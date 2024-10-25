5 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 28th October to 1st November

Next week on Emmerdale, Billy realises that he’s in over his head, Cain struggles as Moira heads away, and will Nicola call the police on Tom?

1) Billy realises the danger he’s in

Billy (Jaz Kontzle) realises that he may be in over his head next week, as the day of his next fight comes around.

Billy has been taking part in unlicensed boxing matches in order to support his family, with wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) oblivious to both his sideline and the danger that he is putting himself in. Although he has tried to talk Billy out of it, Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) has seen his determination and so reluctantly offered to help him out.

Medic John (Oliver Farnworth) has also given Billy the benefit of his advice and training in order to minimise any damage, and asked Aaron (Danny Miller) if he would be able to talk Billy around but to no avail.

Next week, the guilt is beginning to sit heavy on Billy’s shoulders, and whilst Dawn knows something is going on, she tries to put any suspicions to the back of her mind as she looks after the family.

Knowing the sort of people Billy would be dealing with, Aaron encourages Mack to try and convince Billy to pull out before it’s too late. Yet Billy is adamant that he needs to provide the money for his family.

It seems Billy does eventually begin to see sense though, as he approaches organiser Jade (Twinnie-Lee Moore) and brings up the idea of backing out. But it’s at this point that Billy realises he’s vastly underestimated Jade and her cronies, and it’s not going to be as simple as he hoped.

Mack’s horrified to later see Billy being escorted to the fight by Jade, and Billy explains that he really doesn’t have any choice in the matter. It’s been made clear that there will be dire consequences if he doesn’t take part.

Aaron convinces Mack to head to the fight location in order to provide some support. As Billy prepares himself for the fight, Jade explains the rules, leaving Billy horrified as he realises Aaron’s warnings were not unfounded about the true nature of the bout.

Billy knows he’s made a big mistake, but it’s too late to back out now…

2) Nicola threatens to call the police on Tom

Over at Victoria Cottage, there’s no doubt in Nicola’s (Nicola Wheeler) mind now that nephew Tom (James Chase) is not the upstanding citizen he claims to be.

Nicola and husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) have so far been blindly defending Tom against Belle’s (Eden Taylor-Draper) report of domestic abuse, but having noticed 9-year-old Carl (Charlie Joyce) now seems to have a deep fear of his cousin, Nicola is beginning to see Tom for what he is.

Next week, Nicola gently tries to coax Carl into opening up to her. But when Tom unexpectedly returns to the house just at the wrong moment, Carl clams up, leaving Nicola frustrated.

Nicola begins to relay her suspicions about Tom to Jimmy, and when she later finds Carl’s new remote-controlled car in the bin, it only confirms her theory further.

Tom had gifted the toy to Carl in the hope of buying his silence, after he’d lashed out on discovering Carl had given Tom’s tablet, containing vital evidence of Tom’s abuse, to Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir).

Carl later watched in fear from his bedroom window as Tom smashed up the tablet in the back garden.

Nicola questions Carl about her discovery, and whilst he does begin to open up, his fear of consequences still keeps him from revealing the full story.

It’s enough for Nicola though, who later confronts Tom about everything that’s been going on. Jimmy watches with growing concern as Tom struggles to maintain his fabricated narrative.

When Nicola threatens to involve the police, the stakes rise dramatically. Will Tom be able to extricate himself from his web of lies?

Later in the week, Nicola has had enough and decides to take action, but will her decision threaten to tear the family apart?

3) Gail embarks on a new interest

At The Woolpack, Gail (Rachael Gill-Davis) isn’t in a good mood as she relays her frustrations to Mary (Louise Jameson) and Bob (Tony Audenshaw) about something boyfriend Ryan (James Moore) has revealed to her.

But she’s soon buoyed when the pair suggest that she could take her mind off things, and embark on an exciting new chapter in her life, by joining their village book club!

4) Cain struggles as Moira heads away

Up at Butlers, Cain (Jeff Hordley) is struggling with the prospect of potentially losing Moira (Natalia J Robb) as her upcoming brain surgery looms. In the run-up to the op, Moira and son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) have decided to head away to spend some time with Moira’s other son Adam (Adam Thomas).

Although Cain had voiced his concerns as Moira continues to struggle with seizures, he’s surprised when the pair announce that they’re going ahead with the plan.

Cain is soon dwelling on the idea of not having Moira around. As the two later comfort each other, it’s a particularly emotional moment as they become painfully aware that they could soon be dealing with a far more permanent farewell…

5) Liam plans to end things with Ella

Meanwhile, Liam (Jonny McPherson) could find himself in deep water as he decides to act on his resurfaced feelings for Chas (Lucy Pargeter).

Whilst Liam has recently resumed his relationship with Ella (Paula Lane), following their dramatic break-up when the truth about her killer past was revealed, Liam has always held a torch for Chas.

When the pair had a brief dalliance several months ago, Liam discovered a lump in Chas’s breast which was subsequently revealed as cancer, leading Chas to put a potential relationship with Liam on the backburner.

Sparks have been flying between Liam and Chas in recent times however, and next week Liam struggles to contain his feelings as Chas invites both him and Ella to a Halloween shindig at the pub.

When Liam later decides to open up to Chas about his true feelings for her, he’s surprised when she admits that she feels the same way, and the two end up locking lips.

Liam knows that he has to end things with Ella before things go any further, but little does he realise that someone else is preparing to deliver a blow to Ella of their own.

Paddy has been tasked with letting Ella go from her receptionist job at the vets, and as he awkwardly keeps trying to put things off, Ella can’t help but notice his strange behaviour towards her.

As she faces losing both her job and her boyfriend in quick succession, will Paddy and Liam’s conversations go to plan?