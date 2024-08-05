Neighbours Spoilers – Holly flares with jealousy over Heath

Next week on Neighbours, Holly’s jealousy flares as she catches Heath and Tess together. Will her new fling lead to heartbreak, or something much worse?

Recent weeks have seen the return of Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida), the former second-in-command of Conrad Sinclair.

Conrad was the rich businessman and head of Sincorp, the business which took over Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) share of Lassiters after her divorce from Paul (Stefan Dennis).

Tess brought with her a handsome man named Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza), who quickly caught the attention of Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall).

While Tess claims to be in Erinsborough to keep an eye on Sincorp’s investments, it soon becomes clear that she and Heath are up to no good.

This week, Holly enjoys her steamy liaisons with Heath, and the wealthy American basks in Holly’s appreciation of his lavish car, house and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Sadie (Emerald Chan) is keen to get the lowdown on Holly’s mysterious new man, but Holly quickly shuts the subject down when Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) joins them.

When Mack reveals that Heath is a new client at Rebecchi Law, Holly privately reveals to Sadie that Heath also happens to be her mystery man.

Sadie cautions Holly against getting involved with a colleague after finding out that he’s involved in Lassiters, but Holly insists that she’s got her eyes wide open and is going to keep having fun.

This Thursday (8th August), Sadie is shocked to catch Heath sharing a clandestine kiss with Tess.

Concerned for her friend, she finds Holly and relays what she’s discovered, but Holly buries her hurt and pretends that Heath’s other romantic partner doesn’t bother her nor impact their casual relationship.

Yet Holly is angry, and when she confronts Heath, he attempts to level her anger by offering her expensive gifts. Holly suddenly finds herself channelling her mum, Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), and she’s tempted by Heath’s offer.

She reveals to Heath that she’s happy for him to see other people, as long as he makes it worth her while.

“I think in the case of Heath, she knows he’s a player. She knows, she’s aware, she knows what’s going on,” Lucinda Armstrong Hall tells Back to the Bay.

“But she decides that it’s just going to be a bit of fun anyway. Unfortunately, she keeps finding herself in these bad situations with these bad boys.

She loves a bad boy. What can I say?”

Yet in next Monday’s episode (12th August), Holly catches Heath and Tess post-coital, and she can’t help but flair with jealousy.

When Heath later checks in with her, she admits that sharing him is harder than she thought it would be, but she promises to do better.

Later, she confesses to Sadie that she’s hooked up with Heath again. Sadie reiterates that she thinks Holly is making a bad decision, but Holly is confident that she’s got it under control.

Meanwhile, Tess thinks that she’s got the upper hand with Paul (Stefan Dennis) after his return to Erinsborough.

Later this week, she tells him that the Sinclairs are looking to divest in some of their businesses, and that there’s the opportunity for him to buy back their share and finally regain full control of Lassiters.

While Paul agrees and shakes hands with Tess, despite the sale meaning that Krista (Majella Davis) would be out of a job, he’s actually playing Tess as he tries to figure out her real game.

In fact, Paul, Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo (Tim Kano) are all working together to try and work out what Tess is up to. Tick tock…

The new Lassiters storyline will reach its climax in a few weeks time, as Holly and Heath head to the outback together as part of Neighbours‘ big ‘Death in the Outback‘ week.

The week sees the pair disappear together, and Holly’s friends and family soon begin to fear for her wellbeing.

Recently released photos for the week show Holly growing increasingly concerned by her new fling’s actions, culminating in her looking dirty and dishevelled as she takes in a shocking scene.

Just what kind of danger is Holly in?

‘Neighbours: Death in the Outback’ week airs from Monday 19th August.

Elsewhere next week, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Kiri’s (Gemma Bird Matheson) newly rekindled relationship hits a bump when Kiri tells Nic that she’s heading to Sasha’s old church for its last mass before it closes.

This drags up Nicolette’s historical concerns about Kiri and her Christian faith, and how she feels like she can’t compete with it.

When Kiri calls her on this, Nicolette admits her fears and the pair finally have an honest talk.

Kiri reassures Nicolette that she can balance her relationship and religion, and Nic promises to find a way to accept her faith.

After their heart-to-heart, the couple are stronger than ever, but with Nicolette’s growing concern at Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) long list of transgressions, it surely won’t be long until things explode…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 5th August (Episode 9088 / 185)

Aaron and Nicolette’s relationship is tested.

Holly’s liaisons heat up to the next level.

Toadie’s private anxiety grows.

Tuesday 6th August (Episode 9089 / 186)

Mackenzie uncovers disturbing intel.

Dex makes a questionable decision.

Nell is shaken by a devastating discovery.

Toadie sees someone behind Terese’s back.

Wednesday 7th August (Episode 9090 / 187)

Nell’s discovery causes ripples.

Wendy struggles with the spotlight.

Dex is challenged to come clean.

Thursday 8th August (Episode 9091 / 188)

Paul receives an offer too good to be true.

Aaron navigates fresh heartbreak.

Cara learns a painful truth.

Holly channels her DNA.

Monday 12th August (Episode 9092 / 189)

Holly struggles with her choice.

Nicolette fears history is repeating.

Toadie has a meltdown.

Tuesday 13th August (Episode 9093 / 190)

Nicolette is caught out.

Toadie struggles with the consequences of his explosive outburst.

Paul looks to the future.

Haz considers a major reboot.

Wednesday 14th August (Episode 9094 / 191)

Nicolette tries to salvage her mistake.

Dex puts his heart on the line.

Wendy crosses a line.

Thursday 15th August (Episode 9095 / 192)

Toadie reaches breaking point.

Nell takes a step towards romance.

Andrew and Wendy are confronted by home truths.

Nicolette’s nervous panic strikes again.