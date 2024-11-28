Neighbours Spoilers – Toadie faces another heartbreaking loss

Next week on Neighbours, Toadie is devastated to learn the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation may be forced to close, while tensions rise between Max and Byron.

With the Jane / Victor / Mel love triangle finally resolved, Byron (Xavier Molyneu) now find himself in a love triangle of his own.

In recent weeks, we finally got to see Mel (Lucinda Cowden) and Victor’s (Craig Hall) happily ever after in Gippsland, after Jane (Annie Jones) gave her blessing.

It’s now time for Byron to take the lead in the next Stone love triangle as he gets a front row seat to his new housemate, Max (Ben Jackson) and girlfriend Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) blossoming connection.

Next week, Sadie highlights that Trevor – the share house’s dog – loves their new housemate, Max. This irrationally irritates Byron who has not been a fan of Max since he set foot in Erinsbourgh, especially after he failed to take responsibility for knocking Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) into the Lassiter’s pond.

A perceptive Nicolette (Hannah Monson) puts the pieces together and realises that her brother is actually frustrated by the connection between Sadie and Max – rather than his best friend Haz’s (Shiv Palekar), beloved dog.

Byron had come across Max flirting with his girlfriend at Lassiters during Max’s first encounter with Sadie, before he knew that she was his new housemate and Byron’s girlfriend, and he’s struggled to move past it.

Byron struggles to watch Max and Sadie get closer at home after he created the perfect storm by allowing Max to remain as their housemate (despite his reservations) and for Sadie to move in permanently.

Byron felt he was left with no choice after Sadie told him that he needed to let Max stay if she agreed to move in. She wanted him to prove that he didn’t ask her to be on the lease just so he could kick Max out, after making it clear that he did not want Max around.

Nicolette, who has had her own struggles with jealousy in relationships, most recently with ex Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), suggests Byron gives Max a chance to help resolve his jealousy.

Byron reluctantly agrees and decides to make things right with Max. Despite this, Max continues to flirt with Sadie, and Byron is unable to just sit and watch.

He tells Sadie that Max is clearly flirting with her, but Sadie defends Max saying he is only being friendly.

The couple are frustrated when they can’t reach an agreement and Sadie later mentions Byron’s concerns to Max. However, she is shocked to discover that Byron has been right about Max’s desires and Max has no interest in hiding it from her!

He tells Sadie that he does like her and wants to explore the potential that is clearly there for them. Does Sadie feel the same way?

A startled Sadie doesn’t know what to do with this news. Finally composing herself, she tells Max that he has really crossed a line as she loves Byron and that’s not going to change.

Max gets ready for yet another confrontation with an angry Byron, until he realises that Sadie has kept the revelations to herself. This leads Max to wonder if Sadie does feel the same way and wants to see where things go.

Sadie rejects his claim and tells Max that the reason she didn’t tell Byron is because she doesn’t want to cause any more drama at home.

She asks Max if they can just move on, but Max thinks Sadie does feel something and he is not going to give up!

Also next week, the day has come for the street to celebrate Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) sweet sixteenth.

Everything seems to be going well for Nell, who is back with her step-mum on Ramsay Street after struggling in Colac away from her boyfriend, JJ (Riley Bryant).

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) seem to finally be putting the past behind them and everyone is getting on well at the party.

Nell has been reflecting on her late mother, Sonya (Eve Morey), and her altruism while marking the day without her there. She decides to make an announcement that it’s time to follow in her mum’s footsteps and become more involved in the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation.

Toadie feels immense pride seeing his daughter announce this to their friends and family, but soon discovers that the council have decided not to renew the lease for their base at the Community Centre. The Foundation’s manager says the charity is at risk of closure if they don’t find a new location asap!

It’s another hurdle for the Rebecchi family to keep Sonya’s memory alive after they were forced to give up the nursery she managed this year.

Toadie was distraught to discover that the place was in ruins, with the tenants having abandoned the business due to competition from a number of rival garden centres. Nell also took JJ to visit the nursery to remember her mum and was heartbroken to discover its demise.

Toadie did not cope well with the suggestion for his then-wife, Terese, to take it over as a project for Eirni Rising. He ended up ordering his friends and family to leave the clean-up in a very visceral response connected to the wife he was still grieving for.

Will he be able to save the Foundation in time for his daughter to make her birthday wish a reality and avoid another difficult loss for the family?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.

Monday 9th December (Episode 9160 / 257)

Ramsay Street bands together to save a legacy.

Remi is confronted by an assumption.

Nicolette makes a move.

Tuesday 10th December (Episode 9161 / 258)

A resident receives distressing news.

Holly’s unwittingly caught in a sinister crusade.

Cara and Remi face a heartbreaking crossroads.

Wednesday 11th December (Episode 9162 / 259)

Yaz steps up her game.

Tensions in the Share House reach a head.

Krista and Leo struggle with their secrecy.

Thursday 12th December (Episode 9163 / 260)

A resident receives their marching orders.

Holly spirals in the wake of a revelation.

Terese takes a forward step.

Paul is given cause for panic.