells her that he wants her back!

However, as Terese walks off, shocked by his proposal, will Neighbours’ favourite power couple reunite in time for the season finale?

5) Yaz tells Nicolette the truth

Elsewhere on Neighbours next week, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) asks Yasmine (Chrishell Stause) on a third date to a Christmas Open Mic after their successful picnic this week. Yaz agrees and the date gets off to a good start, until Yaz rushes off in tears.

Nicolette is taken aback and goes in search of Yaz to find out what’s going on. After finding her, Nicolette discovers that she is grieving a brother and their bond deepens as she shares about her loss.

However, Yaz makes sure she keeps her brother’s true identity – Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza) – firmly under wraps.

6) Yaz turns to theft in her Holly plot

Yaz makes a move to kiss Nicolette and the pair end up spending the night together. However, in the dead of night, Nicolette wakes to find herself alone in Yaz’s hotel room with no idea where she could have gone this late.

Yaz is next seen taking the high-risk move of breaking into Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) therapist Rhonda’s (Rebekah Robertson) office to steal her file!

Will she get caught, and what will she discover?

7) Krista gives Seb an ultimatum

Elsewhere, Sebastian is back staying with Krista who decides to make her position clear. She can’t forgive his behaviour, but Sebastian continues his plea that loan sharks are on his back and he needs more money.

Krista has had enough; she’s lost all faith in her friend as he claims that he wants to turn things around for himself.

Krista gives him an ultimatum: either he accepts her help to get sober or takes the money and leaves for good. She’s deeply hurt when he chooses the latter and disappears with the money.

Krista and Leo decide it’s time to draw a line under the Sebastian drama and the fall-outs that have affected their relationship.

However, unknown to them, Sebastian hasn’t left town and is camping out in an empty shed on Power Road…

8) Holly keeps vital information to herself

Holly’s counselling notes prove helpful for Yaz who is ready to use her findings to her advantage.

Back at Rhonda’s office, Holly – who is none the wiser that her notes are now in Yaz’s hands – finishes another session with Rhonda. Her therapist provides reassurance that she will be able to regain control of her life, despite recent setbacks.

Yaz spots Holly after the session and tries to play on her vulnerability to get a confession that could re-open the trial.

However, Holly decides to keep quiet and not share with her new manager. Yaz is left feeling frustrated at the lack of results from her latest plan. What will she do next?

9) Vera returns with a bold plan

Meanwhile, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) has returned to Ramsay Street after some time away and hears from Jane (Annie Jones) that the others have asked Max (Ben Jackson) to leave. She is shocked to find out the truth of what has been going on in her absence.

Vera embarks on a mission to change her housemates’ minds and invites them to a share house Christmas day brunch with a special Vera twist.

However, the housemates discuss their frustrations at their live-in landlord always calling the shots and agree that Christmas should be about prioritising real friends and family. Yet they have no idea that Vera has been listening in and is left feeling devastated…

Nicolette is also feeling a sense of rejection after Yaz vanished after their night of passion. Aaron urges Nicolette not to throw in the towel and to ask Yaz for an explanation.

Nicolette heeds his advice and is pleased when Yaz provides an acceptable excuse.

10) Nicolette is given a surprise offer

Later, Nicolette goes to see Aaron (Matt Wilson) to thank him for his support and encouragement and presents him with a framed letter confirming his official adoption of their daughter, Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker).

Aaron is moved by the gesture and thoughtfulness from the woman he co-parents with.

Jane is proud of Nicolette and reflects on everything she has done to make it up to Aaron after their falling out. Earlier in the year, Aaron found a list on Nicolette’s phone of his risk-taking behaviours and periods of absence after the loss of his husband, David, suspecting she would use it to gain full custody of Isla.

Jane decides it’s time to put this behind them and asks Nicolette to move back into No. 24 in time for Christmas Day celebrations together as a family.

Elsewhere, the Varga-Murphys finish last-minute preparations before their Christmas day flight to New York. The family are all aware how important this holiday will be for them after Cara’s (Sara West) life-saving hysterectomy that put an end to her baby plans.

While over at Power Road, Dex (Marley Williams) spots Sebastian camping out. Will he share the news that will burst Krista and Leo’s bubble at Christmas?

11) Paul saves Christmas

The season ends with Christmas Day on Ramsay Street with everyone preparing for their different gatherings.

At No. 24, Nicolette is delighted to be back home with Isla and family. They are preparing for a big turkey dinner with Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) joining them. However, Trevor puts a spanner in the works when he goes off with the turkey…

Luckily, Paul – who is very much in the Christmas spirit after his trip away with Terese – saves the day with an invite for the Ramsay Street residents to join the festivities at the penthouse.

It’s a special celebration as friends, family and loved ones come together to mark the big day after a difficult year of loss after the death of David and baby Hope. Plus, Leo takes advantage of the festivities to make a life-changing decision…

12) Holly makes amends

Back on Ramsay Street, the Varga-Murphys get ready to leave. Just in time, Holly shows up with a Christmas present as a gesture to apologise again for her part in Cara’s accident.

Dex, who has already had two outburst at Holly, rejects the gift and triggers his mum, Cara. Cara had previously asked Dex not to fight her battles as she took personal responsibility for what happened, admitting that she failed to carry out the necessary health and safety precautions before her fall.

A firm JJ (Riley Bryant) asks his brother to think of his mum and not himself. Taking his brother’s advice on board, Dex offers Holly an apology. Will this help Holly move on?

13) Chelsea returns with big news

While heading to catch their plane, Cara spots her sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca). Thinking she must be mistaken, she continues on – surely her sister wouldn’t dare return to Erinsborough?

Earlier this year, Chelsea had a very brief stint engaged to Paul after pursuing him for his money. Paul saw through her plan but had his own to win back Terese in the process.

It all came to a head at their engagement party when Jeffrey (Tim Potter) showed up. Jeffrey was the IT investigator Paul hired to find out who was responsible for the lock issue that led to a pregnant Krista being trapped in the Lassiter’s sauna and losing her baby. He revealed Chelsea’s part in events as well as their affair, which she started to convince him to hide the truth.

It turns out Chelsea has returned to Melbourne for Christmas and is pregnant! But who is the father and why is she back now?

Elsewhere, Nicolette is delighted that Yaz agreed to be her ‘plus-one’ for Christmas. However, she soon pulls out when she finds out this will mean spending her first Christmas since Heath’s death with Holly. Nicolette is left feeling hurt and decides to communicate this to Yaz.

14) Holly receives a gift from Heath

Meanwhile, Yaz has arranged an unexpected Christmas delivery to Holly – with a note claiming that it’s from Heath.

Holly is left terrified. What game is Yaz playing after reading Holly’s therapy notes?

Over at the share house, Vera scraps her Christmas day brunch, feeling ashamed at what her housemates said about her.

Max realises she must have heard their private discussion when he finds Vera sitting all alone at home. He is determined to put things right and do a good deed for his housemate by going to fetch her a Christmas lunch.

15) A mysterious car causes devastation

In the final moments of the season, a mysterious person arrives at Lassiters looking for Sebastian. Leo, who was tipped off by Dex on Sebastian’s whereabouts, decides to tell him where he is after the hurt Sebastian has caused his girlfriend.

Over on Power Road, Byron and Sadie bump into Max on his Christmas lunch mission at Grease Monkey for Vera.

As the trio chat, a car drives towards Sebastian, who is also on Power Road, with Sadie and Max in its path.

Max, Sadie and Sebastian are all hit and left lying on the road. It’s a dramatic end to Christmas day in Erinsborough, and Neighbours fans have a two-week wait until the next episode when it returns on Monday 6th January 2025.

Will everyone survive?

