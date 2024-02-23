Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as we reach 2023 season finale week, Mackenzie is rushed back into hospital after falling unconscious, while Alf fears for the future of the Surf Club.

Recent episodes have seen Mackenzie (Emily Weir) determined to return home from hospital following her heart attack, to the point where she chose to discharge herself against medical advice.

Mac was constantly on edge on the ward, nervously watching her vital signs monitor with the call button in hand just in case something went wrong again.

Former paramedic Xander (Luke Van Os) tried to assure Mac that it was normal to be scared, but when he told her that following his own surgery he didn’t manage to relax until he got home, it put the idea into Mac’s head that the farmhouse was where she needed to be.

Cardiac surgeon Levi (Tristan Gorey) was dead set against Mac’s plan to discharge herself, pointing out that she hadn’t even started her rehab yet, but ultimately he had no power to stop her.

Levi took Xander to one side and lambasted him for giving Mac the idea, albeit unintentionally, and told him that he would be solely responsible should anything happen to her.

Being home didn’t bring the miracle cure to Mac’s anxiety as she’d hoped however, and she was soon breaking down in front of housemate Tane (Ethan Browne) wondering whether she’d spend the rest of her life waiting for it to happen again.

Mac’s mind wasn’t eased when she searched the net and found that 1 in 5 people who’ve suffered from SCAD (spontaneous coronary artery dissection) would have a reoccurrence.

As the week came to a close, it looked as though Mac would be adding to that statistic, as she clutched her chest and asked Tane to call her an ambulance before collapsing to the floor.

As the ambulance arrives at the farmhouse next week, paramedic Wiley (Rebecca Attanasio) checks over Mac and assures her that everything is satisfactory. It looks as though Mac was simply having a panic attack.

Given her recent history, Wiley suggests Mac goes back to the hospital for some blood tests, but Mac assures the ambos that she’s fine and that she’ll go to the ED if her symptoms return. Feeling that she overreacted, Mac goes for a lie down.

Tane talks with Mali (Kyle Shilling) and they both agree that Mac would be better off in hospital, but know that they can’t force her. Maybe Xander could talk some sense into her?

Having checked on Mac, who appears to be fast asleep, Mali tells Xander what’s happened and how worried he is about her.

Xander goes in to talk to Mac, but on struggling to wake her, is alarmed to find that she’s unconscious.

Xander immediately starts chest compressions as Mali calls for another ambulance.

Xander accompanies the paramedics as Mac is wheeled back into the care of Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Dana (Ally Harris) at the hospital, where she’s found to have a weak, tachycardic heart rhythm.

Levi had been about to head back to the city now that his work in Yabbie Creek was done, but he’s seething as he forcefully pushes Xander out of the way in order to see to Mac.

“This is exactly why she should’ve stayed in hospital!” he barks at Xander.

Initial observations lead Levi to believe that Mac could be suffering from a blood clot, as he continues to have a go at Xander for ‘enabling’ her discharge.

When the CT scans confirm Levi’s suspicions, he’s forced to take Mac back into surgery for a second time to save her life.

Xander and Mali are both full of guilt as they join Tane in a vigil at the hospital awaiting news on Mac.

Is she strong enough to pull through?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, there’s concern at the surf club as Alf (Ray Meagher) discovers that Simon Henderson is making good on his promise.

The Yabbie Creek real estate agent, who also happens to be the club’s main sponsor, had promised Alf that there would be consequences for his pulling rank over the executive committee by reinstating John (Shane Withington) as surf club manager complete with his teaching privileges.

John had initially been banned from teaching, which led to him quitting, after Simon escalated a complaint made by his son Banjo (Michael Cameron).

Banjo had taken umbrage at a grumpy John nicknaming him ‘man bun’, and although Banjo had accepted John’s apology, Simon didn’t want to back down in hope of winning favour with his son.

Next week, Alf is clearly stressed as he starts making and receiving lots of phone calls from committee members, but keeps his cards close to his chest as both John and Roo (Georgie Parker) ask what’s going on.

Alf eventually confides in Roo that he’s received no less than three resignations from the committee in the past week, and none of them are giving a clear explanation as to why.

Although Alf’s decision to overrule them may have played a part, both he and Roo smell a rat.

Sure enough, after Roo does some digging, she discovers that Simon has been whispering in people’s ears and inflaming the situation.

Alf isn’t surprised to hear it, given Simon is one for holding a grudge. But as he gravely points out, if any more committee members leave then there could soon be no surf club altogether!

Will Roo and Alf be able to persuade the remaining members to stick with them?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th February (Episode 8171)

A life is on the line. Bree struggles with her guilt. Kirby helps Justin process his pain.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8172)

Mali fears the worst. Tane breaks Felicity’s heart all over again. Eden can’t make peace with Levi.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8173)

Eden and Cash clash. Bree is advised to break free. Could Felicity and Tane go around again?

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8174)

Theo returns to an awkward surprise. Remi and Bree talk honestly about the Doctors Without Borders opportunity. Eden and Cash learn plenty on their camping trip.

Friday 1st March (Episode 8175) – 2023 Season Finale

Remi rides into danger. Alf deals with a snake on the surf club committee. Justin discovers the source of Theo’s pain.