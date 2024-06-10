Next week on Neighbours, Jane finally admits that she’s having doubts about her and Mike’s engagement – is this the beginning of the end?

When Neighbours returned to our screens way back in September last year, Jane (Annie Jones) and Mike (Guy Pearce) were on cloud nine.

The 80s childhood sweethearts had reunited in the show’s final episodes in July 2022, and had been living together in No. 24 Ramsay Street ever since, along with Mike’s daughter Sam (Henrietta Graham).

In the first few weeks of the new series, Jane and Mike were on holiday in the UK, where, after a shaky start, Mike popped the question.

Sadly their romantic trip was cut short when Jane learnt that Erinsborough High was at risk of closure. She flew back to Australia to start plotting to save it, while Mike remained in England to carry on their trip alone.

Shortly after, Mike called Jane to tell her that he’d been offered a job with a motorbike tour company. While the job was initially only for three months, it was then extended for three more. Now, nearly 9 months later, Mike is still in the UK with no word on when he’s returning.

Jane has coped remarkably well with the distance, despite several hard times in which she really could have done with her fiancé’s support.

While Sam headed to the UK at Christmas to visit her dad, Jane remained in Erisnsborough, meaning she hasn’t seen her supposed fiancé since September, apart from via regular video calls.

Then, the arrival of her ex-husband Victor (Craig Hall) changed everything.

Jane was furious when Victor first turned up, assuming that he’d fallen on hard times and was after a loan, but soon softened when he revealed that he had cancer, and had genuinely returned to patch things up with her and their children.

Since then, Victor has made a number of comments about Mike’s absence, sowing the seeds of doubt in Jane’s head.

Last week also saw him thank Jane for their time together, kissing her on the hand, much to the shock of Sam, who witnessed the encounter from her bedroom door.

At the end of the week, when Victor proposed a trip to Mount Dandenong, Jane refused to go.

When Nicolette pressed her on why she couldn’t take the day off, Jane got frustrated as she reminded her that she’s engaged to another man, and it seemed she was feeling guilty about spending too much time with Victor.

In this week’s episodes, Jane heads to the Dandenongs, but arriving late, she’s unable to find Vic, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

When Victor gets out of breath during their hike, his kids leave him by the car and go in search of Jane, instructing him to remain there until they get back.

Yet Victor soon heads off alone, hoping to find Jane down a different path. When he runs out of energy again, he collapses.

Thankfully, he’s found by Jane and the kids and taken to hospital, where the doctors reassure him that everything’s okay.

Jane later confesses to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that she felt a pull to care for her ex-husband, and it’s clear that some feelings are slowly returning.

Later, when Sam sees Victor resting in Jane’s bedroom, she becomes upset and urges Jane to speak to Mike.

Yet Jane doesn’t get around to it, and when she later enjoys lunch with Vic, Nicolette and Sam, she doesn’t notice her phone buzzing with a call from Mike.

Next week, Sam is becoming increasingly concerned by the warmth between Victor and Jane. Wanting to put a stop to it, she organises a surprise wedding dress shopping trip for Jane, wanting to push along the wedding preparations.

Jane is far from enthused by the idea, but realises that Sam is acting out of fear. She offers to speak to Sam, but Byron explains to his mum that Sam needs to see that Jane is still committed to marrying Mike and combining their families.

Wanting to do the right thing by Sam, Jane agrees to the shopping trip, and she, Sam and Byron head into the city.

There, Jane surprises herself by having a good time, and after trying on a string of dresses, she finds the perfect one. As she takes a selfie in her new dress, she pretends that all is well.

Yet as she’s alone in the changing rooms, a private tear indicates that she has doubts about her engagement.

Her conflicted feelings only grow when she heads back to No. 24 and finds Nicolette and Byron planning to invest Victor’s money into a Stone family business that doesn’t involve her.

Does she really still want to marry Mike, or has Victor’s charisma and her newly reunited family won her over?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 10th June (Episode 9056 / 153)

Susan talks Terese off a ledge.

JJ seeks out a new opportunity.

Things take a dangerous turn for Nicolette and Byron.

Tuesday 11th June (Episode 9057 / 154)

The Share House crew speak too soon.

Jane’s confronted by conflicting emotions.

Holly does a little digging.

Wednesday 12th June (Episode 9058 / 155)

Leo takes drastic action.

Nell, Dex and JJ find themselves in a tangle.

Remi butts heads with a difficult colleague.

Thursday 13th June (Episode 9059 / 156)

A startling new development casts doubt on Leo’s theory.

Remi is faced with a moral dilemma.

JJ is disappointed to find that he and Dex share a common interest.

Monday 17th June (Episode 9060 / 157)

Jane is challenged.

JJ makes a selfless decision.

Karl fears for an important friendship.

A spate of pranks keep the staff and residents of Eirini Rising on their toes.

Tuesday 18th June (Episode 9061 / 158)

Susan faces concerns about her mortality.

The Share House gang are forced to get creative.

Terese struggles to balance her house of cards.

Jane’s commitment is questioned.

Wednesday 19th June (Episode 9062 / 159)

Vic is accused of theft.

Aaron considers making an offer.

Holly zeroes in on a suspect.

Thursday 20th June (Episode 9063 / 160)

Holly reaches her third strike.

Aaron makes a risky decision.

Leo sinks to a new low.