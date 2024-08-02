Next week on Neighbours, Nicolette’s issues with Aaron grow, Holly’s fling heats up, Dex’s attempt to help backfires, Paul returns, and Toadie keeps a secret from Terese.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 5th to Thursday 8th August.

1) Nicolette reels from Aaron’s confession

The end of this week saw Nicolette (Hannah Monson) walk in just as Aaron (Matt Wilson) was leaving Logan (Matthew Backer) a voicemail, revealing his worries that he may have been infected with Hep B.

Next week, Nicolette reels from Aaron’s confession that not only did he sleep with Logan, but he hid a major health crisis from her.

Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) encourages Nicolette to show compassion, but Nic struggles – all of Aaron’s previous transgressions are still in the back of her mind.

Meanwhile, Leo (Tim Kano) encourages Aaron not to feel guilty for seeking a connection with someone new, and urges him to forgive himself for trying to navigate life without David (Takaya Honda).

Aaron takes Leo’s words on board and his guilt slowly fades, and he feels even better when Nicolette and Kiri show up at the hospital to support him.

As Cara gives Aaron his immunisation results, will he get the good news he’s hoping for?

2) Nicolette’s list grows…

As Aaron apologises to Nicolette for not being upfront, she offers her own apology for her harsh judgement and assures him that she’ll always have his back.

Later, Kiri tells Nicolette just how proud she is for showing emotional consideration towards Aaron, and expresses that she can see it’s clear that she’s grown as a person.

As Nicolette and Kiri profess their love for each other, it seems that the newly reunited couple are stronger than ever… however, when Nic is alone, she secretly adds Aaron’s latest drama to her ever-growing list of his transgressions.

Where is this leading?

3) Holly’s steamy liaison continues

This week saw the arrival of Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza), the smooth-talking American businessman who Tess (Anica Calida) has made her second in command – though it soon became clear that the pair are up to no good.

Heath quickly attracted the attention of Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), and next week sees the pair enjoy a steamy liaison as Holly is bowled over by the newcomer’s lavish car, house and lifestyle.

When Tess spots Heath talking to Toadie (Ryan Moloney), he admits that he brought them a property in Hawaii as a surprise.

Tess furiously dresses Heath down for drawing attention to himself by using the law firm in the grounds of Lassiters, and Heath is left firmly in the doghouse.

Needing a confidence boost, Heath tells an enthusiastic Holly that he wants to see her again. Sadie (Emerald Chan) is keen to get the gossip on Holly’s hot new love interest, but Holly quickly shuts the subject down when Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) joins them.

However, after Mackenzie drops into conversation that Heath is a new client at Rebecchi Law, Holly privately reveals to Sadie that Heath also happens to be her mystery man.

Sadie warns Holly against hooking up with a colleague, but Holly insists that she’s got her eyes open and is going to keep having fun.

Yet with new Death in the Outback Week spoilers teasing that Holly gets into serious trouble later this month, Holly has no idea of the dangers posed by Heath.

4) Terese makes a big move

Despite Terese’s (Rebecca Elmaloglou) ex-husband Brad Willis (Kip Gamblin) cheating on her with another woman, Terese has always kept the Willis surname, even after marrying Paul (Steffan Dennis) and later Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Next week, Terese confides in Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and reveals she’s considering changing her surname to Rebecchi.

Meanwhile, Toadie is worried when Terese notices just how uncomfortable Melanie is around them.

This week saw Toadie explode at Melanie in front of Sonya’s memorial wall, as he exclaimed that nobody would get in the way of his relationship with Terese – not Melanie, not Sonya, and not Dee.

Toadie is relieved when Terese assumes that Melanie’s awkwardness is simply due to their upcoming anniversary party, and Mel uneasily goes along with it to protect Toadie’s confidence.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) encourages Toadie to speak to someone about his diminishing emotional state. Later, when Terese broaches the change of name with her husband, Toadie covers his unease with feigned enthusiasm.

Karl sees through Toadie’s façade and again urges him to seek help. At his wit’s end, Toadie places a call to counsellor Rhonda Del Rubio (Rebekah Robertson) for an appointment… but he doesn’t want Terese involved!

5) Mackenzie goes snooping

Convinced that there’s something shady about new arrival Heath, Mackenzie decides to do some sluthing next week, and discovers that he’s going by two different names.

She reveals her findings to Toadie and Krista (Majella Davis) – Heath’s alter ego Heath Silverson was convicted of fraud.

A concerned Krista goes to Tess with the new info, and Tess feigns shock, before lashing out at Heath for drawing yet more attention to himself.

The dodgy pair come up with a story which Heath delivers to Krista, as he explains that he was an unwitting accomplice in a dodgy deal.

Krista is still worried that he’s untrustworthy, but Tess encourages her to give Heath the benefit of the doubt, just like people have done for Krista many times in the past. Gaslighting a gogo.

6) Dex tries to help

Cara (Sara West) has finally admitted to her family that she’s studying a computing course at Eden University, and wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) has given her nothing but support.

Yet next week, some well-intentioned support from Dex (Marley Williams) is about to get Cara in a world of trouble.

When Cara struggles with a coding assignment, Remi and Dex quickly pick up on her anxiety. While Remi can only encourage her to have faith in herself, a concerned Dex has a better idea.

He secretly gets to work on her assignment, and when Haz (Shiv Palekar) drops by, Dex sneakily asks him a tech question to ensure his mum’s success.

Haz helps him out, but can’t help but feel suspicious as to what Dex is up to. When Cara returns home planning to give her work one final look over, an anxious Dex enlists Remi to help convince Cara to just send it off.

Cara does exactly that, with no idea that her son has completely redone her work.

7) Nell is in for a shock

Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) finally knows that both JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex have a crush on her, and the revelation nearly ended her friendship with both of them.

Next week, JJ spots Nell practising her karate moves and offers to step in, hoping to build briges and repair the friendship.

As the pair chat, Nell reveals that her mum used to own a nursery, but she shuts the conversation down when JJ queries why she hasn’t been there in such a long time.

JJ eventually persuades Nell to come with him to the nursery, and helps when Nell has an emotional wobble.

What Nell doesn’t know is that the tenant has given up the nursery and that it’s in a bad way. As she and JJ enter, Nell is shaken to find her mum’s old business run down and abandoned.

8) Toadie opens up to Rhonda

Back on Ramsay Street, Toadie and Terese continue to plan their wedding anniversary party. However, between that and Terese’s plans to become a fully-fledged Rebecchi, it’s apparent that Toadie is growing increasingly uneasy.

Unbeknownst to Terese, Toadie has started solo counselling sessions with Rhonda. He confides in her about his recent inner turmoil and reminds of past loves, and confesses that he feels like he’s drowning.

9) Terese rallies the troops

Nell returns to No. 22 angry and upset after the discovery that Sonya’s former nursery has become a wasteland. When Toadie reveals that he already knew, both Nell and Terese are shocked.

Toadie reveals that they’ve been struggling to find a new tenant for a while, with the agent wanting him to lease the space as something other than a nursery, which he can’t bring himself to do.

Terese is hurt that Toadie felt like he couldn’t talk to her about it, and despite Toadie’s reasoning, she can’t get her head around it.

Later, Terese confides in Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and expresses her concerns. Susan explains that anything to do with Sonya would be a sensitive subject, but offers to help with a clean-up of the nursery.

While they’re happy to help, both Susan and Karl are concerned about being in the middle of the growing tension between Toadie and Terese.

10) Wendy’s mentorship ceremony arrives

Wendy (Candice Leask) has been feeling down since being announced as the winner of the Gatsford Mentorship programme at Eden Uni.

While she should be ecstatic, fellow student Heidi expressed her opinion that her big win was just a diversity move by the uni to bring them some good PR.

Next week, as Wendy’s mentorship ceremony arrives, Andrew (Lloyd Will) makes it clear that he’ll support his wife no matter how she chooses to approach her acceptance speech.

Her new friend Quinn (Louis Lè) understood her upset, sympathising with how difficult it was to navigate her Asian heritage whilst living in Australia.

Next week he acknowledges the tricky situation she’s found herself in, as Wendy admits she feels unfairly burdened with the pressure of putting herself on the line to call out others.

As Wendy takes to the stage, she has a chance of heart and improves a short, gracious speech. She’s left wondering whether she should have spoken up for herself, but Quinn tells her that the best statement she can make is to embrace all of the opportunities the mentorship gives her.

Later, noticing her mum’s growing connection to Quinn, a curious Sadie (Emerald Chan) probes Wendy’s new friendship.

Wendy admits that she’s glad to have made a close friend on the same wavelength… but we’re still left wondering if there’s more to the friendship than meets the eye.

11) Remi keeps Dex’s secret

With JJ and Nell’s friendship repaired after JJ accompanied her to the nursery, Dex is stung when he spots the pair talking.

Dex accepts JJ’s explanation that Nell simply needed a friend, but his mind is preoccupied by a more pressing problem… Cara’s assignment.

Cara is gobsmacked to receive her first High Distinction, and Dex is initially thrilled that his secret efforts to help her have worked.

But when the Varga-Murphys head to Harold’s to celebrate, Haz’s ears perk up when he hears that the high grade was for a programming assessment.

Knowing that he’s been busted, Dex pleads with Haz not to say anything. Eventually, Haz’s conscience wins out and he confides in Remi about what Dex has done.

When Cara bounces in on a high after signing up for an advanced coding module, Remi decides to keep her son’s actions a secret, for now…

12) Paul returns to Erinsborough

Paul left Erinsborough last month, heading to New York after the death of his aunt Rosemary (Joy Chambers).

Now, he’s back, and his return rattles Tess and Heath as they prepare to scam the hotel.

Wanting to keep Paul distracted, Tess makes him a tempting offer – the chance to buy out the Sinclair family’s share of Lassiters and restore him to full ownership of the hotel.

13) Paul, Leo and Krista play Tess

When Krista and Leo express their concern about Tess’s true purpose in Erinsborough, Paul doesn’t mention the offer to them and instead quickly shakes hands with Tess.

Even though the sale would potentially make Krista unemployed and cause conflict with Leo, all Paul wants is for Lassiters to be his again. Or so he claims.

Yet when Paul later meets up with Leo and Krista, it’s revealed that all three are playing Tess.

The trio are certain that she’s up to something, and while Paul will pretend to stab Krista and Leo in the back for Tess’s benefit, they’re all going to keep their eyes on her and discover what her and Heath’s true game plan is.

14) Sadie catches out Heath and Tess

With Holly all loved up with Heath, Sadie is shocked when she spots Heath enjoying a clandestine kiss with Tess.

Concerned for Holly, Sadie tells her friend what she’s seen, but Holly buries her hurt and pretends that Heath’s other romantic partner doesn’t impact her or their casual relationship.

However, once Sadie is gone, Holly angrily confronts her new fling.

He attempts to placate her by offering her expensive gifts, and Holly finds herself channelling Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) as she graciously accepts – she’s happy for Heath to see other people as long as he makes it worth her while.

15) Aaron struggles with Kiri and Nicolette

When Aaron makes a speedy exit after witnessing a loved-up Nicolette and Kiri, it causes Kiri to wonder whether their PDAs are a painful reminder of his loss.

Aaron denies Kiri’s concerns, but later admits to Nicolette that seeing them together does make him sad, considering the foursome used to be a tight unit before Nic and Kiri’s breakup and David’s death.

Nicolette promises to ease up on the romance in front of Aaron, while Aaron makes an oath to try and be more present.

16) Cara is under investigation

Just days after receiving a High Distinction for her programming assignment, Cara is shocked to receive word that the university is investigating her for academic misconduct.

Dex is forced to come clean, and Cara lets loose at her son for his interference – but Remi suggests that Cara’s anger really stems from embarrassment that she needed help in the first place.

A remorseful Cara makes peace with her son and resolves herself to the impending fallout. She’ll just have to be honest with the university and await the consequences…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 5th August (Episode 9088 / 185)

Aaron and Nicolette’s relationship is tested.

Holly’s liaisons heat up to the next level.

Toadie’s private anxiety grows.

Tuesday 6th August (Episode 9089 / 186)

Mackenzie uncovers disturbing intel.

Dex makes a questionable decision.

Nell is shaken by a devastating discovery.

Toadie sees someone behind Terese’s back.

Wednesday 7th August (Episode 9090 / 187)

Nell’s discovery causes ripples.

Wendy struggles with the spotlight.

Dex is challenged to come clean.

Thursday 8th August (Episode 9091 / 188)

Paul receives an offer too good to be true.

Aaron navigates fresh heartbreak.

Cara learns a painful truth.

Holly channels her DNA.

Monday 12th August (Episode 9092 / 189)

Holly struggles with her choice.

Nicolette fears history is repeating.

Toadie has a meltdown.

Tuesday 13th August (Episode 9093 / 190)

Nicolette is caught out.

Toadie struggles with the consequences of his explosive outburst.

Paul looks to the future.

Haz considers a major reboot.

Wednesday 14th August (Episode 9094 / 191)

Nicolette tries to salvage her mistake.

Dex puts his heart on the line.

Wendy crosses a line.

Thursday 15th August (Episode 9095 / 192)

Toadie reaches breaking point.

Nell takes a step towards romance.

Andrew and Wendy are confronted by home truths.

Nicolette’s nervous panic strikes again.