14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 30th September to 3rd October

Next week on Neighbours, Andrew rejects Wendy’s attempts at reconciliation, Terese falls to pieces, Isla suffers a scare, and Holly faces an uncertain future.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 30th September to Thursday 3rd October.

1) Wendy begs for Andrew’s forgiveness

This week, Justin (Richard Sutherland) took a number of Ramsay Street residents hostage at The Waterhole, as he demanded Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) give back the money she stole from Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) locker at Lassiters.

Only near the end of the siege did we learn that Wendy (Candice Leask) was hiding in the back room of the pub with Quinn (Louis Lè).

Andrew (Lloyd Will) froze when he heard Quinn and Wendy’s voices down the phone, potentially putting the rescue operation at risk.

Thankfully Felix’s (James Beaufort) actions saved the day and everyone got out unscathed. Returning to the drama on Monday, Wendy tries to explain to Andrew why she ended up in The Warterhole office to Andrew, but he’s cold and forgiving.

Andrew leaves before Wendy can get her explanation out, so Wendy turns to Sadie (Emerald Chan), hoping to get her daughter on side.

Wendy explains that Quinn tricked her into meeting him under the guise of being her next mentor, and Sadie can’t help but feel sorry for her mum.

2) Andrew rejects Wendy

Wendy approaches Andrew and asks him to put an intervention order on Quinn, hoping it’ll stop him from interfering and help win back Andrew’s trust.

Yet Andrew rejects her victim status, claiming that Quinn isn’t to blame here – Wendy is. He reveals that her presence caused him to freeze up in a vital moment, humiliating him in front of his colleagues and putting the hostages at risk.

When Wendy later makes one more attempt to make amends, thinking that she now better understands the source of Andrew’s anger, he rejects her completely – he’s heard this speech one too many times before!

3) Holly fears a conviction

With Holly’s actions having led to the siege, she’s surprised when she’s allowed to return home without a charge after coming clean to the police.

While Karl (Alan Fletcher), Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) do their best to keep her mind off her turbulent future, Holly can’t help but look up the potential sentences for a theft charge.

Learning that she could get up to ten years if convicted, Holly begins to spiral, pessimistic about her chances.

It’s Paul (Stefan Dennis) who manages to break her out of her panic, thanking her for saving her life during the siege and letting her know that she’ll always have a job at Lassiters if she wants it, no matter what the future holds.

4) Terese falls to pieces

Terese is also rocked by the events at The Waterhole, having panicked after realising that Paul was inside.

She checks on her ex-husband and is soon drawn into the comfort of their old routine. She forces herself to leave before they can get too comfortable, and seeks out Susan’s company.

However, Susan and Karl are too preoccupied with Holly to realise that their friend is desperate for company. Terese returns home to No. 22 but can’t bear the emptiness of her former marital home with Toadie, and turns to Jane (Annie Jones), only to find that door closed to her as well.

Terese forces herself to return to her own home, but bumps into Paul on the way. He’s the only one who can see that she’s struggling and offers her his companionship.

Terese is tempted but finds the courage to turn him down, pretending that she’s looking forward to a night on her own.

She embarks on a night of self-care, but as she’s confronted with constant reminders of the life Toadie has taken from her, she falls to pieces.

5) Paul and Terese struggle to resist each other

The following morning, Terese is hit by another wave of grief as she heads downstairs to find the remains of the broken picture frames from her outburst the night before.

Jane drops by, and Terese quickly hides the box of smashed glass and memories, avoiding uncomfortable questions as she masks her feelings.

Later, Terese spots Paul, but she resists the urge to connect with him again. She ends up confiding in a compassionate Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and confesses that she wants to go to Paul, but her gut is telling her not to.

Yet Paul has sensed that she’s struggling, and later that day he turns up at her doorstep with lunch. As Terese gives in and invites him inside, the pair open up on the trauma of the recent events, but both are wary not to overstep.

When Paul heads to the kitchen to make tea, he returns to the living room to find Terese asleep on the couch. He lovingly covers her with a blanket before doing the right thing and leaving.

6) Isla suffers a scare

With Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) living apart after Aaron discovered her list of evidence against him, their co-parenting has become ever more difficult.

Next week, Nic is surprised when Jane can’t take Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) for the day as she’s got Eirene Rising work to do. Jane points out that Nicolette should have been more organised with childcare, leaving Nic feeling patronised.

Nic is forced to take Isla to work with her, setting her up in the Harold’s kitchen with books and toys. She later tries to offload Isla onto Aaron, but he too becomes annoyed with her for not planning her childcare arrangements better.

With no success finding a last-minute babysitter, Nicolette panics when she hears a shriek from the kitchen. She and Cara (Sara West) rush in to find Isla has burnt her hand, and while Nic does her best to soothe her daughter, her heart is racing.

7) Tensions boil over at No. 32

Things go from bad to worse for Nicolette when she faces Krista’s (Majella Davis) wrath.

There’s a planned network outage at No. 32, but Nic forgets to let her housemates know, so Krista is annoyed when she can’t connect to the internet for an important meeting. Krista didn’t want Nicolette to move in in the first place, and now thinks that her gut instinct was right.

Nicolette tries to make up for her communication error by offering to help Krista with her laundry so she can rush off and find some wifi.

However, when Krista returns to No. 32 that evening, wanting to change into some clean clothes for a date with Leo (Tim Kano), she’s fuming when she finds Nicolette hasn’t done the laundry after all.

Krista vents to Leo, telling him she thinks it’s time to move out. Byron overhears their conversation and begs Krista to stay, but can he talk her round?

8) Byron gets his risqué on

Krista is currently busy planning a “boylesque” night at Lassiters, and despite Paul’s reservations, she’s determined to make the event a success.

Aaron is already signed up to perform, and Krista hires Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) as her creative consultant, and pair get cracking on recruiting performers for Aaron’s training regime.

They accost Byron and try to convince him to take part, but he refuses – while he’s happy to help out, he’s not taking his clothes off.

Not ones to give up that easily, Krista and Melanie tempt Byron into meeting them again, this time surprising him with thumping music and an enthusiastic Aaron, who pulls him into an impromptu dance routine.

Despite his concerns, Byron admits that he’s enjoying himself and agrees to take part.

9) Nicolette and Aaron come to an agreement

After Isla’s accident at Harold’s, Nicolette is left shaking, and fearful of another huge row with Aaron and Jane.

Thanks to Remi’s quick treatment, the burns aren’t a big concern, and Nicolette takes the opportunity to point out that Aaron and Jane’s efforts to punish her are only hurting Isla, as she was doing her best to find childcare cover.

Aaron takes her point and reaches a fragile truce with Nicolette, as they agree on a more open approach to co-parenting in an effort to put their daughter first.

10) Melanie hopes she’s found ‘the one’

With Krista planning to move out of No. 32, Leo attempts to suggest that they move in together, but Melanie gets there first, offering Krista the spare room in her new apartment in Lassiters.

Krista gladly accepts her offer, and the former nanny and charge enjoy a return to the playful relationship they had during Krista’s teenage years.

As they enjoy each other’s company, Melanie admits to Krista that she’s made a new romantic connection online. While the man’s identity remains a mystery for now (though new mid-October spoilers potentially give us a clue), Melanie has high hopes that she’s finally met the one.

The following day, Melanie bites the bullet and asks her new man to meet up. Krista is full of encouragement, but is there more to Mel’s mystery man than meets the eye?

11) Dex tries to cheer up JJ

Dex (Marley Williams) is worried about JJ’s (Riley Bryant) state of mind following Felix’s return to town and Nell’s (Ayisha Salem Towner) departure with Toadie.

He calls on Cara and Remi to join him in a trivia competition to help distract his brother. The efforts appear to be working, until another missed call with Nell dampens JJ’s spirits, and fresh news about Felix firmly derails the plan.

Still, JJ is touched by his little brother’s attempts to cheer him up, and Dex chalks it up as a win.

12) Karl makes a controversial offer

After reconnecting with his old housemate Geno Esposito (Shane McNamara), Harold (Ian Smith) stumbles upon Felix during a moment of prayer, and takes an opportunity to bond with a fellow believer.

Learning that Felix is still searching for a job, and knowing that Karl is currently short-staffed at the tram, Harold suggests that the pair could do with having a chat.

Susan was impressed by Felix’s heroics during the Waterhole siege, and urges Karl to give the ex-crim a shot.

Felix is nervous, knowing he’s got plenty of enemies in Erinsborough, and he’s proven right when Cara gets wind of the plan.

She explodes at Karl, but he retorts that Felix had told him he’d only take the job if he cleared it with the Varga-Murphys first – he had no intention of doing it without their permission.

Felix eventually turns down the job offer, but Remi shocks Cara by suggesting that the idea has merit. She’s exasperated that Cara can’t see that Felix really does seem to be trying to be a better person.

Cara, however, continues to refuse to fall for the Saint Felix act, instead wishing he’d disappear from their lives. When she sees Felix hovering near JJ once more, she makes a fateful decision…

13) Wendy gives Andrew a reality check

As Wendy heads back to work for the first time since the siege, she desperately tries to hold it together.

Felix can see that she’s struggling, and confronts Andrew about it. Andrew takes his words on board and checks in on Wendy at The Waterhole, but she delivers him a harsh dose of reality.

14) Holly learns her fate

By our final trip to Erinsborough next Thursday, Holly has spent an anxious week waiting for the police to deliver her fate.

When it seems she wants to bury her head in the sand, Karl is forced to take a firm approach as he prepares her for the worst.

Finally, Andrew delivers the verdict, and Holly has to face up to her reality…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 30th September (Episode 9120)

A young resident’s future hangs in doubt.

Terese finds herself on the outskirts.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 9121)

Tensions simmer in the Share House.

Terese does battle with her head and heart.

Nicolette’s new work-life balance teeters.

Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 9122)

Karl makes a controversial offer.

Dex co-opts his family into a plan.

Krista embraces a new chapter.

Isla’s scare forces a reckoning.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 9123)

A rift opens up between Cara and Remi

A resident fearfully awaits their verdict.

Melanie takes a leap of faith.

Monday 7th October (Episode 9124)

An unannounced return throws a family into turmoil.

Melanie’s hopes are dashed.

Paul realises he’s too close to the edge.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 9125)

An apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street.

Paul approaches Susan and Karl with a heartfelt request.

Aaron’s grand plans hit a snag.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 9126)

Jane steps up to protect her children.

Holly keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest.

Boylesque takes an unexpected turn for Aaron.

Thursday 10th October (Episode 9127)

Terese sets out on a controversial mission.

Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.

Holly takes annoyance with a concerned co-worker.

Dex gets a surprising offer.