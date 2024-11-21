Next week on Neighbours, as Toadie returns to Erinsborough to celebrate Nell’s birthday, he has a huge ask for ex-wife Terese.

In next Wednesday’s episode (28th November), Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) makes her third surprise visit to Ramsay Street since she moved to Colac with her dad Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and brother Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson).

Nell is once again reunited with long-distance boyfriend JJ (Riley Bryant), who’s been going through a difficult time what with his mum Cara (Sara West) in hospital and the departure of birth father Felix (James Beaufort), who JJ asked leave Ramsay Street for the sake of his family.

Nell reassures her boyfriend that Toadie will never know she is here as she has sneakily timed her visit with her dad going on his own ‘secret mission’.

What Nell doesn’t know is that Toadie has also come to Erinsborough, and his first stop is Harold’s. Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is unimpressed to spot her ex on an unannounced visit and she makes a swift departure when he tries to speak to her, letting him believe she is off to her now former workplace, Eirini Rising.

Toadie has no idea that Terese has lost her role there, after almost causing a fatal tragedy when she reversed into a gas pipe while drunk.

Once her and Paul (Stefan Dennis) realised Terese had to be the culprit (after spotting that her car’s tail light was smashed), Paul came up with a plan to hide the evidence from the police and for him to take the blame.

However, Terese confessed all at a meeting with the residents and explained that the indident happened because she was under the influence of alcohol. She had no choice but to resign from her role when Susan told her it was inevitable the residents would force her out anyway.

JJ has to leave Nell for a while to go and visit his mum, who is still at the hospital after her fall.

Meanwhile, Toadie catches up with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) who is surprised to hear that he thinks Terese went to Eirini, but decides not to tell him otherwise.

Later, Terese meets up with Susan and Jane (Annie Jones) and asks them to keep her drinking a secret from Toadie, and that she’s actively trying to stay clear of him so he doesn’t discover that she relapsed after he ended their marriage.

When JJ and Nell meet up again in their former hang-out spot of Harold’s, they unexpectedly run into Toadie! Yet while expects her dad to flip out, she’s Nell shocked when he remains unexpectedly calm about her secret visit to Erinsborough, especially considering his previous gripes with her boyfriend.

Toadie formerly banned JJ and Nell from being alone together when he decided that JJ was a bad influence on his daughter after JJ’s expulsion from Erinsborough High.

Toadie later suspected that JJ was the one who encouraged Nell to wag school when she was at the vineyard – visiting JJ at work – the day Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) carried out his wine poisonings.

We eventually discovered that Toadie’s concerns had been linked to Sonia’s (Eve Morey) troubled past, which saw her go off the rails around Nell’s age and became pregnant with her first son, Callum (Morgan Baker).

Toadie felt a responsibility not to let history repeat itself, but eventually realised that his daughter wasn’t guaranteed to follow in her mum’s footsteps. He eventually agreed to give JJ a chance and ended things amicably with him as he left Erinsborough for Colac.

Back in the present day, after Toadie asks Nell to wait outside Harold’s, he reveals to Terese that he came back to Erinsborough to ask her a huge favour…

Terese is taken aback when Toadie asks if Nell can come and live with her for a while. He explains that his father, Big Kev (Don Bridges), has been diagnosed with cancer and he doesn’t want Nell to be triggered about her mother’s terminal cancer. He believes it’s in her best interests to be on Ramsay Street, rather than in Colac seeing her grandfather die.

Terese doesn’t know what to do, feeling sympathetic to Toadie’s concerns but also worried about her relapse being revealed. She decides not to tell Toadie she fell of the wagon, but it’s not long before. he finds out from Jane.

After hearing the update, Toadie worries that looking after Nell could be too much for Terese, and he decides to take back his request so she can focus on her recovery.

Terese is offended Toadie withdrawing his offer, and believes he is messing her around as he did with the end of their marriage, which saw him hide his doubts for weeks before abruptly ending their marriage and taking Terese’s step-children to Colac.

Toadie’s decision came after he saw visions of his past relationships when he came close to death from severe dehydration in the outback. Having already spent weeks haunted by memories of his lost loves, he realised that he needed a fresh start away from the suburb that has brought him so much heartache.

Later, Terese confides in Paul, leading to another moment between the pair. Early next week, as Terese is devastated to discover that Moira and the other Eirene Residents are planning legal action, Paul plans the perfect day to get Terese out of her head, and it seems that their ever more frequent ‘moments’ are bringing the ex-partners ever closer together..

Toadie then decides to ask Susan if the Kennedys would consider taking in Nell for a while, as they did for him when he was young. Susan reassures Toadie that Nell is always welcome at No. 28, but he must speak to her about her own wishes first.

By now, Nell has correctly concluded that something big must be going on to bring her dad back to Ramsay Street.

It’s time for Toadie to break the difficult news to his daughter. Will Nell go along with his plans and return to Erinsborough?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A familiar face returns with a mysterious agenda.

Cara is dealt a devastating blow.

Leo commits to his lies.

Byron’s jealousy surges.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.