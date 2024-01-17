Next week on Neighbours, just a day after saying goodbye to his beloved Trevor, the groodle dog bounds back into his life. Will a custody battle keep him there for good?

Neighbours has recently begun a heartbreaking storyline for relative newcomer Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), as he and the residents of the No. 32 sharehouse discovered that Haz’s beloved groodle dog Trevor actually belongs to someone else.

As Byron (Xavier Molyneux) took Trevor for a walk in the park last week, he was approached by a woman named Alyssa, who bounded over claiming that Trevor was actually her family dog, Bodie, who had gone missing several months ago.

When Byron told her she was mistaken, the woman asked him to look behind Trevor’s ear, where she would find a distinct brown birthmark. She explained that they’d spent months searching for their lost dog, without any luck.

With the birthmark story seeming solid, it seemed like she was telling the truth.

Yet when Byron returned to Ramsay Street and explained to Haz what had happened, the Harold’s Café owner shut him down. He claimed that Alyssa must be a fraud, believing she’d been stalking them for weeks and had used Trevor’s distinctive birthmark as a way of making a false claim to his ownership.

He decided to make Trevor an indoor-only dog so that Alyssa couldn’t spot him again, though agreed to late-night walks after Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) pointed out that that would be inhumane to keep Trevor inside all the time.

Next week, Haz becomes sick of hiding Trevor, so gives into pressure and calls the previous owner. With Mackenzie’s encouragement, he tells Alyssa that he is Trevor’s legal owner now, having purchased him from a rescue centre, and explains that she has no rights to him.

However, when Alyssa asks to meet in person, Haz’s conscience is torn as he realises this may not be the easy interaction he was hoping for.

It seems he eventually agrees to hand Trevor over, with emotionally charged photos showing him and Mackenzie taking the dog for one last walk along the beach, before Trevor is seen leaving Ramsay Street in the back of his old owners’ car.

The following day (Tuesday 23rd January), a distraught Haz is grieving the loss of his best buddy. He’s inconsolable as he sits on the sofa at No. 32, and Byron and Mackenzie are at a loss to know how to help.

Keep reading for more…

Mac is forced to shut down a well-meaning Byron when he suggests that getting Haz a new dog is the answer – it’s too soon for that.

Then comes a huge shock. Trevor barrels back into the sharehouse, leaving Haz overjoyed. His dog has found its way home!

However, it’s a bittersweet reunion. While Haz argues that Trevor clearly wants to be with him rather than return to his old family, Byron and Mackenzie know that they can’t keep him, and they’re soon calling Alyssa to come and pick him up again.

Forced to say goodbye to his best friend for a second time in a matter of days, Haz is left utterly desolated…

The following day, troubled by love-interest Haz’s deep pain, Mackenzie comes up with a plan to negotiate a custody share agreement for Trevor with his old family.

However, she’s in for a surprise when she meets the father of the family, who reveals ‘Bodie’ has miserable since they brought him home, and suggests an even more surprising solution to Mackenzie…

Could Haz be about to get Trevor back once and for all?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

Monday 22nd January (Episode 8976 / 73)

New arrival, Chelsea, attempts to hide her secret agenda.

Karl questions the impulsiveness of Melanie’s decision.

Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Tuesday 23rd January (Episode 8977 / 74)

Nicolette sets up a risky meeting.

Chelsea charms JJ into making a move.

Haz reaches his breaking point.

Wednesday 24th January (Episode 8978 / 75)

Nicolette comes under threat.

Paul makes a strategic move against Krista.

Mackenzie comes to the rescue.

Thursday 25th January (Episode 8979 / 76)

Melanie finds herself in a precarious situation.

The sharehouse embraces a new chapter.

Aaron and David consider what’s next.

Monday 29th January (Episode 8980 / 77)

Chelsea locks onto her target.

Paul makes a mysterious proposal.

Terese grapples with her moral compass.

Tuesday 30th January (Episode 8981 / 78)

Nicolette is surprised by an unwanted visitor.

Toadie takes action.

Paul savours a rare win.

Wednesday 31st January (Episode 8982 / 79)

Cara reaches the end of her tether.

Chelsea gets derailed.

A dream holiday quickly turns into a nightmare.

Thursday 1st February (Episode 8983 / 80)

The residents of Ramsay Street are shaken by a terrible tragedy.