Next week on Neighbours, Holly is caught with Heath’s stolen cash, Felix’s release worries Andrew and JJ, Nicolette is left all alone, and Amira returns with bad news.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 9th to Thursday 12th August.

1) Terese tests Karl and Susan’s patience

Newly single Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) was left devastated when Toadie (Ryan Moloney) safely returned from his outback ordeal, only to end their marriage days later.

Confessing that he’d never given himself time to grieve the wives he’d lost, Toadie told Terese that a vision in the outback had made him realise that he kept rushing into love, and he needed to break the habit.

Terese has been throwing herself into work ever since, and continues to do so next week.

She tests Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) patience as she oversteps on all fronts, and it takes a talking-to from Paul (Stefan Dennis) for her to realise that she’s using work as an emotional shield.

Terese admits that he’s right, then apologises to Karl and Susan for her misplaced intensity, explaining that the fact only dawned on her while talking to Paul.

Terese’s words lead Karl and Susan to worry about how much time Terese is spending with Paul, concerned she’s going to make the same mistake as Toadie and rebound straight into another relationship – and worse, one that’s failed multiple times before.

2) Toadie accepts Mackenzie’s resignation

With Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Haz (Shiv Palekar) set to depart Erinsborough for Paris in the coming weeks, Mackenzie formally tenders her resignation at Rebecchi Law.

Toadie accepts, offering Mack congratulations on her new job. She confesses that she’ll miss Erinsborough, but that leaving will give her and Haz a chance to start afresh, unburdened by their history on Ramsay Street.

Her words resonate with Toadie and his current personal crisis. He’s spent weeks being haunted by memories of his ex-wives, and he’s got another one to add to the list as he comes across Terese and Paul laughing together.

He then spots Sonya’s mural and Melanie’s Drinks Divas van. Surrounded by ghosts of wives and lives past, is he about to be inspired by Mackenzie and make a fresh start of his own?

3) Holly gets generous

Mackenzie and Haz got engaged this week, and with only two weeks until Mack starts her new job in Paris, they’re planning a super speedy wedding.

Mack tries on wedding dresses from an online service, but she isn’t thrilled by any of the options. Yet with her tight budget and even tighter timeline, she realises she doesn’t have much choice.

As she and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) continue the search, Mackenzie shows Holly a dress she loves, way out of her budget, as a guide.

Later, Holly surprises Mackenzie with a gift of the very same expensive dress – but where has she got the money?

4) Wendy’s betrayal has a positive effect

The end of this week saw Wendy (Candice Leask) go against Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) wishes and pay Felix (James Beaufort) a visit in hospital.

Despite Felix’s injuries, Andrew had insisted that he wanted nothing to do with his brother, and forbade Wendy and Sadie from having anything to do with him.

Wendy thought Andrew was taking things too far, and visited Felix at Erinsborough Hospital, hoping she could mend the rift between the warring brothers.

Returning to the drama next week, Felix admits that he isn’t holding out any hope for reconciliation, knowing his past bad behaviour is the cause of Andrew’s anger.

Wendy is surprised by Felix’s uncharacteristic humility and hopes she’ll be able to talk Andrew around.

Yet before she has a chance to tell her husband about her visit, Andrew pops over to visit JJ (Riley Bryant), wanting to make sure he’s not too overwhelmed by Felix’s reappearance.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) happens to mention that she saw Wendy visiting Felix, leaving Andrew furious.

He rushes to Erinsborough Hospital, where he confronts Wendy, feeling betrayed yet again. Wendy is apologetic but explains that Felix has changed, and encourages her husband to talk to him.

Andrew reluctantly agrees, and is thrown when he learns that Felix’s injuries were a result of him trying to protect the guards and bystander inmates.

Felix later learns that his heroic actions mean he’s being considered for early release.

5) Nicolette is caught out

Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) secret list of Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) various transgressions has already cost her her relationship with Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), but it’s about to cost her a whole lot more.

Next week, Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) accidentally knocks a smoothie over Nicolette’s phone as they hang out with Aaron at Harold’s.

Nic panics about the hundreds of un-backed-up photos, including countless ones of David (Takaya Honda), and calls on Haz to help.

Haz manages to get the moisture out and sets about backing up the photos, notes and call logs. When he’s forced to head back to work, he leaves Aaron to look after the procedure.

When Aaron spots a folder named ‘FAMILY,’ he can’t resist the temptation to open it. However, it’s far from what he expected, as he discovers Nicolette’s dossier of evidence she’s been amassing against him!

6) Nicolette is left alone

Aaron demands an explanation from Nicolette, and questions whether she was plotting a custody battle or planning to run away again.

Nicolette insists that the document was just an insurance policy from long ago, and she had no intention of using it.

However, Aaron reveals that he knows it was last modified just weeks ago, when he suggested using David’s life insurance to buy a house together.

Feeling completely betrayed, Aaron is left at a loss for how he can continue to co-parent with Nicolette.

Nicolette then tries to explain herself to Jane (Annie Jones), but Jane points out that Nicolette is the one who’s been repeatedly untrustworthy, not Aaron.

Leo (Tim Kano) is also on Aaron’s side, and declares that Nicolette will only be a silent partner at Yorokobi going forward, until he can afford to buy her out.

Jane then makes a monumental decision – explaining to Nicolette that it’s unreasonable to expect Aaron live under the same roof as her, she kicks her out of No. 24!

7) Byron takes drastic action

With Mackenzie and Haz planning to move to Paris, Krista (Majella Davis) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) begin the stressful task of searching for new housemates.

Byron opens up to Haz about how he’s scared that everything will change with the share house breaking up.

Haz admits he’s nervous about tackling life in Paris without his friends and family around, and his words give Byron inspiration for the perfect wedding gift.

Later, the No. 32 housemates receive a horrible shock when their new landlord Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton) invites herself to Haz and Mackenzie’s wedding.

Determined to save the wedding from being ‘Punted,’ Byron makes a risky move as he gives Vera an incorrect date…

With new spoilers for late September teasing that “Vera is out for vengeance,” will he come to regret his lie?

8) Paul continues to prioritise Terese

Krista and Leo can’t help but notice when Paul begins to prioritise Terese over work, sharing the Kennedys’ worry that Paul is going to try and weasel his way back into his ex-wife’s life.

Meanwhile, Terese is grateful when Paul alleviates her worries about attending Mackenzie and Haz’s upcoming wedding.

Toadie has spotted the growing intimacy between the two exes, and warns Paul that the last thing that Terese needs is him crowding him.

However, Paul retorts that Toadie has no idea what Terese needs, which is precisely why they’re no longer together.

Yet with Paul’s mind elsewhere, he later dismisses Krista’s idea that Lassiters should buy Harold’s, leaving her feeling rejected yet again.

9) Amira returns with bad news

Haz’s sister Amira (Maria Thattil) returns to Erinsborough next week, after making a brief appearance back in May.

Haz is delighted by his sister’s arrival, and with everyone in a joyful pre-wedding spirit, he wishes his parents were also already there to join the fun.

Nicolette, noting that Amira keeps changing the subject whenever Haz mentions their parents, pulls her to one side and asks her what’s going on.

She’s forced to confess that her and Haz’s parents aren’t as far along in forgiving Haz as he seems to think, and that they’re refusing to come to the wedding.

Overhearing the confession, Mackenzie thinks that they need to tell Haz, but Amira can’t bring herself to impart the bad news.

Mackenzie reluctantly resolves to take on the task, but finds she can’t go through with it. Amira tells her how sad it is that her parents can’t see the wonderful life that Haz has built for himself in Erinsborough – if they could, they might be more forgiving.

Amira’s words give Byron an idea – they should record video testimonials from all of Haz’s friends to send to them!

10) Holly struggles to keep her secret

It’s recently been revealed that Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has got hold of Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) Lassiters locker key, and after sneaking into the changing rooms, she found a bag stuffed with cash hidden inside.

She stashed it in the Kennedys’ backyard, and next week she’s on edge as she desperately tries to keep Karl away from the illicit stash.

When she returns from another spending spree, Karl and Susan express their confirm that she’s using retail therapy to deal with her recent traumas.

When they question her on how she has so much to spend, she claims that she got the money from selling the necklace Heath gave to her, and insists she’s turning something bad into something good.

She’s confident that she’s put them off the scent, but when she returns home to relocate her bag of cash, she’s caught red-handed by Wendy!

11) Holly’s lies grow

After getting busted by Wendy, Holly is forced to admit that the money belonged to Heath.

She tries to justify keeping the money as victim’s compensation for everything she endured at the hands of Heath, and explains that nobody will miss the money as it’ll all be accounted for by Tess.

However, Wendy threatens to tell Karl and Susan, forcing Holly to agree to come clean to Andrew. She returns the money to him, but lies about the amount, claiming it was only $10,000 when it was actually significantly more.

Andrew and Wendy decide not to tell Karl and Susan, believing that Holly just had a momentary lapse of judgement and has ultimately done the right thing in coming clean.

Yet Holly continues to hide the fact that she’s already spent some of the money, and that she’s still holding onto a substantial sum. Later, she starts looking into buying a $50,000 car…

How long can she hide her forbidden wealth?

12) Felix is released

After the revelation that Felix helped protect guards and fellow inmates in the recent brawl, Andrew breaks the news to Cara (Sara West), Remi and JJ that Felix is being released.

JJ confides in Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) that he’s apprehensive about Felix being back in town.

Meanwhile, Andrew tells his brother that he’s made arrangements to help integrate him back into the community, including finding him accommodation in a halfway house and helping to pay his living costs until he finds a job.

While Felix is grateful, Andrew makes it clear that his help doesn’t signify forgiveness – it’s on the condition that he stays away from his family and the Varga-Murphys for good. However, Cara and Remi remain sceptical that he’ll do so.

It’s later revealed that Felix’s new attitude and outlook aren’t just the result of his time behind bars – he’s found God and religion!

13) Nell and JJ are busted

Nell and JJ have been keeping their relationship a secret since sharing a kiss a couple of weeks ago, but not for much longer.

With Toadie and Terese having separated, Nell is worried that she’ll be forced to move off Ramsay Street, and she asks Terese if she’d be open to her staying over at No. 22 a couple of times a week.

Terese is moved by the offer and agrees to it, not realising that Nell is only asking so she can stay close to JJ.

However, soon after, Terese and Toadie walk in on Nell and JJ locking lips. The pair are officially busted!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 9th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 12th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.

Monday 16th September (Episode 9112 / 209)

A disturbing phone call is overheard.

Byron’s grand plan fails.

A protective parent reveals their fears.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 9113 / 210)

Danger continues to stalk a hopeful couple, as the residents of Ramsay Street gather for a celebration of love.

Wednesday 18th September (Episode 9114 / 211)

A neighbour crashes into mortal danger.

Aaron lays down an ultimatum.

Vera is out for vengeance.

Thursday 19th September (Episode 9115 / 212)

Nicolette faces a hurtful betrayal.

Paul plays Krista at her own game.

Sadie goes undercover.