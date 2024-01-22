Neighbours reveals more details on its upcoming tragedy

Neighbours has announced more details on next week’s tragedy, as it reveals Eden Shaw and Veronica McLain’s involvement in the death of a favourite.

Last week, we revealed that a tragedy will befall some of our Neighbours favourites, as a holiday goes badly wrong.

David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson), Leo (Takaya Honda), Krista (Majella Davis) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) will all head out of Erinsborough for a much-needed holiday next week, but things soon take a dark turn, and it seems one of them won’t be coming home alive.

Spoilers tell us that ‘a dream holiday quickly turns into a nightmare’ in Wednesday’s episode (31st January), before Thursday sees ‘the residents of Ramsay Street shaken by a terrible tragedy.’

Amazon Frevee has now released a new promo and photos, which reveal that Eden Shaw (Costa D’Angelo) and Veronica McLain (Ellen Grimshaw) will take the five by surprise when they make an unexpected appearance, and at least one of them will be involved in the death of one of our Neighbours favourites.

Eden was last seen being carted off to jail after being arrested for his crimes, which involved blackmailing Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) after making him believe that Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) had killed Krista.

Now, he’s back and has made his way to the fivesome’s holiday destination.

Veronica, meanwhile, has been out for revenge after learning that Nicolette was the cause of her husband Sasha walking out on her.

Nicolette has been trying to convince Veronica that she wasn’t to blame, and that Veronica is better off without Sasha anyway, but has so far failed to calm the tension.

The beginning of next week will see Sasha (Sunny S. Walia) himself arrive in Erinsborough, and when Veronica sees him and Nicolette together at Harold’s Cafe, she fears the worst.

Now, she’ll rock up at Nicolette and co’s holiday, but will she play a part in the shock death?

The huge new promo shows the group overjoyed as they reach their holiday retreat, with Aaron exclaiming, “This is it. Peace and quiet!”

“Just what we needed,” says Nicolette, as David adds, “Excellent friends, and even more family.”

We then see Nicolette awoken from a nap as she sees a dark figure sneaking through the house.

“Are you guys still here?” she calls out, before sneaking upstairs to see who’s in the house with her.

We hear Jane asking her daughter, “You’re not thinking about Veronica, are you? Hopefully you can just put her out of your mind and just enjoy your time away.”

We then see Veronica on the roof of the retreat, before we hear her voice say, “All you do is lie to me.”

“Whatever you think you saw, you’re wrong,” says Nicolette, with panic in her voice, as the promo tells us, “SOMEONE’S NOT COMING HOME.”

Veronica screams out, “where are you?”, before dramatic scenes see David and Aaron running towards someone, with Krista appearing to tackle someone to the ground.

There’s a struggle, with two characters seen fighting perilously close to a large drop, as Krista watches on.

Krista calls out “Stop!” and “I know you’re here!”

The promo ends on the most dramatic moment, as Leo and Krista come to an abrupt stop as they see Eden standing confidently in front of them.

“Hi Krista.”

Costa D’Angelo, who plays Eden, commented on the Instagram post with “I’m back 😈”.

Network 10, where Neighbours airs in Australia, has released its own promo teasing the death of a long-term character.

The promo reveals that either David, Aaron, Karl (Alan Fletcher), Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Jane (Annie Jones), Toadie or Susan (Jackie Woodburne) will die, as the characters fade in and out under the message “Who will say goodbye… forever?”

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 22nd January (Episode 8976 / 73)

New arrival, Chelsea, attempts to hide her secret agenda.

Karl questions the impulsiveness of Melanie’s decision.

Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Tuesday 23rd January (Episode 8977 / 74)

Nicolette sets up a risky meeting.

Chelsea charms JJ into making a move.

Haz reaches his breaking point.

Wednesday 24th January (Episode 8978 / 75)

Nicolette comes under threat.

Paul makes a strategic move against Krista.

Mackenzie comes to the rescue.

Thursday 25th January (Episode 8979 / 76)

Melanie finds herself in a precarious situation.

The sharehouse embraces a new chapter.

Aaron and David consider what’s next.

Monday 29th January (Episode 8980 / 77)

Chelsea locks onto her target.

Paul makes a mysterious proposal.

Terese grapples with her moral compass.

Tuesday 30th January (Episode 8981 / 78)

Nicolette is surprised by an unwanted visitor.

Toadie takes action.

Paul savours a rare win.

Wednesday 31st January (Episode 8982 / 79)

Cara reaches the end of her tether.

Chelsea gets derailed.

A dream holiday quickly turns into a nightmare.

Thursday 1st February (Episode 8983 / 80)

The residents of Ramsay Street are shaken by a terrible tragedy.