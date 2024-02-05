Neighbours releases new spoilers and pictures for late February

Neighbours has released two more weeks of spoilers and photos, revealing what’s in store for the residents of Ramsay Street until the end of February.

January may have only just ended, but we now have an idea of what’s coming up in Neighbours for the four weeks until the end of February, as the Ramsay Street residents continue to come to terms with David’s (Takaya Honda) death and everything surrounding it.

In the final two weeks of the month, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) will – as has been a recurring theme ever since his and Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) breakup, and his subsequent marriage to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) – “fight to keep his emotions in check”.

There’s another “shock revelation” for Terese to deal with – and of course it’s Toadie and Melanie related, as the two continue to spend just a little too much time together.

Poor confused Toadie “struggles to redeem himself” later in the week, leaving him worried that he’s jeopardised his relationship with Terese once and for all.

While Terese’s uncertainty over Toadie could give Paul (Stefan Dennis) a chance to swoop in, any chance of a reconciliation with Terese looks like a distant prospect, despite his desperation “to bring his family back together.”

He’s now loved up with Chelsea (Viva Bianca), who continues to try to get her claws into Paul and his money.

She makes a power play which will certainly turn a few heads. Pictures show her not only looking comfortable in Paul’s penthouse suite after being kicked out of No. 30, but sitting in his office chair, much to Krista’s (Majella Davis) bemusement.

With Paul grieving, is failed businesswoman Chelsea going to try and get her foot in the door of Lassiters management?

Elsewhere, there’s some good news for Terese and Jane (Annie Jones), as they don their hard hats and high vis-jackets and prepare to break ground on the new combined Eirene Rising / Erinsborough High development.

Yet their happiness is short-lived, when “the Education Department throw a spanner in the works.”

As Aaron (Matt Wilson) continues to struggle with his grief, he reaches breaking point.

He takes his anger out on a familiar-looking troublemaker by the name of Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) as they cause havoc at the complex, leaving Andrew (Lloyd Will) worried.

There’s also some good news for Krista (Majella Davis), who’s been struggling with the fact that her continued presence in Erinsborough was what brought Eden back to town.

She’s given an olive branch as “the members of the sharehouse come up with a selfless plan” to help her cope with being ostracised by those around her, more than one of whom sees her to blame for David’s death.

Plus, as if they’ll never learn, there’s another secret floating about.

This time it’s Andrew who’s keeping something hidden from Wendy (Candice Leask). He has a big decision to make – and it won’t just affect his own family, but another family on the street.

Sticking with the Rodwells, and Sadie (Emerald Chan) has her eye on someone three doors down at No 32. Is she just interested in practising her makeup skills on Byron (Xavier Molyneux), or could a new romance be on the cards?

JJ (Riley Bryant) is also set to get himself caught up in some concerning scenes over the fortnight. He finds himself in trouble at Erinsborough High, before making a poor decision.

Here are all the spoilers and photos for the second half of February:

Monday 19th February (Episode 8992 / 89)

Toadie fights to keep his emotions in check.

An angry resident reaches breaking point.

Tuesday 20th February (Episode 8993 / 90)

Shared grief continues to push the residents of Ramsay Street to their limits.

JJ’s heroics catch up with him.

The members of the sharehouse come up with a selfless plan.

Wednesday 21st February (Episode 8994 / 91)

Nicolette’s grief comes to a head.

Chelsea makes a power play.

Toadie tries to gain control of the narrative.

Thursday 22nd February (Episode 8995 / 92)

Terese is left reeling after a shock revelation.

Paul is desperate to bring his family back together.

Andrew harbors a secret from Wendy.

Monday 26th February (Episode 8996 / 93)

Sadie makes a surprise confession.

Toadie struggles to redeem himself.

Andrew has a big decision to make.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8997 / 94)

Andrew goes out on a limb.

Sadie has her eyes on someone.

JJ finds himself in trouble.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8998 / 95)

JJ makes a poor decision.

The Education Department throw a spanner in the works.

Nicolette struggles with her resentment.

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8999 / 96)

The walls close in on an anxious JJ.

Chelsea attempts to control the narrative.

Tension simmers in Number Twenty-Four.

Monday 5th February (Episode 8984 / 81)

The residents of Ramsay Street come to grips with their loss.

Terese tries to comfort an inconsolable Erinsborough resident.

The threat of Eden continues to loom large.

Tuesday 6th February (Episode 8985 / 82)

Eden’s reign of terror continues as a hostage situation brings Ramsay Street to a standstill.

Paul battles his demons.

Toadie takes charge.

Wednesday 7th February (Episode 8986 / 83)

Terese chooses confrontation.

Chelsea makes her next move.

Haz goes above and beyond as he learns how to support Mackenzie.

Thursday 8th February (Episode 8987 / 84)

Chelsea involves herself with the grieving family.

Paul projects onto Krista as his anger finds a new home.

Toadie and Terese work through their ‘ex’ issues… for now.

Monday 12th February (Episode 8988 / 85)

Sadie uncovers a devastating secret.

Chelsea continues to get her way, but offers an olive branch.

Krista finds refuge where she least expects.

Tuesday 13th February (Episode 8989 / 86)

Ramsay Street mourns a beloved neighbour.

Paul and Sadie carry a terrible secret.

Chelsea’s plans are thwarted.

Krista’s kind act has devastating consequences.

Wednesday 14th February (Episode 8990 / 87)

The neighbours reel from a shock confession.

Will Terese betray Toadie about Paul?

Chelsea sees an opportunity and makes a move.

Thursday 15th February (Episode 8991 / 88)

Toadie discovers Terese’s betrayal.

Chelsea worms her way into Paul’s life.

Paul is at rock bottom.

Melanie makes a huge confession.