Next week on Neighbours, Paul’s Eden-shaped secret is exposed, causing his family to ostracise him off, Toadie and Terese grow ever closer to their ex-partners, and Sadie’s interest in Byron grows.

1) Sadie uncovers a secret about Paul

Last week’s episodes revealed that Paul (Stefan Dennis) was hiding a shocking secret – he met with Eden (Costa D’Angelo) after the troublemaker was granted bail, and told him that Krista (Majella Davis) was pregnant, and that she was currently on a ‘babymoon’ with new partner Leo (Tim Kano).

Eden then tracked Krista and Leo down to the picturesque location where she was relaxing with Leo, Aaron (Matt Wilson), David (Takaya Honda) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson), and grappled with Leo in an effort to get him out of the picture.

David ran in to protect his brother, and sent both himself and Eden flying over a steep drop. David then sacrificed his own life by insisting that Aaron and Leo took Eden to hospital first, hiding the extent of his own injuries.

Paul has been battling with his guilt ever since, knowing that his actions caused Eden to find Krista, setting the wheels of David’s death in motion.

Eden has been claiming that he followed Krista from Lassiters to the resort, and that he overheard her and Leo talking about the baby whilst out on a bushwalk, but Krista insists that they never had that conversation in the open air – leaving Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) struggling to get to the bottom of the mismatched stories.

Next week, when Sadie sees her dad struggling to plug the holes in Eden’s story, she has a breakthrough of her own when she catches sight of a jumper belonging to Eden, and it feels a little familiar…

She begins a little investigation of her own – is she about to catch out Paul and Eden?

2) The sharehouse give Krista a boost

Despite Paul playing a part in Eden tracking Krista down, the wealthy businessman has continued to lay all the blame at Krista’s feet, claiming that David never would have died if it wasn’t for her.

Paul soon got Aaron on side, and the pair barred Krista from David’s upcoming funeral. Next week sees her not only overcome with guilt, but struggling with the loss of her sober companion.

She’s surprised to find a helping hand from the residents of the No. 32 sharehouse – Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Haz (Shiv Palekar) – who band together to get her through the difficult day.

She’s left overwhelmed by the amount of support she finds from a group of people she barely knows.

On the day of the funeral, she holds a private memorial by the lake where she says a solitary goodbye – and sorry – to David.

3) The day of David’s funeral arrives

In next Tuesday’s episode (13th February), the sad day of David’s funeral arrives, and everyone is preparing in their own way.

Wendy clings to her daughter, Toadie and Terese reaffirm their promise to put each other first, and the residents of No. 24 rally around to support Aaron as he prepares to say goodbye to his husband.

However, when Aaron rejects their support, Nicolette worries about the effect it’ll have on Isla – she’s already lost one dad, is she about to lose a second?

Paul also tries to comfort Aaron, telling him to stop trying to be strong and instead let his family share in his pain. He also needs to be there for Isla.

However, when Aaron takes Paul’s advice and tosses away his prepared eulogy for a devastating and emotional speech from the heart, it causes Paul’s guilt to skyrocket.

Leo eventually admits that he was wrong to bar Krista from the funeral considering how close she was to David, and asks her to attend the wake.

When Paul struggles to get through his own eulogy, his self-loathing builds. As Krista walks into the Waterhole, he once again takes his anger out on her, interrupting the wake with a venomous, hypocritical tirade in her direction.

However, fed up with his hypocrisy, one resident interrupts and puts Paul in his place, making a revelation which will send shockwaves through the street and rip his family apart.

4) The truth comes out

Paul’s secret is out, and suddenly Aaron, Nicolette, Terese and Jane all know the truth – he met with Eden, told him Krista was pregnant, and encouraged him to find them.

Paul tries to defend himself as he claims the plan was for Eden to scare Krista away or make her fall off the wagon – he never thought that Eden would turn violent, and couldn’t have anticipated David intervening.

Nobody is willing to listen to his excuses, and his friends and family leave him alone at the Waterhole.

Leo and Aaron apologise to Krista for how they treated her, now knowing that Paul was the real one to blame.

Back on Ramsay Street, Paul pleads for forgiveness, but Aaron kicks him out of the house, and Leo later tells him that he’s moving out of the apartment.

Terese is the only one to understand his point of view, to the astoundment of Toadie, who believes Paul’s actions were unforgivable.

She claims that having lost a child, Paul will be suffering enough, more than any other punishment people could give him.

Later, Terese gets a text from Paul, asking to meet. She tries to pass the buck to Leo and tells him that his dad is struggling, but Leo brushes her aside, causing Terese to agree to pay her ex-husband a visit…

5) Terese lies to Toadie

After rushing to comfort Paul, Terese is caught by Lucy (Melissa Bell) and Chelsea (Viva Bianca) as she leaves the penthouse.

When she gets back to a worried Toadie at No. 22, who has no idea where she’s been, Terese tells the first big lie of her marriage as she makes up a story to cover her absence.

When Toadie catches Terese talking to Lucy the following day, he’s immediately suspicious, correctly assuming that they were talking about Paul, despite their agreement to focus on one another.

Terese admits that Lucy was giving her an update on Paul, but still doesn’t tell him that she visited him at the penthouse.

Toadie is hiding his own secret – he spoke to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) about his frustrations with Paul and how Terese is sympathising with him. Karl is forced to warn him that Terese would consider it a betrayal if she knew.

Later on, Chelsea ‘accidentally’ lets slip to Toadie that Terese visited Paul the previous day, and he’s fuming. He heads straight to No. 28 to vent to Karl, but only finds Melanie.

Despite Karl’s advise, he can’t hold back, and opens up about Terese’s betrayal to Melanie, fearful of what it means for his marriage.

If Terese is still putting Paul first, does it mean she still has feelings for him?

Then, complicating matters even further, Melanie makes a huge confession of her own…

6) Chelsea moves in with Paul

Lucy is set to head back to the US, but knows there’s no way that she can leave Paul given the state he’s in.

When she confides in Chelsea, explaining that she can’t juggle Paul alongside her work and family commitments in the states, Chelsea spots an opportunity and decides to move into Paul’s apartment!

7) Sadie gets closer to Byron

Sadie admits her shocking secret to Andrew and Wendy, who are left feeling disappointed, but partly blame themselves for their past deceptive behaviour rubbing off on their daughter.

Escaping the confines of Ramsay Street, Sadie heads to the complex to have a quiet drink with Byron, who gives her some encouraging words to make her feel better about herself.

With new photos from late February showing the pair getting closer as Sadie practices her makeup skills on him, are we about to see a Sadie and Byron romance?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 12th February (Episode 8988 / 85)

Sadie uncovers a devastating secret.

Chelsea continues to get her way, but offers an olive branch.

Krista finds refuge where she least expects.

Tuesday 13th February (Episode 8989 / 86)

Ramsay Street mourns a beloved neighbour.

Paul and Sadie carry a terrible secret.

Chelsea’s plans are thwarted.

Krista’s kind act has devastating consequences.

Wednesday 14th February (Episode 8990 / 87)

The neighbours reel from a shock confession.

Will Terese betray Toadie about Paul?

Chelsea sees an opportunity and makes a move.

Thursday 15th February (Episode 8991 / 88)

Toadie discovers Terese’s betrayal.

Chelsea worms her way into Paul’s life.

Paul is at rock bottom.

Melanie makes a huge confession.

Monday 19th February (Episode 8992 / 89)

Toadie fights to keep his emotions in check.

An angry resident reaches breaking point.

Tuesday 20th February (Episode 8993 / 90)

Shared grief continues to push the residents of Ramsay Street to their limits.

JJ’s heroics catch up with him.

The members of the sharehouse come up with a selfless plan.

Wednesday 21st February (Episode 8994 / 91)

Nicolette’s grief comes to a head.

Chelsea makes a power play.

Toadie tries to gain control of the narrative.

Thursday 22nd February (Episode 8995 / 92)

Terese is left reeling after a shock revelation.

Paul is desperate to bring his family back together.

Andrew harbors a secret from Wendy.

Monday 26th February (Episode 8996 / 93)

Sadie makes a surprise confession.

Toadie struggles to redeem himself.

Andrew has a big decision to make.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8997 / 94)

Andrew goes out on a limb.

Sadie has her eyes on someone.

JJ finds himself in trouble.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8998 / 95)

JJ makes a poor decision.

The Education Department throw a spanner in the works.

Nicolette struggles with her resentment.

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8999 / 96)

The walls close in on an anxious JJ.

Chelsea attempts to control the narrative.

Tension simmers in Number Twenty-Four.