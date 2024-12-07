11 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 13th December

Next week on Coronation Street, baby Frankie disappears as Joel’s parents return, Evelyn threatens Steve with legal action, Shona nurses a mysterious injury, and Daniel upsets Bethany.

1) Daniel causes further upset for Bethany

Bethany (Lucy Fallon) was dealt a further blow this past week when she was caught out in a lie after attending her stoma support group. Bethany hadn’t intended to deceive them, but when the group leader assumed that Bethany’s stoma had been the result of a cancer diagnosis, Bethany hadn’t corrected her, feeling ashamed by the fact it had been brought on by cosmetic surgery gone wrong.

The session was being held at the Chariot Square Hotel, and when the group leader let slip to owner Debbie (Sue Devaney) about Bethany being a cancer patient, it gave Debbie the perfect ammo later on. When Bethany subsequently had a go at Debbie in the Rovers, for being one of the shareholders in the Turkish clinic where she’d had the procedure done, Bethany was mortified when Debbie revealed that Bethany had been lying about having cancer.

Bethany’s boyfriend Daniel (Rob Mallard) was particularly disgusted, after what he had gone through with late partner Sinead’s cancer ordeal, and called her out on it in front of the entire pub.

Next week, the tension between Debbie and Daniel only increases further when there’s a near miss with Daniel’s young son Bertie (Rufus Morgan-Smith). When Bertie runs across the street without looking, Debbie has to slam on her brakes to avoid hitting the 5-year-old. Although Debbie isn’t at fault, Daniel can’t help but place the blame on her.

Daniel and Bethany later apologise to each other and make up, but it doesn’t last long when Bethany sees that Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) is wearing one of her old tops. To recap, in a crisis of confidence after getting her stoma bag, Bethany had asked Daniel to take a lot of her clothes to the charity shop.

Hoping that Bethany would later change her mind, Daniel had asked Daisy if she would keep hold of them for the time being. But how has Jenny ended up wearing one of Bethany’s tops, and how will Daniel be able to explain it to her?

Kevin (Michael Le Vell) later looks out for little sister Debbie by telling Daniel to stay away from her, and as things get heated, Jenny and Daisy are forced to intervene and tell Daniel to go home.

When Bethany confides in Sarah (Tina O’Brien) about the clothes incident, Sarah is not impressed. Still blaming Daniel for Bethany wanting to get liposuction in the first place, she urges her daughter to end the relationship…. but what will she decide?

2) Debbie’s horror as her car is stolen!

When Daisy later leaves the pub, she’s shocked to see Debbie’s new car recklessly speeding past, and as it disappears around the corner there’s a deafening crash… what will Daisy discover?

Having only recently bought the classic convertible, Debbie so far hasn’t had much joy after a vengeful Sarah keyed it last week.

So it’s particularly infuriating for Debbie when she learns the following day that the burnt-out remains of her car have been found abandoned some way from the street.

After being forced to admit that the keys had been left out in the open, she’s also devastated to realise that her insurance has been declared invalid!

3) Will Shona and Kit start an affair?

Elsewhere in the Platt clan, David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) are at odds after David’s discovery that Shona had taken the morning-after pill. The pair have been trying for a baby in recent weeks, so David saw it as an act of spite after he was caught out trying to stop Shona seeing son Clayton (Callum Harrison) in prison.

After Shona didn’t come home following the discovery of David’s betrayal, which had led Clayton to try and take his own life, David learned that she had spent the night on Adam’s (Sam Robertson) sofa and assumed the worst.

Although he later came to realise that he was wrong, David didn’t realise that Shona had actually slept with Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), that being the real reason for her taking the morning-after pill.

Next week, as their bickering continues, the decision is made for Shona to sleep on the sofa. But as she beds down for the night, she exchanges some texts with someone and slips out. Heading to Chariot Square Hotel, Shona knocks on the door of Kit’s room… are the two heading into a full-blown affair?

4) Shona’s mysterious injury

By the time Shona secretly returns home later that evening, she is nursing a seriously injured arm. The next morning, Shona lies to David that she fell down the stairs during the night, and a visit to Weatherfield General reveals that she has managed to break her arm in two places.

Shona later confides in Adam that her injury was the result of almost being knocked down by Debbie’s speeding car.

After Shona and Adam report the incident to the police, Craig (Colson Smith) informs Kit that the case of Debbie’s stolen car is far from over. As Craig starts investigating further, wishing to double check CCTV footage, Kit puts a stop to it and asserts that he is the one in charge of this case. Does Kit have something to hide?

Meanwhile, David is confused when he finds Shona’s bloodied and torn coat in the wheelie bin. The next day Shona places a bag of rubbish on top of the coat in the hope of hiding it, but she doesn’t realise that David has already seen it.

When he later quizzes her on it, Shona claims that she managed to damage it when she fell down the stairs, but will David be convinced?

5) Daisy and Kit continue to flirt

If bedding Shona wasn’t enough, Kit continues to play the field as Daisy convinces him to join her for a drink in the back room of the Rovers.

The sparks continue to fly between the pair, but is Daisy setting herself up for more hurt, or does she have another agenda?

6) Will Gail and Eileen end their feud?

The Platts are in for another surprise when Gail (Helen Worth) and Jesse (John Thomson) gather them together to make a big announcement. But the moment is interrupted when Sarah’s son Harry (newly recast with Carter J Murphy in the role) tries to sneak back into the room with a fistful of cash, evidently having found where David has hidden the money he stole from Harvey (Will Mellor)!

David and Jesse try to hide their panic, as they think on their feet for an explanation…

Later in the week, when the ladies of the family gather in the Rovers, Gail is in a good mood as she uncharacteristically insists that long-time nemesis Eileen (Sue Cleaver) should also join them, wishing to bury the hatchet in the weeks before her departure.

Gail may come to regret her invitation though, as when a quiz that Sarah organised for the gathering gets underway, Eileen can’t help but take every opportunity to make digs at Gail… will there be fisticuffs?

7) Sarah supports Dee-Dee

Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) is still reeling after learning that she’s pregnant with her late ex-fiance Joel’s (Calum Lill) baby. Despite her faith, Dee-Dee had succumbed to temptation and slept with Joel shortly before he was exposed as an abuser of vulnerable girls, including Lauren (Cait Fitton) whose baby Frankie he had fathered.

So far, Dee-Dee has only confided in Sarah (Tina O’Brien) about her discovery, as she battles with the decision over whether to keep it.

After seeing that Dee-Dee seems out of sorts next week, Sarah hears that she is nervous about her upcoming 12-week scan, and that she hasn’t yet plucked up the courage to tell her family about the pregnancy.

Sarah offers to attend the scan with Dee-Dee, but as she later waits at the hospital, Dee-Dee doesn’t turn up…

8) Joel’s parents return to the street

There’s an unwelcome surprise later in the week when Dee-Dee runs into Joel’s parents, Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea (Carol Royle), in the cafe.

They explain that there’s a memorial service planned to commemorate Joel’s birthday, and ask if she would be to attend. Dee-Dee politely makes an excuse that she’s too busy, but as they leave they bump into Max (Paddy Bever), who has Frankie in his pram.

Dee-Dee’s desperate to usher the Deerings away, but as Max continues talking it becomes obvious to Gus and Anthea that the baby in front of them is Lauren’s son… and therefore, their grandson! Max is mortified as Dee-Dee introduces him to Joel’s parents, knowing that he’s just inadvertently opened up a can of worms…

“Oh she hates them,” Cait Fitton tells us, as Lauren languishes in prison awaiting trial for Joel’s murder. “I don’t think anyone is born evil or a killer so I think Lauren blames his parents. To Gus and Anthea, Joel is that little boy who can do no wrong in their eyes and that really frustrates Lauren because they can’t see the monster they’d created.”

“Both Gus and Anthea are a massive threat to Lauren because now that Joel isn’t around, they will do anything in their power to bring Lauren down. I think this is where we will see another side to Lauren, because it’s a natural motherly instinct, and she’ll be in full mother mode as well as survival mode, but not just for herself anymore, but her son.”

It soon becomes clear that the Deerings are plotting something when they later have a meeting with Cliff, their solicitor, in the cafe, and they quickly wrap things up when Max returns with Frankie.

Having agreed to them coming to No.8 to see their grandson, Max pops upstairs leaving Gus and Andrea briefly alone with Frankie… but by the time he comes back downstairs, he’s shocked to find all three have disappeared.

9) What’s wrong with Frankie?

Lauren is shocked when word later reaches her that bruising has been found on Frankie, and that he has been admitted to hospital where they’ll be running some tests.

“Instantly Lauren thinks Gus and Anthea have done something to set her up,” Cait explains. “She can’t even think rationally because she just thinks something sinister has happened so Lauren will lose Frankie forever.

“Lauren’s looking for someone to blame and I think Max will get the brunt of it because he should never have taken his eyes off of Frankie for even a second when Gus and Anthea were visiting him.”

Are Lauren’s suspicions correct, or is there something more going on with Frankie?

10) Evelyn threatens Steve with legal action

Over at the cafe, Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) is curious when Roy (David Neilson) receives a parcel, which leads to her receiving an early Christmas present.

After being touched by Roy’s thoughtful gift last year—a vintage, limited edition copy of her favourite Winifred Holtby book—Evelyn perhaps knows she’s in for a treat, and finds herself equally delighted to find that Roy has bought her a backgammon set.

A short while later in the Rovers, Evelyn’s eager to show off her present to grandson Tyrone (Alan Halsall). But when a curious Steve (Simon Gregson) comes along, Evelyn is horrified when he manages to spill beer all over it.

Vowing to get justice, Evelyn goes on to send Steve a letter informing him that she is taking him to the small claims court, seeking £325 in damages!

Steve later shows Alya (Sair Khan) the letter, seeking her advice. Though not a qualified solicitor, Alya knows that it would be in Steve’s best interest to simply pay Evelyn off before it goes any further.

Steve reluctantly coughs up, but Alya is both amused and impressed when Evelyn goes on to admit that the solicitor’s letter was fake, and she in fact wrote it herself!

Hearing of Evelyn’s interest, Alya invites her along to a criminal law lecture that she’s attending at the hotel. But as she arrives, Evelyn decides to steal the name badge of another attendee… is Evelyn about to find herself in her own legal strife?

11) Mason steps in to help Dylan

At the precinct, Mason (Luca Toolan) ends up being an unlikely saviour for Dylan (Liam McCheyne) when his bag is stolen.

Dylan is sitting talking with Betsy (Sydney Martin) when the lad picks up the bag and runs off with it, but Mason witnesses the whole thing and blocks his path, wrestling the bag back off him.

As Dylan retrieves the bag, Mason orders Dylan to meet up with him later…but why?