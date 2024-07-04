Next week on Neighbours, Jane finally makes a monumental decision about her future with Mike – is this the end?

Ever since Neighbours’ return was announced, it was clear that producers would have a difficult task dealing with Jane (Annie Jones) and Mike’s (Guy Pearce) relationship.

The childhood sweethearts reunited in the show’s then-final week in July 2022, with producers luring back Hollywood actor Guy Pearce to reprise his role as 80s heartthrob Mike Young.

A magnificent final week of episodes saw Jane and Mike rekindle their romance, with Mike deciding to purchase No. 24 after Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) made the move to Sydney.

Yet when Neighbours was saved by Amazon Freevee, it was unlikely that producers would be able to lure Guy Pearce back for a full-time role.

He did, however, return for a short stint which saw Jane and Mike explore the UK together in the show’s first week back in September 2023.

Jane returned to Australia when news broke that Erinsborough High’s future was under threat, while Mike stayed in the UK to continue their planned tour of the country.

Mike then got offered a job with a motorbike tour company, and has spent the past nine months touring first the UK, then Europe, with a pack of like-minded motorbike enthusiasts.

He’s been seen on a number of occasions since, appearing via video call to Jane and his daughter Sam (Henrietta Graham), but fans have been left wondering whether we’d ever see Mike on Ramsay Street again, or whether producers would eventually be forced to split Jane and Mike up.

Now, we’ve got the answer.

The arrival of Jane’s ex-husband Victor (Craig Hall) shook things up on Ramsay Street, as he revealed that he was dying and wanted to reconnect with his and Jane’s kids before it was too late.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) welcomed Vic with open arms, and while Byron (Xavier Molyneux) was more sceptical of his dad’s return, he eventually accepted his dad back into his life.

In Victor’s months living in Erinsborough, he made his feelings on Jane’s new relationship clear – if she and Mike are so in love, why is Mike perfectly content with spending nine months away from her, with no news on when he’d return?

Jane brushed aside his concerns, berating him for his unwanted intrusion into her personal life, but she had to admit that he had a point.

She began ignoring Mike’s video calls, and when Sam organised an impromptu day of wedding dress shopping, it was clear she was growing more and more uncomfortable with the idea of marrying Mike.

Then, Victor kissed her. She pulled away, but having been won over by her ex-husband’s effortless charm and charisma, she struggled to work out whether or not she regretted the kiss.

However, the decision was soon made for her when Victor skipped town. Having discovered that his cancer was in remission, he realised that the money he’d promised Nicolette and Byron was all he had to live on for what could be many more decades to come, and he left without so much as a goodbye.

Next week, Byron stumbles across a letter from Vic to Jane, which has made its way into Trevor’s kennel after some mischievous interference from the adorable groodle dog.

Jane was hurt not to get a farewell letter from Vic, but now that she’s got one, she puts it aside, convinced that it’ll be full of excuses. Eventually, she gives in and reads it, but is hurt when Victor once again pushes his thoughts on her relationship with Mike.

She debriefs to Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), fuming that Vic has the gall to offer his unsolicited relationship advice even as he’s skipping town and abandoning his family.

Susan is surprised to learn that Victor kissed Jane before he left, but Jane defensively claims that Vic was simply planning mind games. Jane reiterates to Susan and Terese that she and Mike are truly committed to one another, but she doesn’t expect her friends to reveal their own doubts.

Susan confesses that she’s shared Vic’s concerns about the state of Jane and Mike’s long separation, and Terese gently concurs.

Jane feels confronted, and decides to head to the Tram to reminisce on the time when she and Mike reconnected and were full of hope for the future.

Yet she’s left with a heavy heart as she takes in the now empty seat opposite her.

Later, when Byron finds his mum in an emotional state, Jane finally voices the painful reality – she has to break up with Mike.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 8th July (Episode 9072 / 169)

Aaron deepens his friendship with Logan, who’s obsession takes a disturbing turn.

Havoc breaks out at Yorokobi.

The Share House face their toughest battle yet.

Tuesday 9th July (Episode 9073 / 170)

Melanie inches closer to the truth.

Nicolette reveals a painful truth.

Wendy and Cara find themselves in a compromising situation.

Wednesday 10th July (Episode 9074 / 171)

Logan and Melanie face off.

Dex’s ‘date’ with Nell comes to a crashing halt.

JJ earns a second chance.

Cara’s concerns grow over Wendy’s deceit.

Thursday 11th July (Episode 9075 / 172)

Aaron grapples with shocking revelations.

Toadie is hit with déjà vu.

Susan craves intimacy.

Jane faces a difficult truth.

Monday 15th July (Episode 9076 / 173)

Jane and Mike reach a life-changing decision.

Byron fights for his dream.

Toadie is troubled by reminders of his past.

Tuesday 16th July (Episode 9077 / 174)

Krista’s loyalties are tested.

Wendy takes a big gamble.

Aaron hides a controversial secret.

Wednesday 17th July (Episode 9078 / 175)

Melanie is troubled by Aaron’s frame of mind.

Nicolette goes all out to help Kiri.

Wendy plays with fire to maintain her secret life.

Thursday 18th July (Episode 9079 / 176)

Wendy deals with the aftermath of being busted.

JJ plays unwilling third wheel to Dex and Nell.

Toadie is faced with a hard decision.

Susan tries to romance a clueless Karl.