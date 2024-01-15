Tragedy teased in new Neighbours spoilers and photos

New Neighbours spoilers and photos tease a terrible tragedy which will rock Ramsay Street and set up an emotional few months of storylines.

The exact details of the tragedy are being kept under lock and key until the day of the big episode on Wednesday 31st December, but the new photos from upcoming episodes give us some clues as to what’s in store.

The big week sees David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson), Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) head off on a dream trip together – perhaps with some other friends in tow – but their vacation quickly turns into a nightmare.

On Thursday 1st February, the residents of Ramsay Street are shaken by a terrible tragedy, and it’s fair to say the lives of some of our Neighbours favourites will never be the same again.

While no further details on the tragedy have been released, are we about to see our first big goodbye of the newly revived show?

A shock death has been expected since before the series made its return to screens in September. When Neighbours returned to Amazon Freevee and Network 10 in September 2023, a segment on 10 News First, broadcast from Nunawading Studios, briefly showed Matt Wilson on the set of The Waterhole, filming what appeared to be a wake.

All of the characters in the scene were formally dressed, and an out-of-focus photo on a table showed the deceased, whose identity isn’t yet confirmed.

The clip was removed from the show’s social media channels shortly after, but it was too late – fans were quick to re-share the clip and Aaron’s return to Erinsborough was sealed, along with a likely death within the first few months.

There’s no word yet on whether the wake in question relates to the upcoming tragedy, but it won’t be long until we find out, with the tragic episode just two weeks away.

The week in question also sees more from Cara’s (Sara West) sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca), who makes her debut this Thursday 18th January and immediately causes havoc for the Varga-Murphys.

It wasn’t immediately clear what brought Chelsea to Erinsborough, but as the new photos from the dramatic week show, she’s set to make a beeline for Paul (Stefan Dennis).

With pictures from next week showing her hosting a popup ‘UNISON by Chelsea’ popup cosmetics stall event at the Lassiters complex, the latest photos make it evidently clear that she’ll be hitting up Paul ‘moneybags’ Robinson for investment.

With Paul still emotionally vulnerable after his split from Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), will he fall for Chelsea’s charms?

There’s also more drama for Nicolette, as her rivalry with new villain Veronica McLain (Ellen Grimshaw) continues.

Veronica is the estranged wife of Sasha McLain, whom Nicolette bated into cheating when she became jealous of the time Sasha was spending with her ex-girlfriend Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson).

Recent episodes have seen Veronica stalking Nicolette after leaving a key on her doorstep, leading her to a deserted apartment in Melbourne’s Docklands.

Veronica then followed Nicolette to Erinsborough, where she confronted her at Sonya’s Foundation, before briefly taking her daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker).

In the episode airing Tuesday 30th January, Sasha (Sunny S. Walia) himself arrives in Erinsborough, as we’re told that ‘Nicolette is surprised by an unwanted visitor.’

The photos show Sasha embracing Nic at the complex, though as their one-sided hug makes clear, Nicolette isn’t too keen to catch up with her old contact.

As the pair catch up for coffee, Veronica is of course watching on in the shadows. Does Nicolette need to worry for her safety?

The week also sees the next stage in the ongoing Terese / Toadie (Ryan Moloney) / Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) drama, with Toadie appearing to react badly to Melanie’s decision to start dating.

We know that Melanie will be stood up on her first attempt at online dating in this week’s episodes, but it seems that it doesn’t put her off. The new photos show her getting on well with the Drinks Diva’s handsome fruit supplier, Santo Oliveira (David Serafin)… that is, until Toadie intervenes!

He initially watches on from afar, before barging up to the pair and confronting Melanie’s new suitor, as his new wife Terese watches on.

How will Terese react to her husband’s response to his ex-wife’s potential love interest?

Here are all of the photos and teaser spoilers from the dramatic week, which begins on Monday 29th January:

Monday 29 th January (Episode 8980 / 77)

Chelsea locks onto her target.

Paul makes a mysterious proposal.

Terese grapples with her moral compass.

Tuesday 30 th January (Episode 8981 / 78)

Nicolette is surprised by an unwanted visitor.

Toadie takes action.

Paul savours a rare win.

Wednesday 31 st January (Episode 8982 / 79)

Cara reaches the end of her tether.

Chelsea gets derailed.

A dream holiday quickly turns into a nightmare.

Thursday 1 st February (Episode 8983 / 80)

The residents of Ramsay Street are shaken by a terrible tragedy.

Of course, there are still two weeks to go before the tragic week of episodes. Here’s what’s in store before then:

Monday 15th January (Episode 8972 / 69)

Nicolette finds herself caught in a dangerous web.

Paul attempts to drive a wedge between Leo and Krista.

Aaron and David partake in some fun and games.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

Monday 22nd January (Episode 8976 / 73)

New arrival, Chelsea, attempts to hide her secret agenda.

Karl questions the impulsiveness of Melanie’s decision.

Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Tuesday 23rd January (Episode 8977 / 74)

Nicolette sets up a risky meeting.

Chelsea charms JJ into making a move.

Haz reaches his breaking point.

Wednesday 24th January (Episode 8978 / 75)

Nicolette comes under threat.

Paul makes a strategic move against Krista.

Mackenzie comes to the rescue.

Thursday 25th January (Episode 8979 / 76)

Melanie finds herself in a precarious situation.

The sharehouse embraces a new chapter.

Aaron and David consider what’s next.