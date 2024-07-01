This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Felicity gets to know new arrival Rory, how will Cash react to her dating a River Boy?

Last week’s episodes saw Mali (Kyle Shilling) call in a favour from his old mate Dean (Patrick O’Connor) as he looked to get revenge on the Allen siblings. The trio, led by Nat Allen (Claire Lovering), had severely beaten his brother Iluka (Dion Williams) after he stole $8,000 from them.

Dean happily hooked Mali up with his old River Boy contacts, and Mali met the Allens for a dramatic showdown, flanked by two of the latest River Boy recruits.

In the end, Rory (Joshua Orpin) and Dingo (JK Kazzi) only had to sit and look pretty as Mali took on the brothers before the fight was broken up by the arrival of the police.

Despite Mali only calling on the pair of River Boys to help battle the Allens, it seems that they want to make the most of their trip down the coast, as they get acquainted with Summer Bay.

This week, as the River Boys hang out in the bay, Rory takes a shine to a certain resident. He notices Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) down on the beach as he’s sat on the balcony at Salt, and attracts her attention with an old-fashioned wolf whistle.

Felicity is initially outraged and confronts Rory for his inappropriate cat-call, but she’s not expecting to find herself won over by his charm. Before she knows it, she’s taking Rory’s phone number.

Flick hasn’t had much luck in love since she and Tane (Ethan Browne) split last October. It took her a long time to even consider romance, and when she finally let her guard down and slept with a man she met at Salt, she was distraught when he turned out to be Tane’s lawyer.

Now, she looks set to date a River Boy.

A fan photo taken at Palm Beach earlier this year showed an actor who appeared to be Joshua Orpin filming with Jacqui Purvis, with the two appearing to hold hands.

Is Felicity about to find romance with the new arrival?

Of course, the River Boys have a chequered history with the police, and it looks like it won’t be long until Felicity’s brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) comes up against the gang, as they begin to cause trouble in the bay.

A promo posted on Home and Away‘s Instagram last week shows Levi (Tristan Gorey) confront the boys in Salt, telling them, “Hey, lands, why don’t you head off?”

As Dingo stares him down, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) has clearly noticed the boys’ iconic ‘Blood and Sand’ tattoos, and realises just who her brother is going up against.

“Don’t, they’re dangerous,” she tells him as she encourages him to walk away.

The promo is peppered with reminders of the danger that the boys bring with them, with captions reading “No one’s safe” and “Anyone’s a target,” alongside shots of their signature tattoos.

The promo then sees Dingo asking Rory, “What do we do now?”

“We welcome him to town,” Rory replies, though it’s unclear exactly who they’ll be welcoming.

We then see Cash – who has returned to the police force after his disastrous foray into private security – walking through the bay in his police uniform, closely followed by a large group of intimidating River Boys.

Trying to appear unfazed, he pushes through the crowd, but how will he react to the idea of his sister dating one of the dangerous gang?

Talking to TV Week, Joshua Orpin was asked whether his River Boy character is really a bad boy.

“Being a River Boy comes with a preconceived notion about who he is based on the fact that he’s a member of a gang that has a legacy,” Joshua explains.

“A lot of the exploration of Rory’s character comes down to things such as love and loyalty and how far that loyalty extends.”

When Rory’s arrival was first announced, actor Joshua explained that there’s more to his character than meets the eye:

“I can say he is a bit of a bad boy who comes into the show and stirs up some trouble among the Summer Bay locals,” Joshua told the Daily Telegraph. “He is seemingly one thing on the surface but he has a great depth to him that I’ve had a lot of fun exploring.”

Does the new River Boy actually have a softer side?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 1st July (Episode 8291)

Mackenzie finds she can’t forgive. Mali searches for his brother. Rose is done with compromise.

Tuesday 2nd July (Episode 8292)

Mackenzie invokes Mali’s wrath. Mali is shattered by Iluka’s decision. John complicates Tane’s proposal.

Wednesday 3rd July (Episode 8293)

Dana ramps up her crusade against Bronte. Tane asks Harper to lie for him. Felicity’s charmed by a handsome stranger.

Thursday 4th July (Episodes 8294-8296)

Cash convinces Felicity to take a chance. Irene’s generosity inspires Leah. Dana is ostracised for her hard stance on Bronte.

Bree takes a risk to help Dana. Bronte reveals her true colours. Does Cash have a future on the force?

Dana’s loved ones notice her absence. Irene and Leah prepare to part with their savings. Cash considers a dangerous move.