Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of August, as Paul returns, Toadie reaches breaking point, tensions rise between Nicolette and Aaron, and Holly’s liaison heats up.

We’re halfway through July, and now the Neighbours producers have treated us to new teaser spoilers for the first two weeks of August, plus a bumper crop of 45 brand-new photos. Here’s everything that’s in store.

Pictures from later this month show that Aaron (Matt Wilson) will end up in hospital, where he’s checked over by Remi (Naomi Rukavina) for an as-yet-unknown condition.

The last few weeks have seen Aaron strike up a friendship with new arrival Logan (Matthew Backer), but he’s just discovered that Logan was an old friend of David’s (Takaya Honda) and was obsessed with him back in university.

While Aaron’s friends think he’s ditched Logan after the revelation, in reality they’ve kept hanging out, as they enjoy reminiscing over their shared memories of David. Later this week, they sleep together, before a harsh serve from Nicolette (Hannah Mons0n) sees Logan finally leave town.

While it’s still unclear exactly what lands Aaron in hospital, and whether Logan is involved, the ordeal sees his and Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) shaky relationship “tested” once again, with photos showing the pair looking tense as Aaron waits nervously in the hospital waiting room.

Thankfully, it seems that the tension between Aaron and Nic doesn’t last long. Photos show Nicolette crossing her fingers as she and Aaron talk to Remi, and the pair hug it out after seemingly getting some good news.

However, there’s more trouble for the heartbroken widower as the month goes on, as he “navigates fresh heartbreak” on Thursday 8th August.

Later this month, Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida) returns to Erinsborough, bringing with her Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza), a handsome and wealthy man who soon attracts the attention of Holly (Lucinda Cowden).

Tess was the assistant of Conrad Sinclair, the rich father of Krista (Majella Davis) and her sister Reece (Mischa Barton) who bought into Lassiters shortly before his death.

Producers are keeping tight-lipped on why Tess is back, but we do know that she’s set to “conceal her endgame” as she causes Krista to buckle under the pressure of her demands.

While Holly is enjoying her dalliance with charismatic newcomer Heath, she has no idea that she’s “unknowingly playing with fire.”

Then, in August, “Holly’s liaisons heat up to the next level.”

It was recently revealed that Holly will be in danger late next month, as part of a special ‘Death in the Outback‘ week, which begins Monday 19th August.

Holly and Heath are set to head to the outback for a last-minute holiday, without notifying anyone of their plans. Yet Holly has no idea of the danger that lurks around her in the outback, both from the hot, arid land, and from her secret love interest.

The outback drama also involves Toadie and his ex-wife Melanie (Lucinda Cowden). They too disappear from Erinsborough without a word, causing concern among their friends and family.

It’s not yet clear whether Toadie’s trip to the bush is related to Heath’s, but the new photos show Toadie interacting with the new arrival for the first time, as they chat in the Rebecchi Law office on Monday 5th August.

Will Toadie find himself caught up in Heath’s dangerous drama?

In the same episode as we see Toadie and Heath talking, “Toadie’s private anxiety grows.”

This week, Toadie is spooked by reminders of his ex-wives as he repairs the damaged sunroom at No. 30. A song comes on which reminds him of the day of Sonya’s (Eve Morey), death, shortly before a postcard arrives from Dee (Madeleine West), who is now living in Alaska.

Spoilers for the next few weeks reveal that Toadie is set for a whirlwind of emotions, beginning next week as he’s confronted with the fact that Sonya’s Nursery is at risk of closure, leaving him with a hard decision over the future of his late wife’s business.

His fragile emotional state doesn’t end there.

At the end of the month, on Wednesday 31st July, “Toadie’s inner turmoil boils over,” while on Thursday 1st August, “Toadie tries to keep it together.”

As we head into August, he continues to be highly anxious, and eventually decides to do something about it, as he “sees someone behind Terese’s back.”

That someone is Rhonda Del Rubio (Rebekah Robertson), the counsellor that Toadie and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) saught help from during their marital troubles earlier this year.

Yet spoilers for the middle of the month suggest that Rhona’s counselling fails to help. Toadie “has a meltdown” on Monday 12th August, culminating in an “explosive outburst”, of which he “struggles with the consequences” the following day.

He “reaches breaking point” on Thursday 15th August – but just what will cause him to head into the bush with Melanie, as we race towards his final ever episodes?

August also sees the return of Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis). Paul has spent the past two months in the United States, visiting his family following the death of his aunt Rosemary Daniels (Joy Chambers), but he’s finally ready to return to Erinsborough.

The Lassiters owner “receives an offer too good to be true” on Thursday 8th August, and “looks to the future” on Tuesday 13th August.

Paul and Haz (Shiv Palekar) haven’t had many interactions since the IT-expert-cum-coffee-aficionado moved to Erinsborough last year. Yet as “Haz considers a major reboot” on Tuesday 13th August, a new photo shows him chatting with Paul in Paul’s penthouse apartment – what does he have planned?

The love triangle between Dex (Marley Williams), Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and JJ (Riley Bryant) continues into August, and after weeks of tension, it seems there could finally be a happy ending for two of the lovesick trio.

Nell finally discovers that both Dex and JJ have a crush on her later this month. She initially pushes both brothers away, and is furious with JJ for rejecting her, but on 15th August, she “takes a step towards romance.”

Will Dex step aside and let JJ get the girl?

Elsewhere, there are numerous other mystery storylines for our favourites.

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) “uncovers disturbing intel” while Nell finds herself “shaken by a devastating discovery,” which causes ripples.

Meanwhile, Cara (Sara West) “learns a painful truth.”

And, while things are looking up for Nicolette and Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), with photos showing them looking very cosy, “Nicolette fears history is repeating” in the middle of the month.

With the following day (Wednesday 14th August) teasing that Nicolette “tries to salvage her mistake”, will she and Kiri ever manage to find happiness and stability?

Theirs isn’t the only relationship on the rocks, as on Wednesday 14th August, “Wendy crosses a line.”

The following day, Thursday 15th August, “Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Candice Leask) are confronted by home truths.”

Wendy is currently pretending that she’s a single 20-something as she tries to impress her new uni friends. Late July sees the truth come out as Andrew learns that she’s been pretending both he and Sadie (Emerald Chan) don’t exist. Is Wendy about to make another poor decision, putting yet more strain on her marriage?

Here are the full teaser spoilers and photos for Monday 5th to Thursday 15th August:

Monday 5th August (Episode 9088 / 185)

Aaron and Nicolette’s relationship is tested.

Holly’s liaisons heat up to the next level.

Toadie’s private anxiety grows.

Tuesday 6th August (Episode 9089 / 186)

Mackenzie uncovers disturbing intel.

Dex makes a questionable decision.

Nell is shaken by a devastating discovery.

Toadie sees someone behind Terese’s back.

Wednesday 7th August (Episode 9090 / 187)

Nell’s discovery causes ripples.

Wendy struggles with the spotlight.

Dex is challenged to come clean.

Thursday 8th August (Episode 9091 / 188)

Paul receives an offer too good to be true.

Aaron navigates fresh heartbreak.

Cara learns a painful truth.

Holly channels her DNA.

Monday 12th August (Episode 9092 / 189)

Holly struggles with her choice.

Nicolette fears history is repeating.

Toadie has a meltdown.

Tuesday 13th August (Episode 9093 / 190)

Nicolette is caught out.

Toadie struggles with the consequences of his explosive outburst.

Paul looks to the future.

Haz considers a major reboot.

Wednesday 14th August (Episode 9094 / 191)

Nicolette tries to salvage her mistake.

Dex puts his heart on the line.

Wendy crosses a line.

Thursday 15th August (Episode 9095 / 192)

Toadie reaches breaking point.

Nell takes a step towards romance.

Andrew and Wendy are confronted by home truths.

Nicolette’s nervous panic strikes again.

Before then, we’ve still got a few weeks of July to go. Here’s what’s in store in the next three weeks:

Monday 15th July (Episode 9076 / 173)

Jane and Mike reach a life-changing decision.

Byron fights for his dream.

Toadie is troubled by reminders of his past.

Tuesday 16th July (Episode 9077 / 174)

Krista’s loyalties are tested.

Wendy takes a big gamble.

Aaron hides a controversial secret.

Wednesday 17th July (Episode 9078 / 175)

Melanie is troubled by Aaron’s frame of mind.

Nicolette goes all out to help Kiri.

Wendy plays with fire to maintain her secret life.

Thursday 18th July (Episode 9079 / 176)

Wendy deals with the aftermath of being busted.

JJ plays unwilling third wheel to Dex and Nell.

Toadie is faced with a hard decision.

Susan tries to romance a clueless Karl.

Monday 22nd July (Episode 9080 / 177)

Wendy’s lies come back to bite her.

A chasm opens between JJ and Dex.

Toadie struggles to move on from the past.

Susan finds herself in a compromising position.

Tuesday 23rd July (Episode 9081 / 178)

Wendy and Cara face the fallout of their lies.

Krista flirts with catastrophe.

Nicolette is offered an olive branch.

Wednesday 24th July (Episode 9082 / 179)

Leo is given hope for the future.

Krista buckles under the pressure.

Mackenzie’s success tests her loyalties.

Thursday 25th July (Episode 9083 / 180)

Byron is crushed by the consequences of his actions.

Krista has a breakthrough with Tess.

Nicolette finally speaks her truth.

Toadie continues to feel off-kilter.

Monday 29th July (Episode 9084 / 181)

Nicolette and Kiri consider their future.

Aaron receives shocking news.

Wendy’s guilt threatens to ruin her uni experience.

A teen love triangle explodes.

Tuesday 30th July (Episode 9085 / 182)

Aaron faces serious repercussions.

Nell, Dex and JJ are confronted by home truths.

Wendy’s win is tarnished.

Wednesday 31st July (Episode 9086 / 183)

Wendy is rocked by an accusation.

Holly’s attraction is sparked by a handsome newcomer.

Tess conceals her endgame from Krista.

Toadie’s inner turmoil boils over.

Thursday 1st August (Episode 9087 / 184)

Holly’s unknowingly playing with fire.

Aaron grapples with his secret.

Toadie tries to keep it together.