5 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 15th November

Next week on Coronation Street, Joel’s killer is finally unmasked, David visits Clayton in prison, and Mason steps up for Sally and Tim.

1) Joel’s killer is revealed

It’s the moment of truth on the cobbles next week, as the person responsible for Joel Deering’s (Calum Lill) death is finally revealed, a month after the solicitor’s body was found floating down a river with a head wound.

Joel had been planning to fake his own death and flee Weatherfield, but somebody got to him just as he started putting his plan into action.

There’s been no shortage of suspects, and the past couple of weeks have seen various flashbacks to the night Joel died, shown from the perspectives of the potential assailants.

Last week saw Joel’s ex-fiancée Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) admit to dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) that she had been the one to kill him. We had seen Dee-Dee approaching Joel’s car with a crowbar, fearing that he was about to go on the run, but later saw that Joel had survived the attack as he left a voicemail on Dee-Dee’s phone.

Haunted by her guilt, Dee-Dee decides to confess all to DS Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), admitting that she had been the one to make the anonymous phone call to him after she hit Joel with the crowbar.

Dee-Dee insists that Joel was still alive when she left the scene, and had only acted in self-defence. But the case is thrown into chaos when a shock piece of evidence is uncovered…

We later learn that DS Lisa Swain’s (Vicky Myers) police-issued CS spray was found alongside the murder weapon, with Lisa telling Carla (Alison King) and Dee-Dee that she must have been framed by the real killer.

Lisa decides to retrace her steps up to the point where she realised she had lost the spray. If she can work out who took it, will it lead her to the real killer, or is she simply trying to cover up her own crime?

We later see an extended version of Carla’s flashback to that fateful night, as she realises that she could hold a vital clue.

We had previously seen Carla leaving the factory and seeing something that surprised her… with it now being revealed that she actually spotted Lauren (Cait Fitton) and Max (Paddy Bever) outside the Platt house.

Although an obvious suspect given Joel brutally attacked her last year, and later tried to kill their unborn baby, Lauren’s movements on that night have been on the back-burner over the past few weeks. We know that she had stayed over at the Platt house that night, but had been spooked by a noise in the garden, convinced Joel was out there.

When Nick asked Lauren how she found sleeping on the sofa, he was confused when she claimed it had been comfy, knowing from experience that that isn’t the case.

Bobby (Jack Carroll) had also noticed Max and Lauren acting oddly in recent times, with Lauren claiming that this was because she had Max had slept together. We later learned this wasn’t the case however, and they were keeping a bigger secret from Bobby.

Could Max and Lauren be involved, or are we being thrown another red herring at the last minute?

Kit is soon paying a visit to the next suspect, and in Friday’s exciting episode we will finally see the full story of the night of Joel’s murder, with flashbacks playing out during Kit’s questioning.

As we return to the railway bridge one last time, we discover who really dealt the fatal blow…

2) David faces his nemesis in prison

At the Platt household, David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) are set to be rocked by an unwelcome ghost from the past.

Last week, viewers saw David hiding letters and deleting emails addressed to Shona from the prison service—visiting requests from her incarcerated son, Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison).

Clayton is currently serving time for the brutal murder of David’s first wife Kylie (Paula Lane) back in 2016, and hasn’t been seen on-screen in four years.

“Years ago David and Shona made a pact never to speak about Clayton,” Julia Goulding reminds us. “She may visit him, she may not, she may think about him, she may not, we don’t ever see it on screen because they’ve promised each other they wouldn’t speak about him.

“But I think he is more present in her thoughts and in her life than the audience are led to believe. He is her son after all and she still loves him even after everything he’s done.”

“He’s serving his time, he’s safe there, he’s away in a little box,” Julia adds. “And I think that is good enough for her. At the moment she is feeling positive about things, Shona and David even decide to start trying for a baby which is lovely, to solidify their relationship with each other, which raises the stakes.”

Next week, David confides in Nick (Ben Price) about the stream of visiting orders that he’s been disposing of. Nick advises him to come clean to Shona, noting that she’s bound to find out eventually.

Instead, David comes up with his own plan, and heads to Highfield Prison to see his stepson, and arch-nemesis, face-to-face.

Later in the week, Shona is shocked when the police visit her at work to say that Clayton is in hospital, having attempted to take his own life!

“She races home in a blind panic, is upset and apprehensive to even mention Clayton in front of David,” Julia explains. “Also they’ve got lots going on in the family, but seeing Clayton becomes her priority so she races to hospital. She doesn’t think twice about that.”

But when she arrives at Weatherfield General, unaware that Clayton had been trying to contact her previous to David’s visit, she’s surprised to find that her son doesn’t want to see her.

“He’s very angry, so she’s very confused,” Julia continues. “He screams at her to get out, she can’t understand why and just wants to be with her son. At this point she knows he has tried to take his own life but can’t work out why, and why she wasn’t told. It is scary, it brings back a lot of the memory loss stuff.”

“When Shona finds out her husband has been gaslighting her and had a part in Clayton trying to take his own life, I dread to think what she’s going to do. But I don’t think she’ll take it lying down!”

3) Mason takes a risk for Tim and Sally

Over at No.4, Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally (Sally Dynevor) are reeling following the theft of their car, and Sally is particularly upset by the fact her mother’s engagement ring was also in the car.

After finding out that Mason (Luca Toolan) had been sleeping rough in their shed (or ‘summer house’ as Sally will correct you), Tim had allowed him to kip on their sofa, on the condition that Sally didn’t find out.

However it wasn’t Sally that they needed to worry about, when Mason’s brothers Logan (Harry Lowbridge) and Matty (Séamus McGoff) spotted him leaving No.4 early the next morning.

The two were very keen to find out about a reluctant Mason’s apparent new digs, dragging him away for a little chat. Later that day, Sally was horrified to find that the car had been stolen.

As Tim observed that the keys were missing and there was no sign of a forced entry, Sally realised that it must have been the mystery person who had left the rucksack in their shed. Realising she was right, Tim was forced to spill about giving Mason somewhere to sleep for the night.

Next week, Sally is fuming at Tim over the loss of the ring, and allowing Mason into their house in the first place. When Tim later spots Mason and his brothers in the precinct, he storms over to confront them.

Logan and Matty aren’t intimidated though, and simply laugh in Tim’s face. As the three skulk away, Tim can sense that Mason is scared of his older brothers and is simply towing the line.

When Mason later calls back round at No.4, Tim doesn’t even have time to ask what Mason wants before Sally grabs the teen, declaring that she’s calling the police!

Later, an anonymous tip-off alerts the police to the location of Tim and Sally’s car, much to their relief. Mason apologises to Tim for all the issues he’s caused them, before inadvertently letting slip that he tipped off the police himself.

Will Tim be willing to give Mason another chance?

4) Gemma refuses to forgive

Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) finally looks to have turned a corner following the death of husband Paul (Peter Ash), after reaching the brink last week.

After getting drunk at the Rovers, during the screening of Paul’s ashes being released into space, Billy had confessed to the packed pub that he had tried to kiss Todd (Gareth Pierce) on the day of Paul’s funeral.

Billy then proceeded to acquire another bottle of whisky and sat alone drinking behind the factory in the cold, seemingly ready to just slip away. However, as he struggled to stay awake, a vision of Paul appeared to Billy and begged him to go home before he froze to death.

Billy expressed how he didn’t feel live was worth living without Paul, particularly after betraying his memory, but Paul assured him that he didn’t care about the attempted kiss with Todd.

As Billy begin to lose consciousness, Paul begged him to not let his life end this way. Luckily, at that moment Paul was also appearing to Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) in a dream, who encouraged her to go and find her son-in-law.

Coming across Billy in the nick of time, Bernie took him home and the two finally made peace with each other,

But the news of Billy making a pass at Todd didn’t sit well with Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell), and she remains angry.

Bernie tries to assure Gemma that Paul wouldn’t want this, he’d want Billy to be part of the family. But Gemma storms out, refusing to forgive him for disrespecting her brother’s memory.

5) Lauren fears for the future

Also next week, as baby Frankie’s homecoming draws near, Lauren admits to Max that she’s constantly living in fear that social services will one day come and take Frankie away.

As Lauren cuddles Frankie, it’s a poignant moment between the pair as Max assures her that everything will be fine if they stick together…