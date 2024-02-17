Next week on Neighbours, the fallout from Terese visiting Paul continues, Aaron’s anger leads him to skip town, and Andrew’s hiding a lifechanging secret.

1) Toadie struggles after Mel’s confession

Last week saw Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) confess to Toadie (Ryan Moloney) that she loves him and wants him back, despite him previously making clear to her that his future lies with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Melanie’s confession came after Toadie sought comfort in her after learning that his new wife Terese had visited Paul (Stefan Dennis) in his penthouse apartment, where she comforted him after David’s (Takaya Honda) death.

Toadie had hoped to vent to Karl at No. 28, but when he only found Melanie, he revealed all, resulting in a tender moment between the two ex-partners as Melanie grabbed Toadie’s hands.

Toadie was shocked to see that Melanie was wearing her wedding ring, and told her that living in the past would only cause her hurt, but Melanie retorted by telling Toadie that he deserved better than the way Terese is currently treating him.

She confessed that she still loved him and always would, and that she wanted him back.

Next week, Toadie is left reeling from Melanie’s shock confession, and adopts for avoidance, keeping the revelation from Terese.

He’s still angry at Terese, but when she finally confesses to him that she went and visited Paul and lied to him about it, he’s left feeling guilty that he’s now hiding a secret of his own.

Toadie later confronts Melanie about her confession, but far from closing the door on her hopes, he only ignites them further…

In next Wednesday’s episode, Terese makes a scathing remark to Melanie as she’s picking up rubbish on her community service order.

Rather than take the comments to heart, Melanie declares war, dressing up to the nines in her iconic tiger print in an attempt to deliberately tempt Toadie.

Concerned by Melanie’s actions, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) decided to inform Karl (Alan Fletcher) what’s going on.

Karl encourages Toadie to be honest with Terese about everything that’s happened… but Melanie has already had the same idea, blurting out some of the story to Terese.

So, when Toadie comes home with flowers ready to apologise and explain, Terese is already furious!

2) A gang of youths causes trouble

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen the beginnings of a gang led by Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) causing trouble across Erinsborough.

It began with the youths throwing a horrible sludgy cocktail over Melanie after lining her up with a fake date, and last week we saw Haz (Shiv Palekar) scrubbing graffiti from the window of Harold’s Cafe.

Next week, the gang continue their reign of mild inconvenience, as they daub the complex with more graffiti and vandalism.

When Cara (Sara West) discovers that Paul’s portrait has been badly damaged, she assumes it was the same gang. However, when Aaron (Matt Wilson) sees the painting, it triggers his ever-growing anger towards Paul, and makes Cara second-guess herself – was Aaron to blame?

Later, when Aaron sees Slade causing trouble, the youth’s actions reminds him of Erinsborough’s other troublemaker, Eden (Costa D’Angelo).

Aaron lashes out, wrestling the youngster to the ground. Andrew (Lloyd Will) is forced to quickly step in and break up their grappling pair.

Later in the week, JJ (Riley Bryant) manages to scare off Slade and his gang after they vandalise the Drinks Diva van, but his ego takes a beating when his mums find out.

Cara is still bearing the emotional scars from her own whistleblowing past with the Linwell Brothers, and doesn’t want JJ to face the same fate with this new gang.

It seems she’s right to worry, as JJ soon finds himself in another threatening situation with the group.

A promo for next week’s episodes shows JJ standing up to Slade, despite Dex’s pleas for his brother not to be a hero.

What are they about to do to him?

3) Aaron disappears

Andrew tries to talk some sense into Aaron after his confrontation with Slade, but it falls on deaf ears – it seems Aaron is totally unable to cope with his grief on top of the demands of being a parent.

He continues to run away from his parenting responsibilities, which angers Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

Tired and emotional herself, Nicolette snaps, but it has the opposite effect as it drives Aaron further away, causing him to disappear…

While everyone else worries about Aaron’s unexplained exit from Ramsay Street, Nicolette doesn’t feel any sympathy. As far as she’s concerned, he’s abandoned their family and left her to explain to Isla why she’s now lost a second dad.

Isla is clearly troubled by her dad’s disappearance, and she’s left fearing that Nicolette may leave her as well.

Thankfully, with Jane’s (Annie Jones) support, Nicolette is given some time and space to decompress for the first time since David’s death, giving her the chance to release her own grief.

4) Krista’s helped out by the sharehouse

Next week sees Krista (Majella Davis) continue to struggle with the loss of David, and as she wrestles with staying sober.

Thankfully, the housemates of the No. 32 sharehouse soon realise how hard she’s finding things, and they come up with a plan to help.

It looks like Krista is finally getting the support she needs.

5) Chelsea throws her weight around

The end of last week saw Chelsea (Viva Bianca) make the surprise move into Paul’s Lassiters penthouse apartment, making the most of Lucy’s (Melissa Bell) return to New York, and Paul’s ongoing need for support.

Next week sees Cara left shocked by the move, unable to believe that her sister is the right person for the job of supporting Paul through his current emotional state.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina), however, is just happy to have Chelsea out of the house and no longer living with them. She tells Cara that she’s not responsible for her sister’s actions, and to get it go.

However, over at Lassiters, Chelsea soon starts throwing her weight around the hotel.

She sets up shop in Paul’s office, making herself acting General Manager, and acts as Paul’s proxy, going as far as to cancel Krista’s ‘Lassiters Longest Lie-in’ event.

Cara can’t hold her tongue any longer – her sister is seriously disrupting her workplace and something needs to be done.

The following day, Krista observes that Paul’s “objections” to her Lie-In event have only come through Chelsea, and she seeks confirmation of Paul’s stance by sneaking up to the penthouse while Chelsea is on a break.

Paul, still not having learnt his lesson, agrees to reinstate the event, but on one condition… he wants Krista to advocate for him with Leo.

Will Paul’s desperate attempt to reconnect with his son succeed?

6) Andrew harbours a secret…

Finally, next week’s episodes see the mystery surrounding JJ’s paternity resume, as Wendy (Candice Leask) catches Andrew looking through a family photo album.

Andrew’s defensive reaction to his wife’s innocent question leaves Wendy curious. As her husband continues to be out of sorts for the rest of the day, Wendy starts to piece together what might be going on with him…

New spoilers have revealed that Andrew’s brother Felix (James Beaufort) will soon make his first appearance on Ramsay Street, and he’s set to start growing closer to JJ.

Episodes airing from Monday 11th March onwards see Felix “drawn to JJ (Riley Bryant), despite his best efforts,” and JJ later “draws on Felix’s advice.”

Could Felix be the answer to JJ’s paternity question?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 19th February (Episode 8992 / 89)

Toadie fights to keep his emotions in check.

An angry resident reaches breaking point.

Tuesday 20th February (Episode 8993 / 90)

Shared grief continues to push the residents of Ramsay Street to their limits.

JJ’s heroics catch up with him.

The members of the sharehouse come up with a selfless plan.

Wednesday 21st February (Episode 8994 / 91)

Nicolette’s grief comes to a head.

Chelsea makes a power play.

Toadie tries to gain control of the narrative.

Thursday 22nd February (Episode 8995 / 92)

Terese is left reeling after a shock revelation.

Paul is desperate to bring his family back together.

Andrew harbors a secret from Wendy.

Monday 26th February (Episode 8996 / 93)

Sadie makes a surprise confession.

Toadie struggles to redeem himself.

Andrew has a big decision to make.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8997 / 94)

Andrew goes out on a limb.

Sadie has her eyes on someone.

JJ finds himself in trouble.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8998 / 95)

JJ makes a poor decision.

The Education Department throw a spanner in the works.

Nicolette struggles with her resentment.

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8999 / 96)

The walls close in on an anxious JJ.

Chelsea attempts to control the narrative.

Tension simmers in Number Twenty-Four.