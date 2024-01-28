Next week on Emmerdale, when Aaron learns of Chas’s cancer diagnosis just days after landing Cain in hospital, he decides it’s time to say goodbye.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) was left in a perilous situation this week, after he was hospitalised following a brutal fight with nephew Aaron (Danny Miller). But whilst the physical injuries will hopefully heal, it’s clear that something else is bothering Cain.

Sitting by Cain’s bedside in hospital, Moira is relieved when he finally wakes up.

As Dr Thorne (Rachael Spence) examines Cain, she advises him that he needs to remain there for observation.

But Cain being Cain, he doesn’t want to sit around in hospital and decides to discharge himself.

Liam (Jonny McPherson) is stunned when Cain turns up in the village, but Cain stubbornly refuses to listen to his advice to head back to hospital.

Even Aaron has shown some concern for Cain, angering Chas who thinks it’s a bit late for him to be worrying about the consequences of his actions.

When the wider family learn of Cain’s injuries, it only serves to alienate Aaron even further. Even Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb), who has been running riot with Aaron stealing cars, can barely look at him, and tells him that he deserves everything that’s inevitably coming his way.

Meanwhile, Liam talks with Chas following her cancer diagnosis, concerned that she’s keeping it a secret from her family. Although Chas has confided in Lydia (Karen Blick), Liam tries to convince her that she will need the support of all the Dingles over the coming months.

Chas eventually agrees, and brings the family together at The Woolpack where they inevitably start bickering. But everyone’s issues are quickly put into perspective when Chas reveals her diagnosis.

As the Dingles reel from Chas’s news and vow to support her, Aaron remains silent and distant.

Needing her son more than ever, Chas hopes that Aaron will finally come around, but is heartbroken when he simply walks out.

As it becomes clear to a devastated Chas that Aaron intends to leave the village, Mackenzie goes after him in an attempt to finally make him see sense.

With his bag slung over his shoulder, an irritated Aaron struggles to shake off Mack, who continues to offer his support to him, even if he doesn’t want it.

As Aaron approaches a car, will he really abandon Chas in her hour of need?

Meanwhile, Moira is frustrated as Cain continues to defy all medical advice, despite it being obvious that he’s in a great amount of pain.

Cain storms out of Butlers after taking more painkillers, but on his return Moira is surprised when he opens up and reveals what has actually been troubling him…

The next day, Chas and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) have to prepare themselves for a very difficult conversation, telling their four-year-old daughter Eve about Chas’s illness.

The pair gently explain the diagnosis to her, not wanting her to be scared of what’s to come.

Both Chas and Cain are in a reflective mood as they have a talk that evening. Chas is terrified about her diagnosis, but hopeful in the knowledge that it has been caught early.

When Chas later decides she wants to spend some quality time with Eve on a short break, Paddy is disappointed when he realises that Chas wants it to just be a mother/daughter holiday.

However, when the family gather on the street to bid them safe travels, Mandy (Lisa Riley) hands a stunned Chas a big wad of cash from Paddy, who wants them to make the most of their trip.

Elsewhere in the Dingle clan, Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia continue to navigate their new normal now that she’s back in the village, following her trauma through Craig’s attack and his subsequent death.

Both are surprised when they feel a spark between them next week, but with Sam continuing to be cautious around his wife, it only leads to Lydia beginning to fear that Sam is losing interest in her altogether.